Location of Things (LoT) Market Forecasts to 2027 - Global Analysis & Forecasts by Application & Industry Vertical - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|April 11, 2019 12:35 PM EDT
The "Location of Things Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application; and Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Location of Things (LoT) market was valued at US$ 19.1 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027, and reach US$ 128.75 Bn in 2027.
Development of internet infrastructure and IoT in recent years is primarily driven due to the need for energy efficient communications network infrastructure, and proliferation of IoT and connected devices. Such a prominent growth of IoT is projected to propel the Location of Things (LoT) market in the coming years.
Location Intelligence integrates geographical dimensions with the existing data from business intelligence applications. It allows an ability to visualize numerous metrics on the map. The location-based data enables organizations to determine new competitive advantage and insights. The savvy enterprises incorporate information about the location and geography in their data, which later allows them to utilize geospatial data to assist business intelligence. In addition, location technology assists in changing business and industries. Application of IoT, big data, advanced analytics in real problems is proven to be an effective solution.
LoT is used to create a new ecosystem for both business and organizations. The lot is gaining high momentum in diversified industry verticals at a large scale particularly in transportation & logistics, government & utilities, and retail industry. Furthermore, rising smartphone penetrations, increase in the number of devices connected over the internet has resulted in an explosion of data. Therefore, continuous modifications in internet application ask for a location which results in generation of a large amount of data. The huge amount of data needs scrutiny and analysis for further decision making process by the industry players. Location of things targets a large number of sectors and, through society's digital transformation, is expected to contribute to countries' economic growth.
The most prominent region in global Location of Things (LoT) market in 2018 accounted for North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. South America, and Middle East & Africa held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in Location of Things (LoT) market. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pertaining to the presence of massive and tech-savvy population, the penetration of smartphones is rising in the Asian market. Also, the huge mass of the region plays a crucial role in accelerating retail and logistics industry in which location-based data/services holds a significant position.
The report provides the overview and forecast for the global Location of Things (LoT) market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The major companies operating in the Location of Things (LoT) market globally includes Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ESRI, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Here Technologies, Navizon, Inc., Skyhook, Wireless Logic, and Trimble, Inc. among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
2. Key Takeaways
3. Location of Things Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Pest Analysis
4. Location of Things (LoT) Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Proliferation of IoT and Connected Devices Over the Network and the Need To Harness Useful Data
4.1.2 Encouraging Investments For 5G Laying a Strong Platform For IoT and Location Based Services
4.1.3 Growing Popularity of Using Location Based Data Amongst the Businesses
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Concerns Around Identity and Privacy of Individuals
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Integrating the Power of AI and Location Intelligence For Market Predictions
4.3.2 Location Accuracy Will Drive New Applications
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Harness the Potentials of a Highly Smart City
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
5. Location of Things - Global Market Analysis
5.1 Global Location of Things Market Overview
5.2 Global Location of Things Market Forecast and Analysis
6. Location of Things Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application
6.1 Overview
6.2 Location of Things Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027
6.3 Mapping & Navigation Market
6.4 Asset Management Market
6.5 Location Intelligence Market
6.6 Media & Marketing Market
7. Location of Things Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Industry Vertical
7.1 Overview
7.2 Location of Things Market Breakdown, by Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Retail Market
7.4 Industrial Market
7.5 Transportation & Logistics Market
7.6 Government & Utilities Market
7.7 Defence Market
7.8 Media & Entertainment Market
7.9 Healthcare Market
7.10 Others Market
8. Location of Things Market - Geographical Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Location of Things Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.3 Europe Location of Things Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.4 APAC Location of Things Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA) Location of Things Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.6 SAM Location of Things Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
9. Industry Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Initiative
9.3 Merger & Acquisition
9.4 New Development
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Product Mapping
10.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
11. Location of Things Market, Key Company Profiles
11.1 ESRI
11.2 Here Technologies
11.3 Navizon Inc.
11.4 Qualcomm Incorporated
11.5 Skyhook
11.6 Trimble Inc.
11.7 Wireless Logic Limited
11.8 Alphabet Inc. (Google)
11.9 Microsoft
11.10 IBM Corporation
