Lake Mahopac, NY Home Makes Call-For-Offers on SparkOffer, New Web and Mobile-Accessible PropTech Service That Accelerates Home Sales via Real-Time Capabilities

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 02:23 PM EDT
Homeowner Michael Levine of 464 North Lake Boulevard in Mahopac, New York is making a “Call for Offers” via SparkOffer, a new PropTech service designed for the “speed age” that allows users to submit and accept real-time offers on for-sale homes via web and mobile devices. The homeowner is using the combination of SparkOffer’s multiple-offer capabilities in combination with a 38-percent reduction from the property’s original price of $3.25 million. This demonstrates his commitment to selling in the spring market, as there are currently an estimated 1,600 homes in New York State with an asking price over $1 million that have been on the market for more than a year.
SparkOffer increases the buyer pool for sellers as buyers can still elect typical offer terms like home inspections and mortgage contingencies, options that are not available through the auction route. Additionally, SparkOffer features like the new Watch feature alert buyers via text and email messages when other offers are placed on properties they’re interested in, keeping them up-to-date on property movement.
“SparkOffer is the digital version of the traditional transaction marketplace, where sellers can post for-sale homes and buyers can submit real offers, designed as a new solution for homes in areas that need a market boost as an alternative to the auction process, such as the case with Mr. Levine at 464 North Lake Boulevard,” said Mike Russo, founder and developer of SparkOffer. “It’s a fully transparent process that makes buying and selling a home exciting, easy and financially beneficial for both parties.”
464 North Lake Boulevard, listed locally with Richard Castro of Weichert Realtors, is a newly-renovated, dramatic home that features unobstructed views of Lake Mahopac. The first-floor provides a chef’s kitchen, an expansive butler’s pantry and a formal dining room. The home’s first-floor master suite has a generous walk-in closet and French doors leading to a private balcony with lake-views, and an inviting master bathroom offers a soaking tub, a marble-tiled shower and a sauna. A two-story living room is bathed in natural light from large windows, and French doors open to an additional balcony that flows down to the sprawling 1.66-acre yard, featuring a custom chipping range and a boat house with a spacious deck overlooking Lake Mahopac.
The stunning home, located one-hour from New York City, is available for purchase through SparkOffer, which allows users to interact and manage home sales and purchases via a web-based dashboard and internal messaging system. “SparkOffer is making it possible for interested buyers to place an offer on 464 North Lake Boulevard at their own convenience, eliminating the back-and-forth from the traditional process and appealing to digital-age expectations,” said Mr. Levine.
While other PropTech entities focus on allowing buyers to simply view online listings, SparkOffer users can interact and make offers with or without the assistance of a buyer’s agent. Buyers can quickly walk through a simple offer process, use a credit card for the initial deposit and sign offer agreements from any device, while sellers receive immediate text and email notifications of their offers and can provide real-time feedback to interested buyers.
SparkOffer was developed and founded by Mike Russo, who utilized comprehensive experience in global luxury real estate and auctions, as well as software development to bring the service to life. Mike created SparkOffer with the goal to provide agents and self-represented users a simplified tool to modernize and increase productivity in the home-selling process. For more information on SparkOffer, visit http://sparkoffer.com/ or call 844-676-7651.
About Mike Russo
With an extensive background in global luxury residential real estate, Mike Russo is an accomplished real estate veteran with two decades of industry experience, with quantifiable success closing record-setting transactions on an international scale. Most recently, Russo served as director of business development and COO of Concierge Auctions, a global real estate marketplace specializing in the auction sale of luxury homes, where he personally handled over 350 property sales across 20 states and in 15 countries. During his tenure, Russo spearheaded numerous sales and technology initiatives that helped Concierge grow to more than $1 billion in historical sales in just seven years. Prior to Concierge Auctions, Russo served as the Vice President of Realogy/Cendant, one of the largest real estate franchisors. In 2009, Russo created and founded Rezora, a digital marketing platform targeted towards the real estate industry. Under Russo’s guidance, both Concierge Auctions and Rezora were included on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, and now he has his sights are set on Particip8 Realty reaching that list quickly. Through a culmination of his industry experience and entrepreneurial-savvy, Russo offers Particip8 Realty and SparkOffer, both designed to save users thousands in unnecessary fees while empowering local brokers to reach target sales goals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005792/en/
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 11, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 11, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 11, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 11, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 11, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
I spend a lot of time helping organizations to “think like a data scientist.” My book “Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science” has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow’s business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an...
Apr. 11, 2019 11:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,587