Press Ganey Announces Workforce Safety Transformational Services to Reduce Caregiver Harm

|April 11, 2019 02:35 PM EDT
Press Ganey today announced its new enterprise-wide Workforce Safety Transformational Services to enable health care systems to develop an organizational culture that will ensure caregivers’ physical and psychological safety. Utilizing High Reliability science and Press Ganey/HPI proven methodologies as its foundation, this unique approach is delivered to clients by Press Ganey’s industry-leading team of safety and High Reliability experts. As part of its suite of Transformational Solutions, Press Ganey’s Workforce Safety Transformational Services assess current culture, identify risk factors that endanger caregivers, build High Reliability skills through hands-on training, and reinforce organizational learning to sustain performance.
“Workforce safety is critical in a high-risk environment like health care, where caregivers are continuously susceptible to illness, injury, and even violence,” said Dr. James Merlino, Chief Transformation Officer, Press Ganey. “In addition to the significant personal benefits to caregivers, our research demonstrates that caregivers who feel safe are more highly engaged, find greater joy and meaning in their work, and produce better patient outcomes. Ensuring the safety of caregivers should be an unquestionable priority of every health care organization.”
With expertise honed by decades of experience in high-risk industries including health care, nuclear power, and military and commercial aviation, Press Ganey’s Transformational Services team and HPI methodologies have helped more than 1,100 health care organizations improve patient and workforce safety, typically resulting in an 80% or better reduction in the Serious Safety Event Rate® aligned with the company’s Safety Event Classification® taxonomy. In 2018, the team collaborated to create the definitive book on safety in health care. Published by McGraw-Hill, Zero Harm: How to Achieve Patient and Workforce Safety in Healthcare is the first comprehensive guide to delivering care that ensures the safety of patients and staff alike.
“By shifting their mindset of harm prevention from reactive to proactive, each member of the workforce is empowered to eliminate employee injury and patient harm,” said Craig Clapper, PE, CMQ/OE, Partner, Press Ganey Transformational Advisory Services. “An organizational commitment to workforce safety, from the board and CEO to front-line caregivers and staff, leads to better patient and caregiver experiences, better outcomes, and a better bottom line. It’s the right thing to do for both patients and the health care workforce, and it enables caregivers to deliver on the patient promise of providing safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.”
To learn more about Workforce Safety Transformational Services, please visit the Press Ganey website.
About Press Ganey
Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 33 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.
