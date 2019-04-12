Enter the Family-Friendly World of Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, Now Available

Battling aliens, feeding hippos, painting like an elephant, flying on the back of a bird and so many other fun and family-friendly virtual reality* experiences await in Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.

Combining the physical and digital gameplay of Nintendo Labo with basic VR technology, Nintendo Labo: VR Kit introduces virtual reality in a unique and approachable way for kids and families. After making a variety of Toy-Con creations – like the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Wind Pedal – out of the included materials with the help of the included Nintendo Switch software’s interactive instructions, you can play a variety of simple VR games and experiences by combining your creations with the Nintendo Switch system and its pair of Joy-Con controllers. Many of the Toy-Con creations also provide sensory feedback, like a blast of air produced from the Toy-Con Wind Pedal or a satisfying “click” of the Toy-Con Blaster, to add to the overall VR experience. You can even design your own bite-sized VR games and experiences with the included programming tools.

“Nintendo Labo: VR Kit is another unique Nintendo Labo experience that further blends the physical and digital worlds to bring the gameplay to life,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Many of our young fans – and even some of our older ones – have yet to try virtual reality, so this is an approachable way for kids and families to get introduced to this new world.”

All the games and experiences in Nintendo Labo: VR Kit are designed to be shareable, fun and social. By alternating turns, everyone in the room can watch and enjoy each other’s reactions and join in the fun. Some games even allow players who aren’t looking into the Toy-Con VR Goggles to interact with the on-screen experience. For example, if you are enjoying the in-game ocean and taking photos with the Toy-Con Camera, another person in the room can wear the Toy-Con Snorkel and step in front of the Camera to make a bug-eyed fish swim quickly toward your face.

Two programing tools are included with the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit software. Toy-Con Garage is the tool that is returning from previous kits and optimized for this kit’s Toy-Con creations. Toy-Con Garage VR is a new tool that allows you to create your own VR games and experiences. In fact, Toy-Con Garage VR is the tool that the development team used to create everything in VR Plaza, where over 60 more bite-sized games and experiences await. It’s easy to go “under the hood” to see how the development team put everything in VR Plaza together. You can use what you’ve learned to start new projects from scratch, or even open VR Plaza games in the Toy-Con Garage VR programming tool and use them as a starting point.

Two primary configurations for Nintendo Labo: VR Kit are now available in stores – one that includes all Toy-Con creations and one that includes a smaller selection of projects to get started:

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit : Available at a suggested retail price of $79.99, the complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes the Nintendo Switch software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects – the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant – as well as a Screen Holder and other accessories. It’s a good option for kids and families who want to dive into the full experience.

: Available at a suggested retail price of $79.99, the complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes the Nintendo Switch software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects – the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant – as well as a Screen Holder and other accessories. It’s a good option for kids and families who want to dive into the full experience. Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster: Available at a suggested retail price of only $39.99, the Starter Set includes the Nintendo Switch software, plus all the components to build the Toy-Con VR Goggles and Toy-Con Blaster, as well as the Screen Holder and other accessories. The Starter Set is a great entry point into the world of Nintendo Labo VR.

If you pick up the Starter Set, you can also purchase the following optional expansion sets exclusively at https://store.nintendo.com/:

Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 1 **: Available for $19.99, Expansion Set 1 includes the components needed to build the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera.

**: Available for $19.99, Expansion Set 1 includes the components needed to build the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera. Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 2**: Available for $19.99, Expansion Set 2 includes the components needed to build the Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Bird.

Soon the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will allow you to enjoy bonus experiences for two of the most popular Nintendo Switch games in a whole new way! On April 25, free software updates for the Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild games will add compatibility with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, giving owners of the software some simple and fun bonus experiences to enjoy. In Super Mario Odyssey, you can play three new mini-missions in three familiar kingdoms. You can also experience the adventure of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild like never before by exploring the vast world of Hyrule with VR visuals and gyro functionality.

For more information about Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, please visit https://labo.nintendo.com/kits/vr-kit/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

*The VR mode should only be used by children ages 7 and older. Parents should restrict the display of VR mode for children 6 and under by accessing the in-game settings using the goggles icon. Users can easily turn off the VR feature and use the included Screen Holder instead of the VR Goggles to enjoy any of the included games and experiences in 2D.

**The two expansion sets do not include the Toy-Con VR Goggles or Nintendo Labo: VR Kit software.

