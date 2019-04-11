Tiny compra al socio principal de Shopify, Pixel Union y compromete u$s 25.000 millones en capital de adquisición

|By Business Wire
|
|April 11, 2019 11:10 PM EDT
Tiny, un holding tecnológico canadiense, anunció hoy que ha adquirido una participación mayoritaria en Pixel Union, socio líder del ecosistema Shopify. Desde 2011, Pixel Union suministra temas, aplicaciones y servicios personalizados hermosos y fáciles de usar a los clientes de Shopify.
"Está claro que el comercio electrónico es el futuro, pero muchas personas no se dan cuenta de que estamos dando apenas los primeros pasos. En 2018, solo el 14% de las ventas minoristas totales se realizaron en Internet. Ese volumen se establece en más del doble en la próxima década y queremos contribuir para que siga creciendo", aseguró Andrew Wilkinson, presidente de Tiny. "Shopify es la mejor plataforma de comercio electrónico del mercado y está bien posicionada para ayudar a que haya más minoristas en Internet. Para nosotros es un orgullo trabajar para que la plataforma siga siendo un éxito y continuar invirtiendo nuestro tiempo, energía y capital para lograr que Shopify sea la opción más elegida por los minoristas en Internet".
Tiny fundó Pixel Union en 2009 y vendió una participación mayoritaria a Teligence Capital en 2014. El 1 de abril de 2019, Tiny lideró una ronda de inversiones junto con Freemark Partners, Saltwater y Syrus Partners para recomprar las acciones de Teligence Capital en Pixel Union y comprometió otros u$s 25 millones más para adquirir otros negocios en el ecosistema de Shopify.
El gerente general de Pixel Union, Ben Moore, quien también participó en la reciente ronda, continuará dirigiendo el negocio mientras busca aumentar sus intereses en el ecosistema de Shopify.
"Estoy entusiasmadísimo de que me hayan renovado el mandato en Tiny y contar con el apoyo de los demás accionistas para seguir poniendo en práctica nuestra estrategia de desarrollar productos y servicios integrados que les faciliten la vida a los comerciantes de Shopify", comentó Ben Moore, gerente general de Pixel Union. "Creemos firmemente en la misión de Shopify, su equipo y su producto, y nos hemos comprometido a apoyar tanto a Shopify como a sus clientes mientras continúan construyendo el futuro del comercio electrónico".
Para obtener más información sobre Pixel Union, visite http://pixelunion.net
Para saber más sobre Tiny, visite http://tiny.website
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005941/es/
