Worldwide Opportunities in the 2019 Telecoms Market: Analysis & Outlook Through 2014-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|April 11, 2019 12:05 PM EDT
The "Telecoms Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and evaluates the global telecoms market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.
The global telecoms market size reached a value of nearly $2,693.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2014 It will grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to nearly $3,453.2 billion by 2022.
Growth in the telecoms market in the historic period resulted from technological development, government initiatives and economic growth in emerging economies. Factors that negatively affected telecoms market growth in the historic period were security issues and the regulatory environment.
Going forward, increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), economic growth and the launch of increasing numbers of smart cities will drive growth in the telecoms market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the telecoms market in the future are an expected rise in interest rates, rising costs, national security issues and declining average revenue per user.
The telecommunications market is segmented into wired telecommunication carriers, wireless telecommunication carriers, communications hardware manufacturers' and satellite & telecommunication resellers. Wired telecommunication carriers accounted for the largest share of the telecoms market in 2018 at 45.2%. The satellite & telecommunication resellers market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 8.1%.
The wired telecommunication carriers market is further segmented into fixed telephony services, broadband internet services and direct-to-home (DTH) services. Fixed telephony services accounted for the largest share of the wired telecommunication carriers market in 2018 at 62.1%. The broadband internet services segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 15.4%.
The wireless telecommunication carriers market is further segmented into wireless internet services and cellular/mobile telephone services. Wireless internet services accounted for the largest share of the wireless telecommunication carriers market in 2018 at 61.8%. The wireless internet services segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.7%.
The communications hardware market is further segmented into general communications equipment, broadcast communications equipment and telecoms infrastructure equipment. General communications equipment accounted for the largest share of the communications hardware market in 2018 at 56.8%. The telecoms infrastructure equipment segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 3.7%.
The satellite & telecommunications resellers market is further segmented into satellite telecommunications, telecommunications resellers and others. Satellite telecommunications accounted for the largest share of the satellite & telecommunications resellers market in 2018 at 50.4%. The telecommunication resellers segment will grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9%.
Asia Pacific is the largest market for the telecoms industry, accounting for 36.6% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions for this market, where growth will be at a CAGR of 9.4% and 8.8% respectively. This is followed by Asia Pacific and South America where the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% and 6.2% respectively.
The telecoms market is relatively fragmented with small numbers of large entities which command significant market shares and large numbers of small entities with minor shares. Players in the market include AT&T, Apple Inc., Verizon Communications, China Mobile Ltd, Samsung, Huawei, Deutsche Telekom AG, Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp, Softbank Group Corp. and Telefonica SA.
The global IT market, of which the telecoms market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $5,908 billion in 2018, having grown at 6.4% since 2014, and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% to nearly $8,346.4 billion by 2022. The telecoms market is the largest segment of the IT market accounting for 45.6% of the whole.
The top opportunities in the global telecoms market will arise in the wired telecommunications carriers segment which will gain $338.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The telecoms market size will gain the most in China at $230.5 billion. Telecoms market-trend-based strategies include offering affordable and fast internet using Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G wireless communications technologies, and offering video-on-demand services along with fixed line services. Player-adopted strategies in the telecoms industry include increasing investments in wireless communication technologies and expanding the offerings into emerging countries.
Scope
- Companies Mentioned: Apple, AT&T, Verizon communications, China mobile, Samsung
- Time series: Five years historic and forecast
- Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Apple
- Cablevision SA
- Charter Communications
- China Mobile
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- DirecTV
- Huawei
- Idea
- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp
- Samsung
- Softbank Group Corp
- Sprint Corp
- T-Mobile's
- Telecoms Argentina SA
- Telefonica SA
- Time Warner
- Verizon
- Vodafone India
