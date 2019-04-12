Win Paid VideoProc Free: Digiarty Launches Flash Giveaway of New Video Processing Software

|By Business Wire
|
|April 12, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Digiarty Software, a trusted and eminent multimedia software developer, opens “VideoProc 2019 Specials” on its official website, featuring an unrestricted giveaway. Designed to process, transcode, download and record videos and audios, the 4K-resolution-salient and fully GPU accelerated software kit is free to all Windows and Mac users worldwide. The bargain starts from 01:00 A.M. today to 12:59 P.M. (EST) on April 26, 2019. It is available from the homepage of www.videoproc.com
VideoProc is a multipurpose video software kit born with a silver spoon in its mouth. It is furnished with independent domain and website, and dedicated teams in charge of its development and marketing. It is responsible for the enrichment of the company’s new product line, as well as the significant mission of product transformation and upgrading.
But concerns have already been raised about VideoProc’s marketing positioning and prospect, since there are already so many professional and popular video editing tools. Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software, explains to the public, “Other than non-linear editing, VideoProc focuses on offering more facile and lower CPU consuming operating experience for 4K video processing and bare-bones video editing needs including cutting, merging and gopro video stabilization. This promising software incorporates video audio conversion, decoding, compressing, upscaling, processing, adjusting, re-encoding, downloading, screen/webcam recording and chrome key.”
Highlighted Technology of VideoProc
One of its core technologies lies in the unique Level-3 Hardware Acceleration powered by Intel, Nvidia and AMD. Accordingly, the true 4K/8K-level videos can be processed fluently without lag; regular video transcoding can be boosted to 47x real-time faster. The auto-copy (pass-through) mode will even deliver over 1000fps video conversion without quality reduction.
VideoProc has already been tested and reviewed by many prestigious technical websites. As recommended by techradar, “VideoProc accepts almost all media files, including (HEVC) 4K, 8K and 3D videos, high-speed and slow-motion recordings by GoPro, DJI Drone, mobile phones, DSLRs and other devices”. VideoProc is receiving more and more users, and welcomes valuable suggestions for further enhancement.
Pricing and Availability
VideoProc 2019 Specials include a free-for-all giveaway and a 49% off
time-limited discount of VideoProc (3.2). For visitors who want to
engage in either activity:
Step 1: Go to the homepage of www.videoproc.com.
Step 2. Click "Get a free licensed copy of VideoProc". Then the ZIP file (with setup file and license key) will be downloaded automatically.
Step 3. (optional) Choose Lifetime License to get the lifetime licensed copy.
Note: Please activate the license key as soon as possible.
About Digiarty Software, Inc.
Digiarty Software, Inc. specializes in the development of multimedia software applications based on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android. Represented by WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and VideoProc, it covers a diverse range of products, such as mobile backup tool, iPhone file manager, video converter, DVD cloner, media player, video downloader, etc. With roughly 13 years of history, Digiarty Software, Inc. has accumulated vast development experience and user base. It aims to provide top quality and easy-to-use audio-visual entertainment solutions for shutterbugs, movie/music addicts, handset owners and so on. To find out more about the company, please visit https://www.videoproc.com/company/.
