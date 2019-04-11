FLIR Systems erhält vom US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium 48,1 Mio. USD für ein Sensor-Suite-Upgrade für nukleares, biologisches, chemisches Aufklärungsfahrzeug

|By Business Wire
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) gab heute bekannt, dass es von der gemeinsamen Programmabteilung für chemische, biologische, radiologische und nukleare Verteidigung (Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, JPEO-CBRND) des US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministeriums (Department of Defense, DOD) einen Auftrag zur Unterstützung des Sensor-Suite-Upgrades für das nukleare, biologische, chemische Aufklärungsfahrzeug (Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle Sensor Suite Upgrade, NBCRV SSU) für die US-Armee erhalten habe. Der Vertrag (Other Transaction Authority Agreement, OTA) hat einen Wert von 48,1 Mio. US-Dollar und eine Laufzeit bis Mitte 2022.
FLIR wird zum führenden Integrator für die Modernisierung des NBCRV-Systems der US-Armee. Im Rahmen des Vertrags wird FLIR eine plattformunabhängige modulare Missionsnutzlast entwickeln, die mehrere chemische, biologische und radiologische Sensoren in einem flexiblen Steuer- und Kontroll-System (C2-System) integriert. Dieses C2-System ermöglicht die Datenintegration von mehreren Sensoren, was die Automatisierung bestimmter Aufgaben gestattet und so die Streitkräfte entlastet. Das C2-System und die Automatisierung ermöglichen ebenfalls die Zusammenarbeit zwischen bemannten Stryker-Fahrzeugen, unbemannten Landfahrzeugen (Unmanned Ground Vehicles, UGVs) und sensorintegrierten Drohnenplattformen.
„Wir sind stolz, von der US-Armee als Hauptentwickler und -integrator für diese entscheidende Landgefechtsmöglichkeit ausgewählt worden zu sein“, so Jim Cannon, Präsident und CEO von FLIR. „Dieser Vertrag veranschaulicht maßgeblich unsere Evolution von Sensoren über intelligente Sensorik bis hin zu Lösungen, die Leben und Existenzgrundlagen retten. Wir werden eine große Auswahl an Möglichkeiten für diese bemannte und unbemannte Plattformanwendung bieten, um Kunden beim erfolgreichen Ausführen ihrer Missionen zu unterstützen.“
Die Arbeit im Rahmen des Programms wurde bereits aufgenommen und wird in den Anlagen von FLIR in Stillwater, Oklahoma, und Elkridge, Maryland, durchgeführt. Weitere Informationen zu FLIRs Aufdeckungsgeräten für chemische, biologische, radiologische und nukleare Sprengstoffe finden Sie unter www.flir.com/threatdetection.
Über FLIR Systems, Inc.
FLIR Systems wurde 1978 gegründet und ist ein weltweit führendes Industrietechnologieunternehmen mit Fokus auf intelligente Sensorlösungen für Verteidigungs-, Industrie- und Gewerbeanwendungen. Die Vision von FLIR Systems ist, als „sechster Sinn der Welt“ zu dienen und Technologien zu entwickeln, die helfen, fundiertere Entscheidungen zu treffen, die Leben und Lebensumfeld schützen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.flir.com und folgen Sie @flir.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Die Aussagen von Jim Cannon und die anderen Aussagen in dieser Pressemitteilung in Bezug auf den Vertrag und oben beschriebenen Auftrag sind zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen im Sinne des Private Securities Litigation Reform Act von 1995. Diese Aussagen basieren auf aktuellen Erwartungen, Schätzungen und Prognosen über die Geschäfte von FLIR, die teilweise auf Annahmen der Geschäftsführung beruhen. Diese Aussagen stellen keine Gewährleistung für zukünftige Leistungen dar und unterliegen Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die sich schwer vorhersagen lassen. Tatsächliche Ergebnisse können daher wesentlich von den in den zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen ausgedrückten oder vorhergesagten Begebenheiten abweichen, u. a. aufgrund folgender Faktoren: die Fähigkeit, die in dieser Pressemitteilung erwähnten Systeme herzustellen und zu liefern, Preisveränderungen bei Produkten von FLIR, die anhaltende Nachfrage nach den Produkten von FLIR, den Produktmix, die Auswirkungen von Produkten und Preisen der Konkurrenz, Engpässe bei der Verfügbarkeit wichtiger Komponenten, übermäßige oder mangelnde Produktionskapazität, die Fähigkeit von FLIR, Produkte zeitgemäß herzustellen und auszuliefern, die fortlaufende Konformität von FLIR mit US -amerikanischen Exportkontrollgesetzen und -vorschriften, sowie andere Risiken, die von Zeit zu Zeit in den Einreichungen von FLIR bei der US-amerikanischen Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) erörtert werden. Zudem könnten solche Aussagen von den allgemeinen Branchen- und Marktbedingungen und Wachstumsraten sowie den allgemeinen Wirtschaftsbedingungen auf US-amerikanischer und internationaler Ebene beeinflusst werden. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen gelten nur für den Zeitpunkt, zu dem sie verfasst wurden, und FLIR übernimmt keinerlei Verpflichtung zur Aktualisierung von zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen infolge von Ereignissen oder Umständen nach dem Datum der Veröffentlichung dieser Mitteilung. Weiterhin übernimmt FLIR keine Verantwortung für Änderungen an diesem Dokument, die durch Nachrichtenagenturen oder Internetdienstanbieter vorgenommen werden.
Apr. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EDT