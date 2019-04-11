Institute Launches to Accelerate Collaboration and Leadership at Nexus of Technology, Social Responsibility in Global Economy

|By Business Wire
April 11, 2019
An international gathering of technology, policy and corporate leaders this week launched the Washington Institute for Business, Government and Society, a nonprofit organization with a mission to tackle the ethical, political and cultural challenges posed by global interconnectedness.
Founded by U.S. trade, ethics and executive leader James P. Moore, Jr., the Institute was created to bridge the divisions of parochialism, self-interest and polarization by facilitating collaboration among public and private sector leaders. As a nonpartisan “translator and intermediary,” the Institute’s mission is to stimulate cooperation, meaningful action and tangible results with the help of the political, corporate and academic leaders and organizations that are shaping the future.
“We are trying to tackle the great irony of our age — the reality that we have never been more interconnected technologically or globally as we are today,” said Moore. “And yet we face greater global polarity politically and socially as we have ever seen in our lifetimes. Tackling this undeniable challenge is our mission, the core of our work.”
Prior to founding the Institute, Moore was Managing Director of the Business, Society and Public Policy Initiative at the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business as well as serving on more than 30 corporate and non-profit boards. He served in the Reagan Administration in U.S. Senate-confirmed positions at several major trade and finance agencies, including an appointment as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Trade Development.
In addition to Moore’s leadership as CEO, the Institute features an advisory council and board representing some of the world’s foremost experts and innovators from across the political, corporate and academic spectrum. They include former President of Mexico His Excellency Vicente Fox; co-inventor of the Internet Dr. Robert Kahn; Aspen Institute Chairman Emeritus William E. Mayer; and former District of Columbia Mayor and Federal City Council CEO Anthony Williams.
“Success in today’s global economy requires not just purpose but the joining of leadership and compassion,” said Fox. “We have a responsibility to help others succeed if we are to leave a better world for our children. The work of the Washington Institute, under the direction of Jim Moore, is core to achieving this goal.”
“We all know that all politics is local, but today, all politics is global as well,” said Williams. “Together, we have a responsibility as business and government leaders to bring the best ideas to the table to address the challenges and opportunities of our communities. The Washington Institute is helping all of us do this in a meaningful way. I am proud to be a part of its Board of Governors.”
During a launch event at the Organization of American States, Moore hosted a panel discussion with President Fox, Dr. Kahn and Mr. Mayer, and outlined the initiatives and programs that would be the immediate focus of the group’s work. They include:
- Addressing corporate social responsibility at an upcoming roundtable on the subject of company valuation with the Caux Roundtable for Moral Capitalism, led by Steven Young.
- Organizing a first-of-its-kind annual conference on global sports, with special attention on the Olympics and World Cup in the areas of ethics, security and infrastructure.
- Launching an embassy series and tech series to explore the challenges of siloed organizations in an era of interconnectedness.
- Publishing the Washington Institute Directory, a comprehensive guide to organizations in Washington serving the interests of business, government and society.
- Activating a University Consortium, intended to provide scholarships to students pursuing studies in business, government and society. The Consortium will also award research grants for faculty and establish fellowships.
“Everything we do has got to answer the question of how our work affects the nexus of business, government and society, and must be focused on a tangible result,” said Moore. “We must also work with the next generation of leaders who someday will need to take charge of the world we are passing on to them.”
About the Washington Institute for Business, Government and Society
The Washington Institute for Business, Government and Society is a global nonprofit organization created to bridge the divisions of parochialism, self-interest and polarization by facilitating collaboration among public and private sector leaders. As a nonpartisan translator and intermediary, the Institute’s mission is to stimulate cooperation, meaningful action and tangible results with the help of the political, corporate and academic leaders and organizations that are shaping our future. For more information, please visit: www.washinst.org/.
