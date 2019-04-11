Lemonade annonce un cycle de financement de série D de 300 millions de dollars

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 12:44 PM EDT
Lemonade, la compagnie d'assurance s'appuyant sur l'intelligence artificielle et l'économie comportementale, a annoncé aujourd'hui la finalisation d'un cycle de de financement de série D de 300 millions de dollars, sous la direction de SoftBank Group ("SoftBank"), avec la participation d'Allianz, General Catalyst, GV (anciennement Google Ventures), OurCrowd, et Thrive Capital. Lemonade projette d'utiliser les fonds pour accélérer son expansion aux États-Unis et en Europe en 2019, et pour explorer de nouvelles gammes de produits.
Créée par Daniel Schreiber et Shai Wininger, deux experts aguerris du secteur, Lemonade est une société technologique disposant également d'une accréditation en tant qu'assureur général et de biens. La société propose depuis fin 2016 des assurances aux propriétaires et locataires immobiliers à New York, et devient aujourd'hui disponible à la majeure partie de la population américaine. Lemonade est actuellement classé premier émetteur d'assurance aux locataires du pays.
En plus de numériser la totalité du processus d'assurance, réduit les coûts et la bureaucratie via des dons. En inversant le modèle d'assurance traditionnelle, Lemonade prélève un montant forfaitaire pour contourner la problématique émanant du versement d'indemnités et de l'impératif de bénéfices, et reverse une portion des primes non réclamées à des organismes à but non lucratif dans le cadre de son initiative annuelle baptisée "Giveback".
"En moins de trois ans, Lemonade s'est déployé aux États-Unis, a effectué des dons à des dizaines d'associations caritatives choisies par notre communauté, et a changé en profondeur les interactions entre une nouvelle génération d'assurés et d'assureurs", déclare Daniel Schreiber, PDG et cofondateur de Lemonade. "Nous aspirons à incarner la compagnie d'assurance du 21e siècle: une marque internationale appréciée et pérenne sur plusieurs générations; une organisation fondée sur une architecture numérique, permettant une exécution encore plus rapide et efficace des opérations, pour garantir une clientèle encore plus satisfaite."
Entièrement créé à partir d'un substrat numérique, Lemonade recueille 100 fois plus de données que les assureurs traditionnels, ce qui permet à la société de générer des informations fortement prédictives, avec la garantie d'améliorer sans relâche la souscription et la tarification.
"Nous avons vu Lemonade transformer le secteur de l'assurance grâce à l'utilisation des mégadonnées et de l'IA, et disposer d'un portefeuille d'un demi-million de foyers en à peine plus de deux ans, ce qui représente une croissante absolument époustouflante", déclare Shu Nyatta, responsable des investissements chez SoftBank Group et membre du conseil d'administration de Lemonade. "Et nous sommes persuadés que le meilleur reste à venir. La proposition de valeur de Lemonade, ainsi que la valeur ajoutée générée par son modèle, en font une des marques les plus intéressantes, différenciées et prometteuses qui soit."
La transaction, qui est sujette aux conditions de clôture usuelles, approbations réglementaires comprises, devrait être finalisée dans le courant du deuxième trimestre 2019.
À propos de Lemonade
Lemonade Insurance Company est une compagnie d'assurance proposant aux propriétaires et aux locataires immobiliers des polices s'appuyant sur l'intelligence artificielle et l'économie comportementale. En remplaçant les courtiers et la bureaucratie par des bots et de l'apprentissage machine, Lemonade tend à réaliser des opérations sans formalités administratives et avec une instantanéité totale. En qualité de corporation certifiée de catégorie B, dans laquelle les bénéfices de souscription sont versés à des organismes à but non lucratif, Lemonade replace le secteur de l'assurance dans la sphère du bien commun, plutôt que dans celle des maux nécessaires. Lemonade est actuellement disponible à la majorité de la population américaine, et fera prochainement son entrée en Europe dans le cadre de son expansion mondiale.
Suivez toute notre actualité sur http://www.lemonade.com, @lemonade_inc ou http://www.facebook.com/lemonade.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005689/fr/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 11, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 11, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,587
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 11, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 11, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 11, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 11, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194