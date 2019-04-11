Los líderes mundiales suben al escenario en el MWC Shanghai 2019

|By Business Wire
La GSMA acaba de anunciar el nuevo Programa de Líderes Digitales, los primeros oradores del evento, el Programa Masterclass y nuevos expositores y socios para el MWC Shanghai 2019, que tendrá lugar del 26 al 28 de junio de 2019, en el Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). El MWC Shanghai 2019 atraerá a más de 60 000 profesionales y 550 empresas líderes de más de 110 países y territorios de todo el ecosistema móvil y los sectores adyacentes.
La GSMA presenta el Programa de Líderes Digitales
El nuevo Programa de Líderes Digitales es una iniciativa de nivel C que reunirá a líderes empresariales de todo el ecosistema móvil y los sectores verticales para abordar los desafíos comunes de la nueva era digital y promover la mejor manera de prestar los futuros servicios a los consumidores. El Programa de Líderes Digitales, que se presenta el 11 de abril en el Circuito Internacional de Fórmula 1 de Shanghái, ya ha confirmado la asistencia de altos ejecutivos de CITIC Telecom, Foxconn, HTC, Huawei, Jones Lang Lasalle China, McKinsey Digital in China, Nokia Bell, Qualcomm, Shanghai Mobile y ZTE, entre otros. Además, el 26 de junio, primer día del MWC19 Shanghai, se llevarán a cabo una serie de actividades con los directores generales, como mesas redondas a puertas cerradas, presentaciones y establecimiento de contactos. Para obtener más información sobre el programa, visite: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/digital-leaders-programme/.
«Para ofrecer todo el potencial de la Conectividad Inteligente y explorar el panorama tecnológico en constante cambio, necesitamos nuevos líderes digitales de todas las industrias, que nos ayuden a dar forma a nuestra visión del futuro y nos ayuden a orientar nuestra actividad», declaró John Hoffman director ejecutivo de GSMA Ltd. «En el MWC19 Shanghai, la GSMA se ha comprometido a convocar a ejecutivos influyentes de todo el mundo a través del Programa de Líderes Digitales, donde trabajaremos juntos para lograr un impacto positivo en el futuro digital, para llegar a millones de personas en todo el planeta con servicios que mejoren la calidad de vida».
Directores ejecutivos y líderes mundiales encabezan el programa de conferencias del MWC19 Shanghai
El programa de conferencias del MWC19 Shanghai se celebra durante tres días en el pabellón N5 del SNIEC, con la presencia de líderes mundiales y ponencias de directores ejecutivos de más de 20 países y regiones. Los temas incluyen 5G, inteligencia artificial, convergencia de la banca y las telecomunicaciones, cadena de bloques, confianza y seguridad de datos, dispositivos globales, movilidad del futuro y ciudades inteligentes, entre otros.
Por segundo año consecutivo, el programa «The Leaders Stage» (El momento de los líderes) analizará el amplio espectro de tendencias que están dando forma al futuro de la telefonía móvil, y que impactan en la vida cotidiana de los ciudadanos. Entre los temas, se incluyen los negocios digitales, la innovación en materia humanitaria, el comercio minorista, el turismo y los viajes.
Oradores principales confirmados:
- Hooi Ling Tan, cofundador, Grab Group
- Mats Granryd, director general, GSMA
- Ken Hu, presidente adjunto, Huawei
- Greg Wyler, presidente, OneWeb
- Sigve Brekke, presidente y director ejecutivo, Telenor Group
- Xu Ziyang, director ejecutivo, ZTE
Directores ejecutivos en las cumbres de la conferencia y las sesiones Leaders Stage:
- Gilad Garon, director ejecutivo, ASOCS
- Thu Nguyen, director ejecutivo y cofundador, Christina’s
- Suresh Sidhu, director ejecutivo, edotco
- Francesco Lentini, fundador y director ejecutivo, Eloisa Technologies
- George Palamarizis, director ejecutivo, Erga Plus
- Nyein Chan Soe Win, director ejecutivo, Get
- Suren Pinto, director ejecutivo, Global Wavenet
- Lex Greensill, director ejecutivo, Greensill Capital
- Daehoon Kim, director ejecutivo, Iritech
- Aakash Ganju, director ejecutivo, Saathealth
- Glenn Lurie, director ejecutivo, Synchronoss
- Ling Wu, fundador y director ejecutivo, TBCASoft, Carrier Blockchain Study Group
- Enshen Huang, fundador y director ejecutivo, Xeniro
- Charles Miller, director ejecutivo, Ubiquitilink
Otros altos ejecutivos de empresas prestigiosas debatirán acerca de las tendencias clave en el programa de conferencias. Entre otros, asistirán líderes de ABI Research, Blackmouth Games, China Mastercard, China Telecom, Cisco, Deloitte, DOCOMO, Ericsson, Forkast, Google, Intel, Klook, McAfee, NewH3C, Niometrics, Sterlite, Strelka, Syniverse, Turk Telekom, Vodafone y Xaxis. Para obtener más información sobre el programa de conferencias del MWC19 Shanghai, visite: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/
INSEAD ofrece el Programa Masterclass para líderes empresariales en el MWC19 Shanghai
La GSMA se ha asociado con INSEAD, una de las principales escuelas de negocios de postgrado del mundo con campus en Asia, Europa y Oriente Medio, para ofrecer el primer Programa Masterclass en el MWC19 Shanghai. El profesor Thomas Mannarelli, especialista en innovación y liderazgo en las organizaciones, será el instructor de este programa de clases magistrales de un día de duración. El Programa Masterclass está diseñado para ejecutivos de nivel medio y alto con responsabilidad de liderar e implementar cambios en las organizaciones. El profesor Mannarelli guiará a los asistentes a través de los desafíos y las oportunidades a los que se enfrentarán en la era de la conectividad inteligente. Los participantes obtendrán una serie de herramientas concretas para crear un plan de acción que puedan ejecutar en el lugar de trabajo. Para obtener más información e inscribirse en el Programa Masterclass, visite: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/learning/
La exposición muestra la innovación móvil
Una vez más, el MWC Shanghai presentará las innovaciones del sector de la telefonía móvil, así como de las industrias adyacentes. Las nuevas empresas confirmadas, incluidas Giesecke+Devrient, IDEMIA, Imagination Technologies, Oppo, Spirent, Viavi Solutions y vivo, presentarán tecnologías de seguridad, identidad, pruebas y tecnologías ópticas, además de dispositivos. Para obtener más información sobre la lista de expositores de la edición 2019, visite: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/exhibitors/
Como novedad en el MWC19 Shanghai, la «Future Mobility Zone» (Zona de movilidad del futuro) presentará demostraciones de ciudades y vehículos más inteligentes, más limpios y seguros. Las empresas que se presentan en esta zona son Helix Technologies, Imagination Technologies y UROS, junto con Guangzhou Global International Exhibition (GIE), uno de los principales organizadores internacionales de la industria del automóvil, que presentará conjuntamente el desarrollo del futuro ecosistema de movilidad con una serie de socios empresariales del sector del automóvil conectado e inteligente, entre los que se incluyen Baijieteng Technology, DeePhi, MapKing International y STARCART Technology.
El escaparate tecnológico más importante, la «Innovation City» (Ciudad de la innovación) de la GSMA, pondrá de relieve cómo la conectividad inteligente, la combinación de 5G, IoT, IA y big data, impactan y mejoran la vida de las personas y las empresas de todo el mundo. Los asistentes podrán experimentar la tecnología de socios como BICS, Huawei, MyFC y Shanghai Ratta Electronic Technologies, entre otros. Para obtener más información, visite: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/gsma-innovation-city/
Por cuarto año consecutivo, la «International Smart City Expo - Shanghai Pudong» compartirá sede con el MWC Shanghai. Esta exposición internacional dedicada a la ciudad inteligente analizará la creación y el desarrollo de ciudades inteligentes, centrándose en las tecnologías móviles, la Internet de las cosas, los hogares inteligentes, edificios inteligentes y la educación inteligente, así como en los beneficios que aportan estas tecnologías a los ciudadanos de Shanghái. Para obtener más información sobre la International Smart City Expo, visite: www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/smart-city-expo/
Inscríbase y participe en el MWC19 Shanghai
Ya está abierta la inscripción para asistir al MWC19 Shanghai, para obtener información sobre la inscripción y los tipos de pases, visite: www.mwcshanghai.com/attend/register/
Para obtener más información sobre el MWC19 Shanghai, por ejemplo cómo asistir, exponer, asociarse o patrocinar, visite www.mwcshanghai.com. Siga las novedades y actualizaciones del MWC19 Shanghai a través de nuestros canales de redes sociales, síganos en Twitter en @GSMA y utilice #MWC19, reciba actualizaciones periódicas a través de nuestra página de LinkedIn Showcase en www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcshanghai/, y síganos en Facebook en www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. En China, puede seguirnos por Sina Weibo http://weibo.com/mwcshanghai o buscar «GSMA_MWCS» en WeChat.
-FIN-
Acerca de la GSMA
La GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a más de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de celulares y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. La GSMA también organiza los eventos Mobile World Congress líderes de la industria en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shanghái, así como la serie de conferencias regionales de Mobile 360.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web institucional de la GSMA en www.gsma.com. Siga a la GSMA en Twitter: @GSMA.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005639/es/
