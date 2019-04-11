IDEMIA führt hochsichere SmartCards ein, die nicht von Quantencomputern manipuliert werden können

|By Business Wire
April 11, 2019
Asymmetrische Kryptosysteme sind das Herzstück der digitalen Sicherheit, da sie die Grundlage für die Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) und – unter anderem – für sichere Authentifizierung, digitale Identitäten und vertrauenswürdige Dienste bilden. Insbesondere werden diese Systeme in Sicherheitselementen eingesetzt, die eine sichere Authentifizierung von Personen und Objekten (IoT) durchführen.
Tatsächlich werden Quantenrechner in den nächsten 20 Jahren voraussichtlich in der Lage sein werden, verschiedene asymmetrische Kryptographie-Algorithmen (beispielsweise RSA und ECC) zu „hacken“.
Um SmartCards herzustellen, die auch mit Quantencomputern nicht entschlüsselt werden können, hat IDEMIA, weltweit führender Anbieter von Augmented Identity, einen asymmetrischen Post-Quantum-Algorithmus in sicheren Elementen/sicheren SmartCards entwickelt. Dieser Algorithmus erzeugt eine fälschungssichere Signatur, um eine erweiterte Authentifizierung beim Einsatz eines Quantencomputers sicherzustellen. Da Dokumente in weniger als 2 Sekunden unterschrieben werden können, ist eine reibungslose Nutzererfahrung gewährleistet. Diese IDEMIA-SmartCards sind jetzt „konstruktionsbedingt“ fälschungssicher.
IDEMIA ist einer der wenigen Anbieter von asymmetrischen Kryptosystemen, die nicht mit einem Quantencomputer manipuliert werden können. Dazu nutzt IDEMIA sichere Elemente/SmartCards mit der gleichen Mobilität und Vertraulichkeit wie Geheimelemente (Schlüssel und PIN/biometrische Identifizierung).
Diese Lösung ebnet den Weg für die Migration der digitalen Sicherheit zu einer Quantum-sicheren Implementierung: Public Key-Infrastruktur, sichere Authentifizierung von Personen und Objekten (IoT) und vertrauenswürdige Dienste wie elektronische Signaturen.
Mit ihrer brandneuen SmartCard-Lösung richtet sich IDEMIA an geschäftliche Anforderungen bezüglich Authentifizierung, logischem Zugang, Maßnahmenverfolgung, Datenverschlüsselung und Datenschutz für Kunden wie beispielsweise Sicherheitsdienste oder Regierungsorganisationen, einschließlich den Verteidigungsministerien.
„Als vertrauenswürdiger Partner hilft IDEMIA nationalen Sicherheitsbehörden, Regierungen und auch der Privatwirtschaft, kontinuierlich ein hohes Maß an Sicherheit zu gewährleisten“, so Jean-Christophe Fondeur, Executive Vice-President for R&D Activities bei IDEMIA. „Mit dieser Innovation hat IDEMIA bewiesen, dass ein Post-Quantum-Algorithmus in einer SmartCard realisiert werden kann. Unsere F&E-Teams engagieren sich dafür, stets richtungweisende Technologien zu entwickeln, mit denen unsere Kunden ihren Mitbewerbern einen Schritt voraus und auf die Zukunft vorbereitet sind.“
Über IDEMIA
IDEMIA, der weltweit führende Anbieter im Bereich „Augmented Identity‟, stellt eine vertrauenswürdige Umgebung bereit, in der Bürger und Verbraucher gleichermaßen in der Lage sind, ihre täglichen Aktivitäten (wie z. B. Bezahlen, Vernetzen, Reisen und Wählen) sowohl in der physischen als auch in der digitalisierten Welt auszuführen.
Die Sicherung unserer Identität ist in der Welt, in der wir heute leben, von allergrößter Bedeutung. Mit unserem entschiedenen Eintreten für „Augmented Identity‟, eine Identität, die für Privatsphäre und Vertrauen sorgt und sichere, authentifizierte und verifizierbare Transaktionen gewährleistet, definieren wir die Art und Weise neu, wie wir denken, wie wir produzieren und wie wir eines der wichtigsten Güter – unsere Identität – für Personen oder Objekte nutzen und schützen, und zwar immer und überall dort, wo es um Sicherheit geht. Wir stellen „Augmented Identity‟ für internationale Kunden aus den Sektoren Finanzen, Telekommunikation, Identitätsdienste, öffentliche Sicherheit und IoT bereit.
IDEMIA beschäftigt 13 000 Mitarbeiter weltweit und hat Kunden in 180 Ländern.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.idemia.com / Folgen Sie der @IdemiaGroup auf Twitter.
