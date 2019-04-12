Cvent and InterContinental San Diego Kick Off First Elite Meetings Alliance Event of 2019

|By Business Wire
|
April 12, 2019 10:39 AM EDT
The world’s largest luxury hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels Group, and market-leading meetings, event and hospitality technology provider Cvent, are excited to announce the first event of Cvent’s Elite Meetings Alliance 2019 series hosted at the InterContinental San Diego. The two-day event, which runs from Saturday, April 13 to Monday, April 15, brings qualified corporate and association event planners together with luxury hotel representatives and industry suppliers for one-on-one meetings, CMP accredited education sessions and unique networking opportunities.
“InterContinental San Diego offers groups a sophisticated new urban experience with amenities and refined service typically found at Southern California’s premier resorts,” said Director of Group Sales, Rachael Strong. “By attending the Elite Meetings Alliance at our venue, planners will see San Diego through fresh eyes, experiencing both the excitement of the city and the relaxation of the waterfront in a more intimate, more accessible downtown setting.”
Event attendees will enjoy first-class dining, a private property tour, and The InterContinental San Diego will host exclusive unique experiences including a farmer’s market-style luncheon utilizing the historic 45,000 sq. ft. Lane Field Park – the former baseball stadium of the San Diego Padres – and a Valle de Guadalupe-inspired Baja wine dinner on the property’s 4,500 sq. ft. Bayview Terrace.
“As industry-leading event professionals, Cvent Elite Meetings Alliance attendees expect a luxury setting and are looking for impactful experiences while onsite. Hosting the first event of our 2019 series at the InterContinental San Diego offers exactly that,” said Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Cvent. “Our attendees are looking for venues that can deliver on providing a truly memorable event for their own clients and partners, and we are proud to host them at the InterContinental San Diego. This renowned property recognizes the importance of exceeding expectations and delivering exceptional service.”
About InterContinental San Diego
Situated on the scenic bayfront, the new 400-room InterContinental San Diego hotel brings a new wave of sophistication to the downtown area and is a social epicenter for locals and travelers. Located on the historic grounds of Lane Field – the former baseball stadium of the San Diego Padres from 1936 through 1957 – the hotel is just steps away from the Embarcadero, which docks both the famed USS Midway and Maritime Museum of San Diego, and close to downtown hotspots, including Little Italy, the San Diego Convention Center, Gaslamp Quarter and Seaport Village. The luxury hotel features a 4th floor rooftop pool, sundeck and pool bar, a contemporary 3,300-square-foot health and wellness center with state-of-the-art video wall for on-demand workout classes, the exclusive Club InterContinental lounge, and spectacular dining experiences including the signature Vistal Bar + Restaurant serving coastal California-inspired cuisine, spearheaded by local award-winning chef Amy DiBiase, along with San Diego’s only Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. For more information, visit intercontinentalsandiego.com. Follow InterContinental San Diego on Instagram and Facebook.
About Cvent
Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
About the Cvent Elite Meetings Alliance
The Elite Meetings Alliance is a two-day event that brings qualified corporate and association planners together with luxury hotel representatives and industry suppliers to cultivate relationships. The event focuses on one-on-one meetings, CMP accredited education sessions, and unique networking activities. For more information, please visit our website.
