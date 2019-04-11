The Worldwide Market for Geomarketing (2019-2023): Industry Expected to Grow from $7.3 Billion to $23.7 Billion - Cloud Deployment Mode to Exhibit the Highest CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 11, 2019 12:54 PM EDT
The "Geomarketing Market by Software, Services, Technology, Location, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The geomarketing market is expected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2018 to USD 23.7 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4%.
The market is driven by factors such as, an increasing demand for location-based intelligence in realizing enhanced business outcome; location analytics and big data providing comprehensive and differentiated information about potential markets and customers; a wide acceptance of location-based applications among consumers, and growing investments in digital marketing compared to conventional marketing.
However, the geomarketing market faces various obstacles, such as legal concerns and privacy threats. The businesses should properly check all legal and privacy-related concerns before using location data gathered by location intelligence tools.
The outdoor segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Among location type, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing use of geofenced areas and virtual perimeters outside the store to attract customers. Businesses can send push notification to the target audience and provide notification about their offerings. It is an effective way as stores can attract multiple people to their businesses just by creating a virtual perimeter or a fence around the geographical area of interest or a target location or locality.
The cloud deployment mode to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
This deployment model is preferred for its features, such as better and enhanced security, lower setup costs, easy accessibility, quicker deployment, high scalability, customizability, more storage space, ease of maintenance, automatic upgrade of course materials, and automatic licensing by vendors. The adoption of cloud-deployed geomarketing solutions for training and development processes is growing rapidly, as organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective training programs through the adoption of cloud technology.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2018, while APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR. The APAC countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upsurge their IT infrastructures, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. The APAC region emerges as the fastest growing market for geomarketing solutions, which drives the geomarketing market in this region. APAC is expected to grow due to the robust adoption of IoT technologies in the Chinese and Indian transportation sectors, along with the mass adoption of IoT technologies for geomarketing in other developing economies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency Considered
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Forecast
2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping Research Methodology
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
2.7 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Geomarketing Market
4.2 Geomarketing Market, By Component, 2018-2023
4.3 Market By Service, 2018-2023
4.4 Market By Location, 2018-2023
4.5 Market By Deployment Mode, 2018-2023
4.6 Market By Vertical, 2018-2023
4.7 Market Growth Across Countries, 2018
4.8 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Location-Based Intelligence
5.2.1.2 Growing Use of Location Analytics and Big Data
5.2.1.3 Wide Acceptance of Location-Based Applications Among Consumers
5.2.1.4 Growing Investment in Digital Marketing Compared to Conventional Marketing
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Legal Concerns and Privacy Threats
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancement in Connected Devices
5.2.3.2 Opportunity in Developing Countries
5.2.3.3 High Demand for Mobile Computing and Trending Social Media
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness, Expertise, and Other Operational Challenges
5.2.4.2 Lack of Uniform Regulatory Standards
5.3 Geomarketing Notification Types
5.3.1 Static Geo-Notifications
5.3.2 Dynamic Geo-Notifications
5.3.3 Peer-To-Peer Geonotifications
5.4 Case Studies
5.4.1 Xtremepush Platform-Multi-Channel Marketing Platform Helped TBC Bank Geofence Target Areas and Deliver Location Triggered Personalized Messaging to App Users
5.4.2 A European Airline Improved Its Customer Experience Via Plot Projects Solution
5.4.3 A Leading Dutch Do-It-Yourself Retailer Drives In-Store Sales With Mobilebridge's Mobile Engagement and Analytics Solution
5.4.4 Ge Healthcare Partnered With Galigeo to Access Big Data Using Location Intelligence Tool
5.4.5 Vodafone Partnered With Clevertap for Improving Onboarding Campaign CTRs
6 Geomarketing Market By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bluetooth
6.3 Global Positioning System
6.4 Radio-Frequency Identification
6.5 Wi-Fi
6.6 Near-Field Communication
6.7 Ibeacon
7 Geomarketing Market By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.3 Services
8 Geomarketing Market By Location
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Indoor
8.3 Outdoor
9 Geomarketing Market By Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud-Based
9.3 On-Premises
10 Geomarketing Market By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Retail and Ecommerce
10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.4 Travel and Hospitality
10.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.6 Media and Entertainment
10.7 Telecommunications and IT
10.8 Others
11 Geomarketing Market By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (31 Players)
12.3 Business Strategy Excellence (31 Players)
12.4 Ranking of Key Players for the Geomarketing Market, 2018
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
(Business Overview, Products & Solutions, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, View)
13.2 Google
13.3 Microsoft
13.4 IBM
13.5 Cisco
13.6 Oracle
13.7 Adobe
13.8 Salesforce
13.9 ESRI
13.10 Software AG
13.11 Ericsson
13.12 Qualcomm
13.13 Xtremepush
13.14 Plot Projects
13.15 Rover
13.16 Mobilebridge
13.17 Hyper
13.18 Reveal Mobile
13.19 Galigeo
13.20 Navigine
13.21 Clevertap
13.22 Urban Airship
13.23 Bluedot Innovation
13.24 Merkle
13.25 Foursquare
13.26 LocationGuru
13.27 Other Key Players
13.27.1 Saksoft
13.27.2 Celect
13.27.3 Brillio
13.27.4 Purple Wi-Fi
13.27.5 Geomoby
13.27.6 Quuppa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bn89ef
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005694/en/
