Gofire Taps Industry Veteran Joe Hodas to Help Lead Plant-based Medicine Healthcare Revolution

April 12, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Bringing more than two decades of brand experience and management leadership in CPG, healthcare and alternative medicines, industry leader Joe Hodas is joining healthcare technology firm Gofire™ as President and Chief Operating Officer. Hodas’ broad branding background, marketing skills and extensive industry contacts will be utilized as the company expands relationships with new manufacturing partners and healthcare professionals and launches products in multiple domestic and international markets.
“The advancement of plant-based medicines has reached a tipping point. Rarely a day goes by that a new market isn’t opening up through legalization or there isn’t new evidence demonstrating the efficacy of alternative medicines,” Hodas said. “In spite of that momentum, a major gap exists between what consumers and healthcare providers need and the tools to ensure the efficacy, safety and knowledge needed to effectively utilize plant-based medicine. I have known the Gofire team for the past several years and am confident they’re at the forefront of bridging that gap and turning alternative products into mainstream medicine. I’m excited and honored to be a part of that process.”
As an early leader in the cannabis industry, Hodas served as the Chief Marketing Officer for national edibles manufacturer, Dixie Brands, Inc., where he helped the company (and the state of Colorado) transition to the first adult-use market in the world. While at Dixie, Hodas drove development of several new THC products, as well as two early CBD brands and helped Dixie expand from one state to five. Most recently, Hodas served as COO of General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:CANN), where he oversaw the company’s day-to-day operations and was responsible for driving revenue and efficiency across GC’s existing lines of business. Prior to his cannabis industry experience, Hodas was a partner with a Colorado ad agency where he focused on several healthcare and travel and tourism clients.
The addition of Hodas to the Gofire team comes as the company undergoes a major expansion. Recent developments at the firm include:
- Gofire is currently engaged in Beta Testing of the Gofire Inhaler and Gofire App with 100 patients struggling with ailments ranging from chronic pain to PTSD. Testers vary widely in age, income and ethnicity – and include U.S. Veterans and a retired NFL player.
- The company has been invited to the Arcview Summit in Toronto to present Gofire to the organization's group of industry investors.
- Gofire’s list of product manufacturer partners continues to grow. The Gofire App now includes hundreds of manufacturers with more than a thousand products.
“Joe not only has a remarkable understanding of the plant-based medicine world, but he possesses a unique perspective gained from working across multiple industries,” said Peter Calfee, CEO of Gofire. “I have known Joe for several years and his proven track record of success with early stage, rapid-growth companies will undoubtedly benefit Gofire as we enter our next phase of development in the near term. We’re incredibly gratified that he agreed to join the team and can’t wait to see where we go with the support of Joe’s leadership and guidance.”
About Gofire
Gofire™ is a healthcare technology company developing a proprietary smart inhaler with a personal dosing app that allows patients to re-create consistent experiences with plant-based medicines, removing the fear of taking too much while gaining the support of crowdsourced data from the Gofire community to help find products best suited to specific ailments. Gofire is committed to making alternative health accessible through standardizing dose regimens by delivery and patient ailment. Gofire is helping people realize the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of alternative health products through a new take on wellness innovation. Visit their website here, and follow Gofire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
