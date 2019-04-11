Tiny rachète Pixel Union, un partenaire de premier rang de Shopify, et engage 25 millions de dollars dans des capitaux destinés à des acquisitions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 11, 2019 05:36 PM EDT
Tiny, une société de portefeuille canadienne du secteur des technologies, a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir acquis une participation majoritaire dans Pixel Union, un partenaire de premier plan dans l’écosystème Shopify. Depuis 2011, Pixel Union fournit aux clients de Shopify des applis, des services personnalisés et de beaux thèmes faciles à utiliser.
« Il est évident que le commerce électronique est l’avenir, mais nombreuses sont les personnes qui ne réalisent pas que nous ne sommes qu’au début de cette révolution. En 2018, seulement 14 % des ventes de détail totales ont eu lieu en ligne. Ce volume devrait plus que doubler au cours de la prochaine décennie et nous souhaitons contribuer à ce que cela se réalise », a déclaré Andrew Wilkinson, président de Tiny. « Meilleure plateforme de commerce électronique sur le marché, Shopify est bien positionnée pour contribuer à amener davantage de revendeurs en ligne. Nous ne pourrions être plus enthousiasmés de peser de tout notre poids en faveur de la plateforme et de continuer à investir notre temps, notre énergie et notre capital pour faire de Shopify le choix de prédilection des revendeurs en ligne. »
Tiny a fondé Pixel Union en 2009 et a vendu une participation majoritaire à Teligence Capital en 2014. Le 1er avril 2019, Tiny a mené un tour d'investissement aux côtés de Freemark Partners, Saltwater et Syrus Partners en vue de racheter les parts de Teligence Capital dans Pixel Union et a engagé des capitaux supplémentaires pour un montant de 25 millions de dollars en vue d’acquérir d’autres entreprises de l’écosystème Shopify.
Ben Moore, PDG de Pixel Union, qui a également participé au récent tour de financement, continuera de gérer l'entreprise alors qu’elle cherche à accroître sa participation dans l’écosystème Shopify.
« Je ne pouvais être plus enthousiasmé du renouvellement du mandat de Tiny et des autres actionnaires alors que nous poursuivons notre stratégie consistant à développer des produits et services intégrés qui autonomisent les commerçants de Shopify », a affirmé Ben Moore, PDG de Pixel Union. « Nous croyons fermement en la mission de Shopify, en son équipe et son produit, et nous nous engageons à soutenir à la fois Shopify et ses clients alors qu’ils continuent de construire l'avenir du commerce électronique. »
Pour de plus amples informations au sujet de Pixel Union, visitez le site http://pixelunion.net
Pour de plus amples informations au sujet de Tiny, visitez le site http://tiny.website
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005899/fr/
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Apr. 11, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 11, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
"We work around really protecting the confidentiality of information, and by doing so we've developed implementations of encryption through a patented process that is known as superencipherment," explained Richard Blech, CEO of Secure Channels Inc., in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Apr. 11, 2019 05:45 PM EDT Reads: 4,077
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 11, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:45 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:45 PM EDT
In his general session at 19th Cloud Expo, Manish Dixit, VP of Product and Engineering at Dice, discussed how Dice leverages data insights and tools to help both tech professionals and recruiters better understand how skills relate to each other and which skills are in high demand using interactive visualizations and salary indicator tools to maximize earning potential. Manish Dixit is VP of Product and Engineering at Dice. As the leader of the Product, Engineering and Data Sciences team at D...
Apr. 11, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:45 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 11, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 11, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 11, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 11, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 11, 2019 01:30 PM EDT