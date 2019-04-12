Klarna Continues to Innovate the Shopping Experience with SHOWFIELDS Pop-up Activation, in Partnership with Daniel Wellington

|By Business Wire
|
|April 12, 2019 09:16 AM EDT
Today, in partnership with Daniel Wellington, maker of classic and timeless watches, Klarna announces its participation in SHOWFIELDS’ ground-breaking and trend-setting new style & design floor. Featuring a curated selection of emerging fashion brands, each with a dedicated space to showcase and sell their latest designs, the opening reframes the changing face of the retail and shopping industries.
SHOWFIELDS Style & Design Floor. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our existing partnership with Klarna has been incredibly successful, as it ensures our shoppers receive the utmost convenience and personalization,” said Anders Hedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Daniel Wellington. “Within the evolving retail landscape, we are thrilled to expand upon this collaboration with a dynamic activation at SHOWFIELDS, which allows us to pursue more experiential design alongside our signature SoHo store and Rockefeller Center flagship.”
Today’s shoppers have high expectations – they demand personalized experiences and the ability to shop anytime, anywhere and from any device. From brick & mortar to checkout, shopping continues to evolve due to changing consumer preferences and this demand for customization. With the introduction of more pop-up stores and experiential shopping activations like SHOWFIELDS, retailers are finding new ways to innovate the shopping journey from start to finish. By adopting new payment technologies like Klarna enthusiastically, retailers are acknowledging consumers’ desire for increased flexibility and financial control.
“At Klarna, we understand that shopping is no longer what it used to be,” said Michael Rouse, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. “Through our collaboration with SHOWFIELDS and Daniel Wellington, we remain at the forefront of this evolving industry and are dedicated to ensuring that the experience continues to innovate and meet consumers’ changing expectations. By giving shoppers the chance to try Daniel Wellington watches at SHOWFIELDS and purchase via our easy payment solutions, we are optimizing the overall shopping journey for consumers – thereby driving loyalty and value.”
“Here at SHOWFIELDS we are always looking for companies bridging the gap between digital and physical, and Klarna’s partnership with Daniel Wellington to host a space at SHOWFIELDS is a perfect example of that,” said SHOWFIELDS CEO and co-founder Tal Zvi Nathanel. “By creating an immersive space with Daniel Wellington, Klarna is changing the way consumers shop, experience and pay for purchases which made them a perfect fit for the SHOWFIELDS style and design floor.”
SHOWFIELDS is a beautiful retail space in the heart of NYC’s NoHo neighborhood that invites consumers to discover, shop and engage with a rotating curated selection of up and coming digital brands. Dubbed “the most interesting store in the world,” the four story brick-and-mortar space hosts a diverse selection of popular wellness, home and design-focused brands.
SHOWFIELDS is now open at 11 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012 during the following times:
- Monday: 12pm - 8pm
- Tuesday: 11am - 8pm
- Wednesday: 11am - 8pm
- Thursday: 11am - 8pm
- Friday: 11am - 8pm
- Saturday: 11am - 8pm
- Sunday: 11am - 7pm
About Klarna
It's all about smoooth (yes, with 3 ooo's). Klarna is Europe’s leading payments provider and a newly-licensed bank, which wants to revolutionize the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, the fintech unicorn gives online consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time - offering a trusted, frictionless and smoooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 100,000 merchants to offer payment solutions to users across Europe and North America. Klarna has 2,000 employees and is active in 14 countries. www.klarna.com. @klarna.usa
About SHOWFIELDS
SHOWFIELDS is a pioneer of next-generation brick-and-mortar retail that offers up-and-coming brands the opportunity to connect with consumers in a completely customized pop-up space within SHOWFIELDS’ permanent location. Now open at 11 Bond Street in NYC with additional locations planned for the future, SHOWFIELDS is disrupting the retail industry by making it possible for digital-first brands to interact with and sell to customers without the risks that come with opening a dedicated store. The four-story flagship location features an array of curated brands from the wellness, home and design spaces alongside dedicated food, drink and event programming.
About Daniel Wellington
Daniel Wellington is a Swedish watch brand known for its elegant and minimalistic design. Founded in 2011 by Filip Tysander, it was initially offered exclusively online. Daniel Wellington has established itself as one of the most beloved watch brands in the industry and is now available in over 2,000 stores worldwide. Join the #DanielWellington social media movement by following @DanielWellington on Instagram. For more information, visit www.danielwellington.com.
