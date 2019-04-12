Kuwait Finance House choisit la technologie d’IDEMIA pour lancer la première carte bancaire métallique au Koweït

|By Business Wire
IDEMIA, leader mondial de l’Identité Augmentée, a le plaisir d’annoncer son partenariat avec Kuwait Finance House (KFH) pour l’émission de la première carte bancaire en métal au Koweït. Cette carte 100 % métallique est le produit le plus prestigieux de la gamme Smart Metal d’IDEMIA.
Credits : IDEMIA
Considéré de longue date comme un pionnier des services bancaires islamiques et l’une des plus éminentes institutions financières en la matière dans le monde, KFH ouvre de nouveau la voie avec le lancement de la première carte bancaire métallique au Koweït. En partenariat avec IDEMIA, KFH proposera ses nouvelles cartes en métal à titre de surclassement à quelques clients premium triés sur le volet.
Avec son design unique gravé au laser, témoin de la passion du service et de l’innovation de la banque, la carte à puce métallique d’IDEMIA permet à KFH de proposer une expérience de paiement originale et un symbole de prestige à sa clientèle premium.
Depuis plus de 18 ans, KFH fait confiance à l’expertise d’IDEMIA en matière de technologies et de design pour proposer au Koweït une grande diversité de cartes innovantes et leaders sur le marché.
« Nous sommes très heureux de collaborer avec IDEMIA pour proposer aux clients de KFH la toute première carte bancaire métallique commercialisée au Koweït » déclare Fadi Chalouhi, Directeur général Groupe pour la banque de détail chez KFH. « Depuis le début de notre partenariat, IDEMIA fournit à KFH des technologies innovantes et éprouvées, afin que nous puissions proposer à notre clientèle l’expérience bancaire la plus aboutie et la plus fluide. La technologie de carte métallique d’IDEMIA a fait ses preuves sur le marché et offre la qualité et l’expérience que notre clientèle haut de gamme recherche. »
« Nous sommes fiers que KFH ait choisi notre technologie de carte à puce métallique pour ce projet phare », indique Julia Schoonenberg, Senior Vice President (Moyen-Orient et Afrique) au sein de la division Financial Institutions d’IDEMIA. « Cette décision témoigne de la confiance qu’accorde KFH à IDEMIA. En tant que leader sur le marché des cartes métalliques, IDEMIA s’efforce de fournir à ses clients des produits de grande qualité qui dénotent leur engagement vis-à-vis de leurs propres clients finaux, en les faisant activement participer au design de la carte ».
À propos de Kuwait Finance House (KFH)
Kuwait Finance House (KFH) est une institution financière créée au Koweït en 1977 et cotée à la bourse du Koweït. Dans le monde, le Groupe KFH est précurseur dans le domaine de la banque islamique, où il propose un large éventail de produits et services financiers islamiques, ainsi que des innovations et un service clientèle haut de gamme.
KFH est présent dans les pays membres du Conseil de coopération du Golfe, en Asie et en Europe, à travers plus de 504 agences (KFH-Turquie compris), pour répondre aux besoins de sa clientèle bancaire en Turquie, en Malaisie, au Bahreïn, en Allemagne et aux Émirats arabes unis.
KFH s’est fixé pour mission de viser toujours plus haut en matière d’excellence et d’innovation dans le service clientèle, tout en répondant aux intérêts communs de toutes ses parties prenantes. KFH se positionne en chef de file du développement mondial des services financiers islamiques et entend se moderniser pour devenir la banque islamique de référence dans le monde en termes de longévité et de rentabilité.
Les valeurs de KFH privilégient la consolidation de son leadership dans l’ensemble de ses activités, notamment dans les services bancaires islamiques à l’échelle mondiale, par l’innovation, un service clientèle de qualité supérieure et l’épanouissement de ses collaborateurs. Par ailleurs, KFH s’engage dans le respect de l’ensemble de ses procédures et dans l’instauration de partenariats durables avec les autorités concernées.
Pour plus d’informations, rendez-vous sur : www.kfh.com
À propos d’IDEMIA
IDEMIA, le leader mondial de l’Identité Augmentée, fournit un environnement de confiance permettant aux citoyens, comme aux consommateurs, d’accomplir leurs activités quotidiennes les plus importantes (payer, se connecter, voyager ou voter), que ce soit dans le monde physique ou dans le monde digital.
Sécuriser notre identité est devenu essentiel dans le monde dans lequel nous vivons. En nous engageant pour l’Identité Augmentée, une identité qui assure respect de la vie privée et confiance mais garantit également des transactions sécurisées, authentifiées et vérifiables, nous réinventons notre manière de penser, de produire, d’utiliser et de protéger l’un de nos biens les plus précieux, notre identité, partout et à chaque instant où la sécurité importe. Nous fournissons cette Identité Augmentée à des clients internationaux des secteurs financiers, des télécommunications, de l’identité, de la sécurité publique et de l’Internet des Objets.
Avec 13.000 employés dans le monde, IDEMIA sert des clients dans plus de 180 pays.
Pour plus d’informations, rendez-vous sur www.idemia.com / Et suivez @IdemiaGroup sur Twitter
