Gillette Gaming Alliance visitará el primer TwitchCon Europa

|April 11, 2019 04:43 PM EDT
Gillette (NYSE: PG), el experto líder mundial en cuidado facial y corporal para hombres, reveló hoy la experiencia única para fanáticos que piensa llevar a cabo en TwitchCon Europa, que se desarrollará en Berlín el 13 y el 14 de abril, además de continuar con la promoción de Gillette Gaming Alliance (GGA), un equipo de 11 streamers de Twitch de 11 países, anunciada el mes pasado en alianza con Twitch.
“Estamos realmente muy contentos de visitar TwitchCon Europa, el primer evento fuera de los Estados Unidos, con nuestros miembros de Gillette Gaming Alliance, que son algunos de los mejores streamers del mundo”, afirmó Jaweria Ali, directora de Marketing Global de Gillette. “Como marca, tenemos el compromiso de fomentar y contribuir a un cambio positivo a través de nuestros esfuerzos con el lema ‘The Best Men Can Be’ (Lo mejor que un hombre puede ser), y estamos muy entusiasmados de presentar esta importante iniciativa ante la comunidad de Twitch, además de apoyar a nuestros miembros de Alliance e interactuar con fanáticos de los juegos y los deportes electrónicos”.
La activación de la marca Gillette en TwitchCon Europa (en el puesto #F35) incluirá dos estaciones de streaming para miembros de Gillette Gaming Alliance y una estación de afeitado para retoques, donde tanto los miembros de GGA como los fanáticos podrán afeitarse con rasuradoras SkinGuard, la innovación de producto más reciente con nueva tecnología diseñada especialmente para pieles sensibles con el objetivo de prevenir la irritación en hombres. La activación tendrá además una estación de curado, una máquina utilizada como parte de RZR MKR para finalizar la personalización de afeitadoras y demostraciones de la rasuradora Heated Razor de Gillette Lab.
Además, Gillette entregará muestras de rasuradoras a los fanáticos, con productos como Gillette Fusion Proglide con Flexball, que incluye cuchillas fabricadas en Berlín. Gillette organizará encuentros con miembros de Gillette Gaming Alliance y regalará un mango de rasuradora personalizado. Los fanáticos pueden visitarnos de 9 a. m. a 8 p. m. para descubrir las divertidas propuestas y recibir muestras gratis de productos.
Como extensión de la campaña “The Best Men Can Be” de Gillette, la marca aprovechará la presencia de miembros de Gillette Gaming Alliance para reunir fondos destinados a entidades benéficas, con el fin de apoyar organizaciones que ayudan a que los hombres alcancen todo su potencial. Los miembros de Alliance que decidan participar dedicarán su stream en vivo a entidades benéficas selectas, y Gillette aportará una suma equivalente a la reunida por los fanáticos de cada streamer. Todos los fondos se destinarán a los socios designados.
“Twitch tiene el placer de que nuestros socios globales de Gillette sean los presentadores de nuestro primer e histórico evento TwitchCon en Europa”, señaló Nathan Lindberg, director sénior de Patrocinios Globales de Twitch. “Que una marca de primera línea y reconocida globalmente convoque a jóvenes influyentes de todo el mundo para nuestro evento inaugural es nuestra idea exacta de lo que debe ser una alianza”.
Para conocer las últimas noticias y los próximos eventos de Gillette Gaming Alliance, asegúrese de seguir a los streamers:
- CourageJD (EE. UU.): https://www.twitch.tv/couragejd
- CiccioGamer89 (Italia): https://www.twitch.tv/cicciogamer89
- IzakOOO (Polonia): https://www.twitch.tv/izakooo
- Daigothebeastv (Japón): https://www.twitch.tv/daigothebeastv
- Jovirone (Brasil): https://www.twitch.tv/jovirone
- Dendi (Rusia): https://www.twitch.tv/dendi
- b0aty (Reino Unido): https://www.twitch.tv/b0aty
- MarkiLokurasY (España): https://www.twitch.tv/markilokurasy
- Yapyap30 (Corea del Sur): https://www.twitch.tv/yapyap30
- Mithrain (Turquía): https://www.twitch.tv/Mithrain
- Papaplatte (Alemania): https://www.twitch.tv/papaplatte
Gillette también tiene una sólida presencia en Berlín y en todo Alemania. Durante más de 80 años, Gillette ha echado raíces profundas en Berlín con su fábrica al sur de Tempelhofer Feld. En la actualidad, más de 800 empleados trabajan para Gillette en Alemania. Gillette Alemania produce innovaciones revolucionarias desde 1937, entre ellos los mejores sistemas de afeitado Fusion5.
Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web oficial de Gillette y sus páginas de redes sociales, entre ellas Twitter y Facebook.
Acerca de Gillette
Durante más de 115 años, Gillette ha ofrecido tecnología de precisión y un rendimiento inigualable de sus productos para mejorar las vidas de más de 800 millones de consumidores en todo el mundo. Desde afeitadas y cuidado del cuerpo hasta cuidado de la piel y protección contra la transpiración, Gillette ofrece una amplia gama de productos, entre ellos rasuradoras, geles de afeitar (esto incluye geles, espumas y cremas), productos de cuidado de la piel, para después de afeitar, antitranspirantes, desodorantes y jabones corporales. Para obtener más información y acceder a las últimas noticias sobre Gillette, visite www.gillette.com. Para ver todos nuestros productos, visite www.gillette.com. Siga a Gillette en Twitter, Facebook e Instagram.
Acerca de Procter & Gamble
P&G presta servicios a consumidores de todo el mundo con una de las carteras más sólidas de marcas líderes, confiables y de calidad, entre ellas Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks® y Whisper®. La comunidad de P&G posee operaciones en aproximadamente 70 países. Visite http://www.pg.com para acceder a las últimas noticias sobre P&G y sus marcas.
Acerca de Twitch:
Twitch es una comunidad global lanzada en 2011 con el objetivo de generar entretenimiento multijugador todos los días: experiencias únicas e impredecibles en vivo creadas por las interacciones de millones de personas. Aporta la diversión de la cooperación en todas sus actividades, desde juegos rápidos y deportes electrónicos de clase mundial hasta streams de maratones de animé, música y arte. Además, Twitch organiza TwitchCon, el evento comunitario más grande del año, donde decenas de miles de personas se reúnen para celebrar y conectarse con pares que comparten sus intereses y pasiones. Estamos en vivo permanentemente en Twitch. Entérese de las últimas noticias acerca de todo lo relacionado con Twitch en Twitter y en nuestro blog.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
