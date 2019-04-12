Data Based Intel Announces Retail Analytics Platform Requiring No IT Infrastructure

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 12, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
Retailers and vendors can now manage point-of-sale data with instantaneous access to powerful analytics and reports that provide complete visibility into product performance to drive dynamic business decisions.
Data Based Intel (DBI) announced that its proprietary retail analytics platform is now available for the first time for companies that need real-time, easy-to-understand information about inventory and sales to help manage and predict consumer demand, inventory levels, rate of sale, pricing trends and other critical retail performance indicators. The web-based system can even forecast inventory needs based on historical, current and expected weather conditions to help identify opportunities for sales channels and product lines.
“Vendors and retailers cannot compete if they aren’t tapping into their retail data to support agile decision making. It’s important to assess business globally but also instantly analyze across retailers, brands, geographies, stores, timeframes and more,” said Dan Limerick, CEO of Data Based Intel. “Even with today’s technology, making sense of millions of retail data points can be time consuming and expensive. Many companies are still trying to sort through this via excel spreadsheets.”
DBI Does the Heavy Lifting
Not just a visualization tool, DBI offers a complete solution that captures EDI 852 and other retail data from any source, cleans it, analyzes it and provides retail analytics dashboards and reports anytime, anywhere, on any device. What often takes weeks and hours, now takes seconds with the DBI platform, enabling businesses to quickly identify opportunities for growth and profitability.
Unlike other retail analytics systems, the software requires no IT infrastructure. Retail businesses without an analyst team gain the same actionable insights, dashboards and retail-specific reports that larger vendors and retailers receive via robust IT teams. For those with analysts, profitability is enhanced, as they can now focus on what they do best – identify opportunities for the business.
CEO Case Study
With nearly 30 years experience selling his now nationally-recognized home improvement products to America’s largest retailers, Dan Limerick is a case study in his own right.
“When I first entered the retail industry, I quickly realized that knowledge is power. In order to compete nationwide, I needed complete visibility into point-of-sale data daily and for line reviews,” said Limerick. “We challenged ourselves to help create software that would allow us to manage and service our retail locations with precision, while providing accurate information our management team needed to proactively identify market changes and trends.”
The company’s products are now sold in more than 4,000 big box locations across the U.S. Recognizing the important role the solution played in this growth, the retail veterans realized the DBI solutions could provide thousands of other retail businesses with the same advantage.
With no software to install, no contract to sign and a simple, low-risk pricing model, the secure DBI web-based solution provides a rapid, return on investment. From the C-suite to the merchandiser on the retail floor, user-specific information is available immediately.
About Data Based Intel
Based in Atlanta, Data Based Intel (DBI) helps vendors and retailers gain insight into their business and product performance through immediate access to powerful retail analytics, dashboards and retail-specific reports. Founded by a team of retail veterans, the DBI web-based software was developed by manufacturers, merchandisers, analysts and retailers with deep industry expertise. Not just a visualization tool, DBI is a complete solution that harnesses EDI 852 and other retail data, cleans and analyzes it so that retail businesses can focus on identifying opportunities across sales channels and product lines for maximum business agility. For more information, visit www.databasedintel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005227/en/
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, discussed how to use Kubernetes to set up a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace. H...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 6,288
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 12, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 12, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
The current age of digital transformation means that IT organizations must adapt their toolset to cover all digital experiences, beyond just the end users’. Today’s businesses can no longer focus solely on the digital interactions they manage with employees or customers; they must now contend with non-traditional factors. Whether it's the power of brand to make or break a company, the need to monitor across all locations 24/7, or the ability to proactively resolve issues, companies must adapt to...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Most DevOps journeys involve several phases of maturity. Research shows that the inflection point where organizations begin to see maximum value is when they implement tight integration deploying their code to their infrastructure. Success at this level is the last barrier to at-will deployment. Storage, for instance, is more capable than where we read and write data. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Josh Atwell, a Developer Advocate for NetApp, will discuss the role and value...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 5,209
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,471
In his session at 23rd International CloudEXPO, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, will provide a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. Together we will solve a machine learning problem and find an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/busine...
Apr. 12, 2019 06:45 AM EDT Reads: 2,840