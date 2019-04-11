FLIR Systems recibió una adjudicación 48,1 millones de USD del Departamento de Defensa de los Estados Unidos para la actualización del conjunto de sensores para los vehículos de reconocimiento nuclear, biológico y químico

|By Business Wire
April 11, 2019 09:02 PM EDT
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunció hoy que recibió una adjudicación de la Oficina Ejecutiva del Programa Conjunto de Protección Nuclear, Radiológica, Biológica y Química (Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defense) (JPEO-CBRND) que depende del Departamento de Defensa (Department of Defense) (DOD) de los Estados Unidos de América para dar soporte a la actualización del conjunto de sensores para los vehículos de reconocimiento nuclear, biológico y químico (NBCRV SSU) del Ejército de Estados Unidos de América. El Acuerdo de la Autoridad encargada de otras transacciones (Other Transaction Authority, OTA) es por un monto de 48,1 millones de USD y su ejecución se extiende hasta mediados del 2022.
FLIR será el integrador líder en la modernización del sistema NBCRV del Ejército de los Estados Unidos de América. Según el acuerdo, FLIR desarrollará una plataforma de carga útil de misión modular independiente, que integra múltiples sensores químicos, biológicos y radiológicos en un sistema flexible de comando y control (C2). Este sistema C2 permitirá la integración de datos de los diferentes sensores que habilitarán la automatización de ciertas tareas al reducir la carga de las tropas. El sistema C2 y la automatización permitirán la colaboración entre vehículos tripulados Stryker, vehículos terrestres no tripulados (UGV) y plataformas de drones integrados con sensores.
“Nos enorgullece haber sido elegidos por el Ejército de los Estados Unidos de América como el desarrollador e integrador líder para esta capacidad clave de combate en tierra”, expresó Jim Cannon, Presidente y Director Ejecutivo de FLIR. “Este contrato representa un ejemplo importante de nuestra evolución desde sensores a sensores inteligentes para ofrecer soluciones que salvan vidas y medios de subsistencia. Brindaremos una amplia selección de capacidades en esta aplicación de plataforma para dispositivos tripulados y no tripulados a fin de ayudar a los clientes a lograr resultados exitosos en sus misiones”.
En el marco del programa, el trabajo ha comenzado y se está realizando en las instalaciones de FLIR, en Stillwater, Oklahoma, y en Elkridge, Maryland. Para obtener más información sobre los equipos de detección química, biológica, radiológica, nuclear y de explosivos de FLIR, visite www.flir.com/threatdetection.
Acerca de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada en 1978, FLIR Systems es una empresa de tecnología industrial líder en el mundo que se focaliza en ofrecer soluciones inteligentes de detección para aplicaciones industriales, de defensa y de índole comercial. La visión de FLIR Systems es ser “El sexto sentido del mundo”, creando tecnologías que ayuden a los profesionales a tomar decisiones más informadas que salven vidas y medios de subsistencia. Para más información, por favor, visite www.flir.com y siga a @flir.
Declaraciones a futuro
Lo manifestado en este comunicado por Jim Cannon, así como las demás declaraciones de este comunicado en relación con el contrato y el pedido mencionado previamente, tienen un carácter a futuro dentro de lo estipulado en la Ley de Reforma de Litigios sobre Valores Privados (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act) de 1995. Dichas declaraciones se basan en expectativas, estimaciones y proyecciones actuales sobre el negocio de FLIR basadas parcialmente en hipótesis desarrolladas por la gerencia. Estas declaraciones no son garantía de desempeño futuro e involucran riesgos e incertidumbres que son difíciles de predecir. En consecuencia, las conclusiones y los resultados reales pueden llegar a diferir materialmente de lo expresado o pronosticado en tales declaraciones a futuro debido a numerosos factores, entre los que se incluyen los siguientes: la capacidad de fabricar y entregar los sistemas a los que se hace referencia en este comunicado, los cambios en los precios de los productos de FLIR , la demanda cambiante de los productos de FLIR , la combinación de productos, el impacto de los productos competitivos y sus precios, las restricciones en el suministro de componentes esenciales, el exceso o la falta de la capacidad productiva, la capacidad de FLIR para fabricar y enviar los productos en tiempo y forma, el cumplimiento permanente por parte de FLIR de las leyes y regulaciones para el control de las exportaciones de los EE. UU. y otros riesgos que se puedan llegar a analizar oportunamente en las presentaciones y en los informes ante la Securities and Exchange Commission por parte de FLIR . Además, tales declaraciones podrían verse afectadas por las condiciones de la industria y del mercado en general, así como por las tasas de crecimiento y por las condiciones económicas nacionales e internacionales en general. Dichas declaraciones a futuro se refieren únicamente a la fecha en que se realizan y FLIR no asume ninguna obligación de actualizar ninguna declaración a futuro que refleje eventos o circunstancias posteriores a la fecha de este comunicado, o por cambios introducidos a este documento por parte de los servicios de cable o de los proveedores de servicios de Internet.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005930/es/
