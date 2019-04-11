Mavenir erhält auf der 5G MENA die Auszeichnung für das beste RAN-Produkt

|By Business Wire
|
April 11, 2019
Die 5G-fähige virtualisierte Funkzugangsnetzlösung (Radio Access Network, RAN) von Mavenir wurde diese Woche auf der 5G MENA in Dubai zum ‚besten RAN-Produkt‘ gewählt. Die Auszeichnung, mit der die Lösung gewürdigt wird, die am besten die Entwicklung von RANs sowie die Einführung von 5G-Diensten unterstützt, wurde Mavenir für seine innovative Lösung verliehen, die Basisband-Verarbeitung in Cloud-nativen virtualisierten Basisbandeinheiten (Virtualized Baseband Unit, vBBU) zentralisiert und Fronthaul über Ethernet zwischen vBBU und mehreren Fernfunkeinheiten (Remote Radio Unit, RRU) ausnutzt.
Die Lösung unterstützt Carrier-Aggregation über das lizenzierte und lizenzfreie LTE (FDD/TDD)-Spektrum zwischen 0,7 und 6 GHz, CBRS und LAA-Bändern hinweg. Die Mavenir vRAN-Architektur und -Plattform können sowohl 4G als auch NSA- und SA-Implementierungen von 5G NR unterstützen.
Dank offener Schnittstellen bietet die Lösung ausreichend Flexibilität, um verschiedene Bereitstellungsszenarien zu unterstützen, einschließlich Funktionstrennung 2 für Unternehmen und Trennung 2 und 7 für Makrozellen. Außerdem kann sie massive MIMO, Edge-Mikrodienste und Network Slicing für 5G NR unterstützen.
Die Mavenir vRAN-Lösung, die von einem führenden Betreiber als „einziges vollständig virtualisiertes RAN für Neutral Hosting“ beschrieben wurde, eröffnet einen komplett neuen Markt für betreiberübergreifende gebäudeintegrierte Systeme und wird die Massenbereitstellung innerhalb von Unternehmensmärkten fördern.
Da die Mavenir vRAN-Lösung 100 % reine Software ist und über COTS-Hardware läuft, können Betreiber neue Funktionen in ihren Netzwerken schnell bereitstellen, ohne auf aktualisierte Hardware warten bzw. diese integrieren zu müssen. Die Migration von 4G zu 5G wird durch ein simples Software-Update erreicht. Zum ersten Mal sind Betreiber in der Lage, sich von ihren Mitstreitern abzusetzen, indem sie durch die individuelle Anpassung ihrer eigenen Software einzigartige Funktionen bieten können.
Einige Betreiber-RAN-RFIs wurden beim Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP) Summit im Oktober 2018 veröffentlicht, wo Mavenir von Vodafone und Telefónica als ein möglicher Lieferant von RAN-Lösungen genannt wurde. Seitdem führt Mavenir OpenRAN-Tests basierend auf den O-RAN-Schnittstellenspezifikationen durch, an denen Mavenir maßgeblich mitgewirkt hat.
„Mavenirs innovativer Ansatz, um die Herausforderung der Neutral Host-Technologie zu meistern, schafft nun Platz für Neueinsteiger und Kapitalinvestitionen in Kleinzellen und den Gebäudebereich“, so Mark Charman, Vizepräsident für Nahost und Afrika von Mavenir, der die Auszeichnung entgegennahm. „Wir sind sehr stolz, dass wir die Auszeichnung für das beste RAN-Produkt bei der 5G MENA erhalten haben. Dies ist eine Anerkennung unseres Engagements für die Schaffung neuer Wege, um Drahtlosnetzwerke zu entwerfen, bereitzustellen und zu betreiben sowie Mobilfunkanbietern die Flexibilität zu bieten, mit neuen Netzwerk-Topologien und Dienstleistungsangeboten zu experimentieren.“
Laut einer Analyse von Senza Fili Research könnte Mavenirs vRAN die Gesamtbetriebskosten (Total Cost of Ownership, TCO) über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren um 37 % senken, da die Investitionen um 49 % und die Betriebskosten jährlich um 31 % reduziert werden.
Über Mavenir:
Mavenir ist der einzige 100%ige Softwareanbieter der Branche, der End-to-End-, Cloud-native Netzwerk-Software anbietet. Sein Fokus liegt auf der Beschleunigung der Software-Netzwerktransformation und der Neudefinition der Netzwerkökonomie für Kommunikationsdienstleister (CSPs) durch das Angebot eines umfassenden End-to-End-Produktportfolios über alle Ebenen des Netzwerkinfrastrukturstapels hinweg. Von 5G-Anwendungs-/Dienstleistungsebenen bis zu Packet-Core und RAN weist Mavenir die Richtung für entwickelte, Cloud-native Netzwerklösungen, die Endnutzern innovative und sichere Erfahrungen bieten. Durch die Nutzung von wichtigen Branchenneuheiten bei VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC und Virtualized RAN beschleunigt Mavenir die Netzwerktransformation für über 250 CSP-Kunden in mehr als 130 Ländern, die mehr als 50 % der Nutzer weltweit bedienen.
Wir streben nach bahnbrechenden, innovativen Technologiearchitekturen und Geschäftsmodellen, die zur Anpassungsfähigkeit, Flexibilität und Geschwindigkeit von Kommunikationsdiensten beitragen. Durch Lösungen, die die Weiterentwicklung von NFV bis zum Erreichen von Rentabilität auf Webebene voranbringen, bietet Mavenir den CSP Möglichkeiten, Kosten zu senken sowie Einnahmen zu generieren und zu sichern. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter mavenir.com.
