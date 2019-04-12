Kuwait Finance House Chooses IDEMIA’s Technology for the Country’s First Metal Payment Card

|By Business Wire
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, is delighted to announce its partnership with Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to offer the first metal payment card in the country. This full-metal-card is the most premium product of the IDEMIA Smart Metal range.
Long considered a pioneer in Shar’iah compliant banking and one of the foremost Islamic financial institutions in the world, KFH has set another record with the introduction of Kuwait’s first metalpayment card. Partnering with IDEMIA, KFH will offer its new metal cards as an upgrade to a select group of its premium customers.
Bearing a one-of-a-kind laser-engraved design that demonstrates the bank’s commitment to service and innovation, IDEMIA’s smart metal card allows KFH to offer a distinct payment experience and unique status symbol to its high net worth customer segment.
For over 18 years, KFH has leveraged IDEMIA technology and design expertise to introduce a variety of innovative and market-leading card products to Kuwait.
"We are extremely pleased to be working with IDEMIA on the introduction of the country’s first metal card to KFH customers,” said Fadi Chalouhi, Group General Manager Retail Banking at KFH. “Throughout our partnership, IDEMIA has supported KFH with proven and innovative technology so that we are able to deliver the most advanced and seamless banking experience to our customers. IDEMIA’s metal card technology is well proven in the market and delivers the quality and experience our premium customers are looking for.”
“We are proud that our smart metal card technology has been chosen for this lighthouse KFH project,” said Julia Schoonenberg, Senior Vice President (Middle East & Africa), Financial Institutions, IDEMIA. “This highlights the trust that KFH has in us. As a market leader in metal cards, IDEMIA strives to provide our clients with high-quality products that reflect their commitment to end-customers – including a deep and active involvement in the card’s design.”
About Kuwait Finance House (KFH)
KFH was established in Kuwait in 1977 and is enlisted in the Kuwait Stock Exchange. KFH Group is a global pioneer in the field of Islamic banking services, where it offers a wide array of Islamic financial products and services, not to mention a high standard of innovation and customer service.
KFH manages its operations in the GCC, Asia, and Europe through over 504 branches, including KFH-Turkey, to offer services for the bank's customers in Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Germany, and the UAE.
KFH's mission is to achieve highest levels of excellence and innovation in the field of customer service, while developing common interest for all those concerned with the financial institution. KFH's vision is to spearhead the global development in Islamic financial services, and to upgrade the bank into the level of becoming the most sustainable profitable Islamic bank in the world.
KFH's values include cementing leadership through all its businesses, including leadership in the Islamic banking services worldwide, through innovation, superior customer service and the development of its employees. In addition, KFH is committed to all its procedures, and to setting up long-life partnerships with the concerned authorities.
For more information, please visit: www.kfh.com
About IDEMIA
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter
