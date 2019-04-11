e-shelter opent eerste datacenter in Nederland

|By Business Wire
NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), het bedrijfsgedeelte voor ICT-oplossingen en communicatie van de NTT Group (TOKYO:9432), lanceert de nieuwste campus “Amsterdam 1 Data Center” (“AMS1”), de eerste in Nederland. Dit wordt gedaan via e-shelter, een dochteronderneming van NTT Com en een van de toonaangevende datacenterleveranciers van Europa. Meer dan 250 gasten, inclusief klanten, partners, overheidsvertegenwoordigers en media hebben de openingsceremonie en het lanceringsfeest vandaag bijgewoond.
Deze laatste investering is een verdere uitbreiding van het succesvolle Europese datacenterplatform en de “Home to the cloud”-strategie van de NTT Group. AMS1 is het 21e datacenter onder beheer van NTT Com in Europa. Het platform maakt nu gebruik van meer dan 400 MVA-stroomcapaciteit in Europa, en heeft plannen voor verdere uitbreiding.
De officiële opening werd uitgevoerd door Tetsuya Shoji, President en CEO van NTT Com en Rupprecht Rittweger, CEO van e-shelter.
Tetsuya Shoji zei tijdens zijn speech: “Het doet me veel plezier om onze laatste hypermoderne datacentercampus in Amsterdam te openen, een van de belangrijkste internet hubs van Europa.”
Rupprecht Rittweger zei: “Als marktleider in Europa zijn we dankzij onze markttoegang in Amsterdam en lopende ontwikkelingen in Londen en Madrid nog steeds bezig met het uitbreiden van onze zakelijke activiteiten. Onze klanten zijn essentieel voor onze toekomstige groei en we hebben al met succes klanten aan onze AMS1-faciliteit gekoppeld.”
AMS1 biedt flexibele en veilige hoogwaardige colocatiediensten met schaalbare, leverancierneutrale capaciteit van maximaal 16.000 m² IT-ruimte en 40 MW IT-belastingscapaciteit zodra het volledig is ontwikkeld.
Klanten en partners kunnen kiezen uit een breed aanbod flexibele, schaalbare datacenterdiensten en meerdere leveranciers- en cloudconnectiviteitsopties. Deel 1 van de ontwikkeling biedt ook een open colocatieomgeving, die inmiddels live is gegaan.
AMS1 is onderdeel van het krachtige en schaalbare wereldwijde datacenternetwerk en connectiviteitsecosysteem van NTT Com.
Over e-shelter
e-shelter is een van de toonaangevende datacenterexploitanten in Europa die zeer veilige omgevingen voor huisvesting en connectiviteit van IT- en netwerksystemen biedt. e-shelter is aanwezig in alle belangrijke stedelijke markten in Europa en maakt gebruik van 400 MVA aan stroomcapaciteit om schaalbare oplossingen voor datacenters te leveren.
e-shelter is als dochteronderneming van NTT Communications deel van een globaal netwerk datacenters in meer dan 20 laden en met meer dan 400.000 m² datacenter oppervlakte. Klanten van e-shelter zijn onder meer financiële dienstverleners, aanbieders van telecom, de publieke sector, IT-dienstverleners, outsourceproviders en aanbieders van clouddiensten.
Naast e-shelter maken ook de bedrijven Arkadin, Dimension Data, itelligence, NTT Communications, NTT DATA en NTT Security deel uit van de NTT Group. Meer informatie over de wereldwijde NTT Group vindt u op www.ntt-global.com.
Over NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications levert adviesdiensten, architectuur, beveiliging en clouddiensten om de informatie- en communicatietechnologie (ICT) omgevingen van bedrijven te optimaliseren. Dit aanbod wordt mogelijk gemaakt door de wereldwijde infrastructuur van het bedrijf, waaronder het toonaangevende wereldwijde tier-1 IP-netwerk, het Arcstar Universal One™ VPN-netwerk, dat wereldwijd meer dan 190 landen/regio’s bereikt, en meer dan 400.000 m² van de meest geavanceerde datacenterfaciliteiten ter wereld heeft. Oplossingen van NTT Communications gebruiken de wereldwijde middelen van de bedrijven van de NTT Group, waaronder Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO en NTT DATA.
