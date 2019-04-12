Kuwait Finance House Chooses IDEMIA’s Technology for the Country’s First Metal Payment Card

Latest Stories

Machine Learning Intro for Anyone and Everyone By Pat Romanski In his session at 23rd International CloudEXPO, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, will provide a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. Together we will solve a machine learning problem and find an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/busine... Apr. 12, 2019 06:45 AM EDT Reads: 2,840

Data Loss Prevention Techniques at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Pat Romanski ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro... Apr. 12, 2019 06:30 AM EDT

Why the Cloud is Perfect for Data Protection By Pat Romanski While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering "why?" The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren't possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer's needs. The second advantage: the ... Apr. 12, 2019 06:00 AM EDT

Apptio Named "Bronze Sponsor" of CloudEXPO By Liz McMillan Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm... Apr. 12, 2019 05:45 AM EDT

Announcing SUSE Gold Sponsor of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution. Apr. 12, 2019 05:00 AM EDT

Japan DX Pavilion at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Elizabeth White The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more. Apr. 12, 2019 05:00 AM EDT

Darktrace Named "Silver Sponsor" of CloudEXPO By Yeshim Deniz Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is 'normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa... Apr. 12, 2019 04:30 AM EDT

Sponsorship Opportunities at DevOpsSUMMIT Silicon Valley By Pat Romanski Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro... Apr. 12, 2019 04:00 AM EDT

Anand Akela Named Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT By Pat Romanski Anand Akela is the Tech Chair of DevOpsSUMMIT | ServerlessSUMMIT. Prior to his current role, Anand was Sr. Director of Product Marketing for DevOps and Cloud Solutions at CA Technologies. Earlier Anand worked at AppDynamics, Oracle and HP in various product marketing, product management, and engineering roles in the systems management, servers, data center energy efficiency and enterprise software areas. Anand has more than 20 years of experience in product marketing, product management, str... Apr. 12, 2019 04:00 AM EDT

Speaking Opportunities at ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO By Zakia Bouachraoui As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr... Apr. 12, 2019 03:45 AM EDT

Announcing Colovore to Exhibit at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability. Apr. 12, 2019 03:30 AM EDT

Nutanix for DevOps: Agility from Technology By Yeshim Deniz In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat... Apr. 12, 2019 03:00 AM EDT

Tips for Data Scientists By William Schmarzo I spend a lot of time helping organizations to "think like a data scientist." My book "Big Data MBA: Driving Business Strategies with Data Science" has several chapters devoted to helping business leaders to embrace the power of data scientist thinking. My Big Data MBA class at the University of San Francisco School of Management focuses on teaching tomorrow's business executives the power of analytics and data science to optimize key business processes, uncover new monetization opportunities an... Apr. 12, 2019 12:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,587

Power Panel: Women in Blockchain By Pat Romanski Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu... Apr. 12, 2019 12:30 AM EDT