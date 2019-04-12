theScore Supports Proposals to Legalize Online Gambling in Ontario

|By Business Wire
|
April 12, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
theScore, Inc. (TSX Venture: SCR) (“theScore”) today welcomed proposals by Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government to legalize online gambling in the province. The plans, presented in the provincial government’s budget, also included support for the legalization of single event sports wagering at the federal level.
With one of the most popular sports apps in North America, theScore is set to become the first media company in North America to launch a sportsbook in the United States after federal legislation prohibiting sports betting was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018. theScore’s sports betting platform is scheduled to launch in New Jersey mid-2019.*
Late Thursday, in the Progressive Conservative Government’s “A Plan for the People” provincial budget, proposals were advanced to “establish a competitive market for online legal gambling that will reflect consumer choice while protecting consumers who play on these websites.” The provincial government will now consult with key stakeholders over its plans. In addition, the province confirmed it had already asked the federal government to take action to legalize single event sports wagering. Its full announcement can be read here.
John Levy, Founder and CEO of theScore, said he fully supported proposals to finally modernize outdated prohibition laws in the country and said the Company would be prepared to offer online sports betting to Ontarians when legislation permitted.
“theScore has always embraced the fact that sports betting is part of the overall fan experience, and it is finally time for jurisdictions across Canada to adopt common sense sports betting regulation,” he said. “We applaud the Ontario government for taking this very significant first step. As we prepare for the launch of our sportsbook in the United States, we intend to actively participate in the Ontario government’s consultation process.
“theScore is already a highly-recognized brand in Canadian mobile sports, and the most popular mobile sports app in the country. We’ll be ready to provide Canadian fans with a best-in-class mobile sports betting experience when the opportunity arises.”
theScore app, which is used by more than four million sports fans a month and is one of the leading multisport news and data apps in North America, is available in the App Store and on Google Play and offers news, scores, alerts and stats for every major league and competition, including betting line movements for leagues including NBA Basketball, NFL Football, NHL Hockey and MLB Baseball.
*Subject to receiving all required approvals and licenses from the State of New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) and the New Jersey Racing Commission (NJRC).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About theScore
theScore’s mission is to create highly-engaging digital products and content that empowers the sports fan’s experience. Its flagship mobile app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America, serving millions of fans a month. The Company also creates innovative digital sports experiences through its web, social, and esports platforms, and in December 2018 announced plans to launch a mobile sportsbook in the United States.
Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement
Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form and Short-form Prospectus as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.
