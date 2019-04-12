Global Email Hosting Services Market 2019-2023 | Growing Adoption of AI to Boost Growth | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 12, 2019 09:20 AM EDT
The global email hosting services market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 21% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate as the year-over-year growth is projected to decrease over the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005033/en/
The global email hosting services market will post a CAGR of close to 21% during the period 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the implementation of a BYOD policy. The adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy, in conjunction with cloud services, is increasing across the world. Businesses with cloud-based systems are adopting the BYOD policy to enable an efficient work culture and to provide their employees with access to the office system from home. This allows the employees to access the required data, files, and emails over the cloud. The BYOD policy implementation enables flexible working timings, resulting in cost benefits for companies. BYOD policies can be secured by implementing mobile device management (MDM), applying strong access protocols, performing cloud and disk data encryption, and supporting with antivirus protection. Thus, the implementation of the BYOD policy is expected to fuel the growth of the global email hosting services market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the growing adoption of AI will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global email hosting services market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global email hosting services market: Growing adoption of AI
Hosted email solutions powered by an artificial intelligence (Al) platform enable communication via digital assistants. This enables users to access important emails, meeting schedules and calendars hands-free. Al can help compose, edit, prioritize, and schedule emails through voice commands.
Moreover, an Al platform can learn the email habits and patterns, facilitating better organization of inboxes with multi-level clustering. For instance, players are providing Al-based feature for applications, that feature sorting emails and determining important and high-priority emails and notifying the user. Therefore, such features are expected to boost the growth of the overall global market, during the forecast period.
“Apart from the growing adoption of AI, the rising adoption of cloud-based services is one other factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market as large companies are adopting cloud computing solutions to reduce costs and to achieve scalability and flexibility in their business operations. The other benefits of adopting cloud-based email solutions are simplified administration, remote access, and data security. Therefore, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the overall global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global email hosting services market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global email hosting services market by type (webmail and hosted mail) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the implementation of BYOD policies with enhanced device security and email security solutions.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005033/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 12, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, discussed how to use Kubernetes to set up a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace. H...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 6,288
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 12, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 12, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
The current age of digital transformation means that IT organizations must adapt their toolset to cover all digital experiences, beyond just the end users’. Today’s businesses can no longer focus solely on the digital interactions they manage with employees or customers; they must now contend with non-traditional factors. Whether it's the power of brand to make or break a company, the need to monitor across all locations 24/7, or the ability to proactively resolve issues, companies must adapt to...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 5,918
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Most DevOps journeys involve several phases of maturity. Research shows that the inflection point where organizations begin to see maximum value is when they implement tight integration deploying their code to their infrastructure. Success at this level is the last barrier to at-will deployment. Storage, for instance, is more capable than where we read and write data. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Josh Atwell, a Developer Advocate for NetApp, will discuss the role and value...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EDT Reads: 5,209
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Apr. 12, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 12, 2019 07:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,471