ILTA Announces the Next Era of ILTACON

April 12, 2019
The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) announces today it will expand the ILTACON legal technology conference to feature two global destinations annually. In 2019, the 43rd annual ILTACON conference will be held in Orlando, Florida US Aug 18-22, 2019, and the ILTACON Europe conference will grow into a two-day event Nov 13-14, 2019, in London, England.
Celebrating its 14th year this year, ILTACON Europe (formerly INSIGHT) will move from its previous etc.venues home to the recently opened and larger etc.venues 133 Houndsditch. ILTA’s International Program Planning Council co-chairs Tony McKenna, IT Director, Gowling WLG (UK) LLP, and Andrew Powell, Director of IT, Macfarlanes LLP, joined ILTA CEO, Joy Heath Rush, to tour the new space and collaborate on the unique and targeted education, supplier demonstration, and networking opportunities for this year’s ILTACON Europe delegates.
“Our premier UK event, known for many years as INSIGHT, now transitions into ILTACON Europe, to align with ILTA’s overall premier education and peer networking focus,” said Joy Heath Rush, ILTA CEO. “This reflects not only ILTA’s dedication to the growing UK and European legal tech communities, but my personal belief that the legal technology markets in Europe and the UK would vastly benefit from the types of events only ILTA delivers. The quality of the peer-driven education, supplier discussions, and unique networking time with peers doing similar work, will make ILTACON Europe an unparalleled experience and destination for those in legal tech supporting the practice of law.”
As part of their entity-based, global membership model, ILTA develops rich educational content for professionals at in-house law departments, law firms, government law departments, and academia, delivered via in-person conferences, roadshows and local meetings, virtual webinars, blogs, and publications. A formidable group of UK-based ILTA thought leaders and futurists, spanning business and legal technology expertise, will lead the strategic education direction of ILTACON Europe in 2019.
Additionally, ILTA recently hired Mercedes Brown, UK Community Engagement Manager, ILTA's first full-time staff member outside of North America. Mercedes Brown, is located in London and comes to ILTA with a law background and experience working with legal tech suppliers and community organizations.
The two-day format of ILTACON Europe will provide delegates a new evening event experience Wednesday evening, beyond the historically brief cocktail reception, where further networking and peer discussions can happen more casual and festive environment.
“I am so pleased to be leading ILTA at this time as we expand our footprint across the UK and Europe,” said Joy Heath Rush. “ILTACON has always served as a unique, in-person, destination for the global legal technology community to reap the benefits only ILTA can provide. I am thrilled to showcase ILTACON Europe to our new and growing communities this November.”
About ILTACON
ILTACON is the premier legal technology conference for professionals undertaking initiatives in support of the practice of law. The 4-day conference will bring together leaders, managers and decision-making legal technologists from small to large-sized law firms, corporate and government law departments, academia and the G100 firms to discover and evolve successful legal operation strategies for today’s transforming legal industry. ILTACON will be held in Orlando, Florida US, August 18-22, 2019.
About ILTACON Europe (formerly INSIGHT)
ILTACON Europe expands to a two-day conference in 2019, and focuses on educational content designed and delivered by UK and European law firm and legal tech professionals. This premier legal technology conference will bring together leaders, managers and decision-making legal technologists across Europe and the UK from small to large-sized law firms, corporate law departments, including the Magic Circle and G100 firms, to discover and evolve successful legal operation strategies for today’s transforming legal industry. ILTACON Europe will take place in London on 13-14 November 2019.
About ILTA
The International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) serves the professional needs of more than 24,000 international legal technology professionals, their member firms and in-house organizations. Our core values—respect, commitment to members, sharing of information, diversity and inclusion, and promoting lifelong learning—drive all we do to support the peer-driven organization that is ILTA. Since its founding in 1980, the association’s focus is to achieve results for our membership and the legal technology profession at large. ILTA provides membership programs throughout the year, including virtual and local meetings, authored content, publications, conferences and events, (ILTACON and ILTACON Europe, LegalSEC Summit, Women Who Lead, Young Professionals, ILTAVATION). Much of the value we provide as an association occurs through the coordinated efforts with our global volunteer membership teams to develop this programming and education throughout the year. ILTA membership is entity-based - employees of eligible member organizations can access ILTA benefits and programs under their employer’s umbrella membership.
