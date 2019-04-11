e-shelter eröffnet sein erstes Rechenzentrum in den Niederlanden

|By Business Wire
|
April 11, 2019 06:10 PM EDT
Die NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), der Geschäftsbereich für IKT-Lösungen und internationale Kommunikation der NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), eröffnet über e-Shelter, eine Tochtergesellschaft von NTT Com und einen der führenden Rechenzentrenanbieter in Europa, das neueste Campus-Rechenzentrum „Amsterdam 1 Data Center“ („AMS1“). Über 250 Gäste, einschließlich Kunden, Partner, Regierungsvertreter und Medienvertreter, nahmen an der heutigen Einweihungsfeier und Launch-Party teil.
Durch ihre letzte Investition setzt die NTT Group die Erweiterung ihrer erfolgreichen europäischen Rechenzentrumsplattform und den Ausbau ihrer „Home to the Cloud“-Strategie fort. Das AMS1 ist das 21. Rechenzentrum in Europa, das von NTT Com betrieben wird. Die Plattform nutzt nun in Europa eine Stromkapazität von über 400 MVA, wobei weitere erhebliche Erweiterungen geplant sind.
Das Rechenzentrum wurde offiziell von Tetsuya Shoji, Präsident und CEO von NTT Com, und Rupprecht Rittweger, CEO von e-shelter, eröffnet.
In seiner Rede sagte Tetsuya Shoji: „Ich freue mich sehr, unseren neuesten hochmodernen Rechenzentrums-Campus in Amsterdam, einen der wichtigen Internet-Knotenpunkte in Europa, eröffnen zu dürfen.“
Rupprecht Rittweger kommentierte: „Als Marktführer in Europa bauen wir durch unseren Markteintritt in Amsterdam sowie durch laufende Entwicklungen wie z. B. in London und Madrid, kontinuierlich unser Geschäft aus. Unsere Kunden sind ein integraler Bestandteil unseres kontinuierlichen Wachstums und wir haben für unsere AMS1-Anlage erfolgreich Ankerkunden gewonnen.“
Das AMS1 bietet einmal fertig entwickelt flexible und sichere hochwertige Colocation-Dienste mit einer skalierbaren, Carrier-neutralen Kapazität von bis zu 16.000 Quadratmeter IT-Fläche und 40 MW IT-Last.
Kunden und Partner können zwischen zahlreichen flexiblen, skalierbaren Rechenzentrumsdiensten, mehreren Carriern und verfügbaren Cloud-Konnektivität-Optionen wählen. Phase 1 der Entwicklung bietet zusätzlich ein offenes Colocation-Umfeld, das nun live geschaltet ist.
Das AMS1 ist Teil des leistungsstarken und skalierbaren globalen Rechenzentrum-Netzwerks und Konnektivitäts-Ökosystems von NTT Com.
Über e-shelter
In Europa ist e-shelter einer der führenden Betreiber von Rechenzentren. Das Unternehmen bietet hoch sichere Umgebungen für die Unterbringung und Vernetzung von IT- und Netzwerksystemen. Mit Präsenz auf allen wichtigen städtischen Märkten in Europa hat e-shelter eine Leistungskapazität von 400 MVA und kann damit skalierbare Rechenzentrumslösungen anbieten.
Als Tochtergesellschaft von NTT Communications ist e-shelter Teil eines globalen Rechenzentrum-Netzwerks in 20 Ländern auf einer Fläche von mehr als 400.000 Quadratmetern. Zu den Kunden von e-shelter gehören Finanzdienstleistungsunternehmen, Telekommunikationsanbieter, der öffentliche Sektor, IT-Dienstleister und Outsourcing-Anbieter sowie Cloud-Serviceanbieter.
Außer e-shelter gehören die Unternehmen Arkadin, Dimension Data, itelligence, NTT Communications, NTT DATA und NTT Security zur NTT Group. Weitere Informationen über die NTT Group weltweit finden Sie unter www.ntt-global.com.
Über die NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications bietet Beratungs-, Architektur-, Sicherheits- und Cloud-Dienstleistungen zur Optimierung der IKT-Umgebungen (Informations- und Kommunikationstechnik) in Unternehmen an. Unterstützt werden diese Angebote durch die weltweite Infrastruktur des Unternehmens, darunter das führende globale Tier-1-IP-Netz, das VPN-Netz Arcstar Universal One™, das sich über mehr als 190 Länder/Regionen erstreckt, sowie eine Fläche von mehr als 400.000 Quadratmetern mit sicheren Rechenzentren weltweit. Die Lösungen von NTT Communications werden durch die globalen Ressourcen der Unternehmen der NTT Group gestützt, zu denen unter anderem Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO und NTT DATA gehören.
www.ntt.com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
