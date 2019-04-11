Eric Shepherd Wins Lifetime Contribution Award from e-Assessment Association

|By Business Wire
|
April 11, 2019 03:35 PM EDT
The e-Assessment Association (eAA) today announced that Eric Shepherd is this year’s winner of the eAA Lifetime Contribution Award which was sponsored by ACER. Desmond Bermingham, ACER UK's CEO, presented by the award to Eric at the e-Assessment Association gala event yesterday evening.
Eric Shepherd (right) wins prestigious e-Assessment Association Lifetime Contribution Award presented by Desmond Bermingham (left), ACER UK's CEO. (Photo: Business Wire)
The eAA is a professional body that promotes better assessment of knowledge, skills and capabilities of people through technology. Its members represent the whole of the sector, from academics and institutions to technology providers and large corporates. The eAA Awards were launched in 2016 to highlight and celebrate the outstanding and positive contributions that technology makes to all forms of assessment, and has gone on to showcase the best practice, research and innovation in the sector.
“Eric’s passion and focus has driven and supported many important assessment industry initiatives to promote valid, reliable and trustworthy assessments. We are proud to be able to acknowledge one of our industry leaders with the Lifetime Contribution Award,” said Matt Wingfield, Chairman of the e-Assessment Association.
Eric Shepherd has led data interoperability standards, has been co-inventor of several assessment-related patents and has written or contributed to many white papers, including the very widely read “Assessments through the Learning Process” white paper which explains different types of assessments and how they contribute to learning.
“The e-Assessment Association has a massive following and it is an honour to be recognized by such a prestigious organization. Thank you,” said Eric Shepherd.
Other eAA Awards granted this year included award for the Best Use of Formative Assessment, Best Use of Summative Assessment, Best Research, Best Transformational Project, Excellence in Export and Innovation
About the e-Assessment Association
The e-Assessment Association is a not-for-profit membership body with three major goals. To provide professional support and facilitate debate and discussion for people involved in this field of expertise; create and communicate the positive contributions that technology makes to all forms of assessment; and to develop statements of good practice for suppliers and consumers of e-Assessment technologies.
The association also strives to build awareness of the benefits that technology can bring to assessment particularly around delivering improvement to learning and assessment, rather than just greater efficiency.
Ordinary memberships are open to individuals. Organisational memberships are open to any organisation interested in furthering the aims and the objectives of the eAA. For more information please contact Matt Wingfield, Chairman of the e-Assessment Association [email protected].
About Eric Shepherd
Eric Shepherd is an accomplished leader of international businesses. Eric recently stepped down as Questionmark’s CEO role where he worked with others to build Questionmark into a multi-million-dollar international assessment software businesses with a passion for customer, employee and partner success.
Eric Shepherd has led several industry and standards initiatives to promote interoperability and best practices for assessments and learning. Eric was instrumental in developing the IMS QTI interoperability standard and assisted with the US Department of Defense Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL) initiative to define the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) and the Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training Committee (AICC) to define launch and track standards for Learning Management Systems. Eric also served on the HR Open Standards Consortium (formerly the HR-XML Consortium) to further the goals of open, transparent and trusted approach for HR data standards development to promote interoperability between Human Capital Management systems. For more information about Eric Shepherd please see https://www.linkedin.com/in/ershepherd/ or contact Eric Shepherd at [email protected]
