Summit Health Management Partners with Arcadia.io for Enterprise-Wide Population Health Analytics Platform


|April 11, 2019 11:55 AM EDT
Summit Health Management (SHM), which offers a physician-led, professionally-managed model of management services for Summit Medical Group in New Jersey and physician practices across the US, and KLAS-rated Arcadia.io today announced that SHM will be working with Arcadia to drive value-based outcomes for health care provider groups. SHM entered into a multi-year contract with Arcadia to use its enterprise population health management platform and integrated tools for benchmarking, clinical outcome improvement, and financial performance.
Arcadia Analytics will support SHM’s independent physician-led multispecialty medical practices which include Summit Medical Group in New Jersey, Summit Medical Group Oregon and Summit Medical Group Arizona. With over 900 providers in New Jersey, Summit Medical Group, P.A. is one of the largest physician-owned multi-specialty groups in the country.
“Summit Health Management manages the cost and quality of care for over 115,000 patients currently attributed in ACO contracts in New Jersey, and we’ve exceeded benchmarks in several value-based contracts,” said Jamie Reedy, MD, MPH, Chief of Population Health. “Our mastery of developing effective clinical programs, meaningful analytics and comprehensive provider and patient engagement programs has been essential to our sustained successful ACO performance. To provide accountable care in an innovative, scalable fashion, we are accelerating our ability to take on better value-based contracts.”
SHM embarked on a multi-year search for a comprehensive solution that could scale to the needs of a growing physician group and ensure the quality, accuracy, and insights of its data analytics capabilities.
“Over the course of our search, we saw Arcadia launch new products, and form deep partnerships with their customers to develop innovative solutions,” said Dr. Reedy. “Arcadia has shown from the outset of our discussions that they were committed to us and our vision. The combined strengths of their people and platform made us feel very comfortable with Arcadia as our partner.”
The partnership with Arcadia will help SHM successfully execute on value-based care initiatives as it continues to expand across the country, enabling care teams to fundamentally transform patient management and care. Arcadia Analytics will provide near-real time reporting and analytics for SHM’s administrators and actionable insights at the point of care for 1,000+ providers.
“Pioneering organizations like Summit Health Management are leaders in value-based care,” said Arcadia CEO Sean Carroll. “With that, the technology that they select has to enable them to succeed as they take on increasing risk in a complex market. Extensive due diligence is more critical than ever. Our platform helps our innovative, high-performing partners reach their most ambitious goals, and we are thrilled to help make SHM’s long-term vision a reality.”
KLAS: Arcadia Drives Strong Outcomes by Delivering Product That Works as Promoted1
Independent research and insights firm KLAS Research rated Arcadia in both Value Based Care Managed Services 2018, where it scored highest among all full-service value-based care managed services vendors2, and Population Health Management, 2018, where it was the strongest fully-rated population health management vendor for financial outcome success.3
KLAS conducted extensive interviews with Arcadia customers and found that “customer satisfaction starts during the sales process, when expectations are initially set.”4 KLAS reported that Arcadia is, “noted for clearly setting expectations up front and being transparent about what [its] solutions can and (just as importantly) cannot do. This clarity enables the vendor to accurately deliver on their contract promises and to exceed expectations when it comes to integration.”5
Arcadia has forged strong partnerships with leading value based care organizations across the country, driving strong clinical and financial outcomes. Several Arcadia customers were selected to speak in general education sessions in front of a global audience at the recent HIMSS19 conference. To learn more about how Arcadia helped these healthcare systems succeed under risk, please visit arcadia.io.
The reports from KLAS Research can be found here:
https://klasresearch.com/report/value-based-care-managed-services-2018/1301
https://klasresearch.com/report/population-health-management-2018-part-2/1313
About Summit Health Management
Founded in 2014, Summit Health Management (SHM) offers a physician-led, professionally-managed model of management services for Summit Medical Group in New Jersey and mid- to large-sized physician practices across the United States. Developed by physicians for physicians, SHM provides an innovative alternative to traditional options for the integration of multi-specialty group practice and the delivery of value-based care. SHM’s practice management services are focused in five discrete but interrelated categories essential to running a successful, enterprise-scale medical group: organizational structure and governance, operations management, revenue management, physician management, and population health management. For more information, visit www.summithealthmanagement.com.
About Arcadia
Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 50 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia has offices near Boston, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and Seattle. Arcadia was awarded 2019 Best in KLAS for Value Based Care Managed Services.
