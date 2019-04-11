Gillette Gaming Alliance vai para a inauguração do TwitchCon Europe

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 05:33 PM EDT
A Gillette (NYSE: PG), a principal especialista mundial em cuidados pessoais para homens, divulgou hoje os seus planos para uma experiência de fã exclusiva no TwitchCon Europe, que acontecerá em Berlim, de 13 a 14 de abril, destacando ainda mais a Gillette Gaming Alliance (GGA), uma equipe de 11 streamers de 11 países diferentes, que foi anunciada no mês passado em parceria com o Twitch.
“Estamos realmente animados com nossa ida ao TwitchCon Europe, o primeiro evento fora dos EUA, com os nossos membros da Gillette Gaming Alliance - alguns dos melhores streamers do mundo inteiro,” disse Jaweria Ali, diretora de Marketing Global na Gillette. “Como uma marca, temos o compromisso de incentivar e contribuir para uma mudança positiva por meio dos nossos esforços “The Best Men Can Be” (O melhor que os homens podem ser) e estamos entusiasmados em levar essa importante iniciativa à comunidade do Twitch, apoiando nossos membros e atraindo também os fãs de esportes e jogos virtuais.”
A ativação da marca Gillette no TwitchCon Europe (localizada no #F35) incluirá duas estações de streaming para os membros da Gillette Gaming Alliance e uma estação de barbear para retoques em cuidados pessoais, onde tanto os membros da GGA quanto os fãs podem se barbear com as lâminas SkinGuard, a mais recente inovação em produtos com uma nova tecnologia idealizada para lidar com a sensibilidade da pele e prevenir irritações em homens. A ativação também contará com uma estação de tratamento, uma máquina utilizada como parte do RZR MKR para finalizar a customização em navalhas, além de algumas demonstrações do barbeador aquecido da Gillette Lab.
Além disso, a Gillette vai demonstrar as lâminas de barbear para os fãs, com produtos como o Gillette Fusion Proglide com Flexball, que apresentam lâminas Made in Berlin (fabricadas em Berlin). A Gillette será a anfitriã de encontros de confraternização com os membros da Gillette Gaming Alliance e irá presenteá-los com um cabo de lâmina de barbear personalizado. Os fãs podem visitar das 9h às 20h para conferir as ofertas divertidas e receber amostras gratuitas de produtos.
Como extensão da campanha “The Best Men Can Be” da Gillette, a marca vai promover a Gillette Gaming Alliance para angariar fundos para instituições de caridade, no interesse de apoiar organizações que ajudam os homens a alcançarem o seu “melhor” pessoal. Os membros da Alliance, que escolherem participar, dedicarão o seu livestream (transmissão ao vivo) para selecionar instituições de caridade. Além disso, a Gillette vai igualar os fundos arrecadados pelos streamers de seus fãs, com todos os rendimentos indo aos parceiros designados.
“O Twitch está muito satisfeito por ter nossos parceiros globais na Gillette desempenhando um papel de representação em nosso primeiro histórico evento TwitchCon na Europa,” disse Nathan Lindberg, diretor sênior de Patrocínio Global no Twitch “Ter uma marca blue chip, globalmente reconhecida, e reunir influenciadores do mundo inteiro em nosso evento inaugural é exatamente como definimos uma parceria”.
Para se manter atualizado sobre a Gillette Gaming Alliance, incluindo as próximas notícias e eventos, siga os streamers em:
- CourageJD (EUA): https://www.twitch.tv/couragejd
- CiccioGamer89 (Itália): https://www.twitch.tv/cicciogamer89
- IzakOOO (Polônia): https://www.twitch.tv/izakooo
- Daigothebeastv (Japão): https://www.twitch.tv/daigothebeastv
- Jovirone (Brasil): https://www.twitch.tv/jovirone
- Dendi (Rússia): https://www.twitch.tv/dendi
- b0aty (Reino Unido): https://www.twitch.tv/b0aty
- MarkiLokurasY (Espanha): https://www.twitch.tv/markilokurasy
- Yapyap30 (Coreia do Sul): https://www.twitch.tv/yapyap30
- Mithrain (Turquia): https://www.twitch.tv/Mithrain
- Papaplatte (Alemanha): https://www.twitch.tv/papaplatte
A Gillette também tem uma forte presença em Berlim e na Alemanha. Durante mais de 80 anos, a Gillette vem estabelecendo raízes profundas em Berlim e confecciona seus produtos na fábrica da Gillette, ao sul de Tempelhofer Feld. Atualmente, mais de 800 funcionários trabalham para a Gillette na Alemanha. A Gillette Alemanha vem produzindo inovações pioneiras desde 1937, incluindo os melhores sistemas de barbear Fusion5.
Para informações adicionais, visite a página oficial e as páginas de mídia social da Gillette, incluindo: Twitter e Facebook.
Sobre a Gillette
Durante mais de 115 anos, a Gillette proporciona tecnologia de precisão e desempenho inigualável em seus produtos - aprimorando a vida de mais de 800 milhões de consumidores no mundo inteiro. Desde o barbear e higiene corporal, passando por cuidados com a pele e proteção contra o suor, a Gillette oferece uma ampla diversidade de produtos, incluindo lâminas, gel para barbear (géis, espumas e cremes), cuidados com a pele, loções pós-barba, antitranspirantes, desodorantes e gel de banho. Para mais informações e últimas notícias sobre a Gillette, visite www.gillette.com. Para ver a nossa seleção completa de produtos, acesse www.gillette.com. Siga a Gillette no Twitter, Facebook e Instagram.
Sobre a Procter & Gamble
A P&G serve aos consumidores do mundo inteiro com um dos portfólios mais poderosos de marcas confiáveis com liderança e qualidade, que incluem a Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, e Whisper®. A comunidade da P&G inclui operações em cerca de 70 países no mundo inteiro. Acesse http://www.pg.com para as últimas notícias e informações sobre a P&G e suas marcas.
Sobre o Twitch:
Lançado em 2011, o serviço Twitch é uma comunidade global que se reúne todos os dias para criar entretenimento multiplayer: experiências únicas, ao vivo e imprevisíveis criadas pelas interações de milhões de pessoas. O Twitch traz a alegria da interatividade para tudo, desde jogos casuais e esportes virtuais de classe mundial até maratonas de animê, música e streams de arte. O Twitch também realiza o TwitchCon, o maior evento do ano da comunidade, onde dezenas de milhares de pessoas se reúnem para celebrar e se conectar com outras pessoas que compartilham seus interesses e paixões. Estamos sempre ao vivo no Twitch. Mantenha-se atualizado sobre todas as coisas relacionadas ao Twitch com o Twitter e em nosso Blog.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005896/pt/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 11, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 11, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 11, 2019 05:45 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 11, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:45 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:45 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 11, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 11, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EDT