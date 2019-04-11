ResMed apresenta AirFit P30i, sua primeira máscara CPAP com almofadas nasais conectadas à região superior da cabeça

|By Business Wire
|
|April 11, 2019 12:55 PM EDT
Hoje a ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) apresentou sua segunda máscara CPAP conectada à região superior da cabeça para o tratamento de apneia do sono, uma nova opção de máscara nasal: AirFit P30i.
AirFit P30i nasal pillows tube-up CPAP mask, front view (Photo: Business Wire)
A conexão para cima do tubo da máscara, também apresentada na máscara nasal AirFit N30i da ResMed lançada em janeiro, posicionou o tubo de forma que os usuários possam se movimentar e dormir em qualquer posição.
A AirFit P30i encaixa em 90% dos usuários com apenas dois tamanhos de estrutura e três tamanhos da parte almofadada, ajudando provedores de equipamentos médicos residenciais (home medical equipment, HME) a ajustar o tamanho para os pacientes de maneira mais rápida e fácil.
“A AirFit P30i oferece ótima liberdade de movimento para pacientes que queiram uma máscara com almofadas nasais discreta”, disse Jim Hollingshead, presidente de negócios do sono da ResMed. “Esta exclusiva estrutura de almofadas com tubo para cima é uma ótima adição para nossa crescente linha de máscaras, e é fácil para laboratórios de sono e HMEs armazenarem e ajustarem em pacientes.”
Comparação da AirFit P30i
Em um estudo clínico que comparou a AirFit P30i a outras máscaras com almofadas nasais e tubo para cima:
- Praticamente o dobro dos usuários da CPAP preferiram a AirFit P30i.
- Dos usuários com preferências baseadas no isolamento da máscara, mais de 70% preferiram a AirFit P30i.
- Mais do dobro dos usuários relataram que a AirFit P30i é mais fácil e confortável de usar.
Disponibilidade
Atualmente a AirFit P30i está disponível na Europa, Austrália e Nova Zelândia. Ela estará disponível nos Estados Unidos e Canadá na segunda-feira, 15 de abril, e em outros países no final deste ano.
A máscara une-se ao portfólio de mais de 30 máscaras CPAP da ResMed, incluindo sua popular máscara com almofadas nasais e tubo para baixo, AirFit P10, vencedora do prêmio internacional de design de produto Red Dot.
“Acreditamos que cada paciente é diferente, e estamos comprometidos a oferecer a melhor experiência possível a todos que precisam de terapia de CPAP”, disse Hollingshead. “É por isso que a ResMed oferece várias opções de máscaras AirFit, e continuará inovando para ampliar o portfólio.”
Sobre a ResMed
Na ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), somos pioneiros em soluções inovadoras que tratam e mantêm as pessoas fora do hospital, possibilitando que elas tenham uma vida mais saudável e com mais qualidade. Nossos dispositivos médicos conectados em nuvem transformam o tratamento de pessoas com apneia do sono, doença pulmonar obstrutiva crônica (COPD) e outras enfermidades crônicas. Nossas plataformas abrangentes de software ambulatorial prestam apoio aos profissionais e cuidadores que ajudam as pessoas a se manterem saudáveis em casa ou no ambiente de tratamento de sua preferência. Ao possibilitarmos melhores tratamentos, melhoramos a qualidade de vida, reduzimos os impactos de doenças crônicas e também os gastos de consumidores e sistemas de saúde em mais de 120 países. Para saber mais, acesse ResMed.com e siga @ResMed.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005696/pt/
