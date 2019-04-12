Smart Fabrics Market 2019-2025: Analysis by Product (Active, Very Smart), End Use (Defense & Military, Sports & Fitness) and Functionality (Sensing, Energy Harvesting) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 12, 2019 06:49 AM EDT
The "Smart Fabrics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Active, Very Smart), By End Use (Defense & Military, Sports & Fitness), By Functionality (Sensing, Energy Harvesting), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart textile market size is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 30.4% over the forecast period, according to this report.
Global demand for smart textile is mainly driven by increasing penetration of smartphones and other high-tech or smart devices, such as iPods. Majority of new smartphones and laptops are equipped with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. This enables the connection of sensor-based devices to the internet through mobile phones. Smart textiles can be used to communicate information of the wearer, such as physiological paramters including location, heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature.
This data can then be used in application areas, such as healthcare and sports & fitness. Moreover, the product is also used by those suffering from late-stage dementia as it can help refresh their sense of self. Therefore, wide usage of internet and growth in wireless technology are expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Rapidly expanding fashion & entertainment industry across the globe is also expected to propel the market growth in coming years. Moreover, rising product demand from the sports & fitness sector due to increasing awareness about leading a healthy lifestyle will contribute to the growth.
Miniaturization of electronics is expected to significantly fuel market growth further. Industry participants are increasingly focusing on reducing form factors to facilitate integration, to make sensors compatible with fabric and ensure optimum comfort and wearability. Since smart textiles are used in fields, such as healthcare and sports, it has become increasingly important to ensure that the user is not hindered through the use of electronic fabric. The use of conventional cables had been a major hindrance to product adoption. With the advent of smart textiles, which eliminate the bundled filaments of conventional cables, higher degree of flexibility can be ensured.
Further key findings from the study suggest:
- Global smart textile market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth owing to increasing product demand from several applications, such as sports & fitness
- The defense & military segment is anticipated to account for the highest market share by 2025, while sports & fitness segment will register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years
- North America accounted for over 47% of the overall share in 2018, thus, leading the global market and is likely to maintain the dominance even during the estimated period
- Key companies in the market include Adidas AG; Ohmatex ApS; Peratech Ltd.; Infineon Technologies; Clothing+; Fibertronic Ltd.; Weartech; and Tektronix, Inc
- Funding and investments by government organizations are estimated to help these firms in product development and innovation
- Industry stakeholders include a number of entities, such as system integrators and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), as well as manufacturers of textiles and electronic components
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Research Scope & Assumptions
1.3 List of Data Sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Smart Textiles Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Smart Fabrics - Market Size and Growth Prospects 2015 - 2025
3.3 Smart Fabrics - Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Market Dynamics
3.5 Smart Fabrics - Key Opportunities Prioritized
3.6 Smart Fabrics - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Smart Fabrics - PEST Analysis
3.8 Smart Fabrics Component Outlook
3.9 Application Landscape
Chapter 4 Market Categorization 1 - Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Global Smart Fabrics Market Share by Product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)
4.2 Passive
4.3 Active
4.4 Very Smart
Chapter 5 Market Categorization 2 - End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Global Smart Fabrics Market Share by End-Use, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)
5.2 Fashion & Entertainment
5.3 Sports & Fitness
5.4 Medical
5.5 Transportation
5.6 Protection & Military
5.7 Architecture
Chapter 6 Market Categorization 3 - Functionality Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Global Smart Fabrics Market Share by Functionality, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)
6.2 Sensing
6.3 Energy harvesting
6.4 Luminescence & aesthetics
6.5 Thermoelectricity
6.6 Other functions
Chapter 7 Market Categorization 4 - Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Global Smart Fabrics Market Share by Region, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)
7.2 North America
7.3 Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.5 Latin America
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Adidas AG
8.2 AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.
8.3 Clothing+ (Jabil Circuit Inc.)
8.4 EXO2
8.5 Gentherm Inc.
8.6 Mide Technology Corporation
8.7 Nike Inc.
8.8 Ohmatex ApS
8.9 Sensing Tex S.L.
8.10 Thermosoft International Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/curzyl
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005174/en/
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 12, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
The current age of digital transformation means that IT organizations must adapt their toolset to cover all digital experiences, beyond just the end users’. Today’s businesses can no longer focus solely on the digital interactions they manage with employees or customers; they must now contend with non-traditional factors. Whether it's the power of brand to make or break a company, the need to monitor across all locations 24/7, or the ability to proactively resolve issues, companies must adapt to...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, discussed how to use Kubernetes to set up a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace. H...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,288
Most DevOps journeys involve several phases of maturity. Research shows that the inflection point where organizations begin to see maximum value is when they implement tight integration deploying their code to their infrastructure. Success at this level is the last barrier to at-will deployment. Storage, for instance, is more capable than where we read and write data. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Josh Atwell, a Developer Advocate for NetApp, will discuss the role and value...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 5,209
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,471
In his session at 23rd International CloudEXPO, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, will provide a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. Together we will solve a machine learning problem and find an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/busine...
Apr. 12, 2019 06:45 AM EDT Reads: 2,840
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 12, 2019 06:30 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 12, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 12, 2019 05:45 AM EDT