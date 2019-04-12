The Global Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market (2019-2024): Expected to Reach $25.7 Billion by 2024, Driven by the Rise in Adoption of HDTV Channels & Emerging DTH TV Platforms - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 12, 2019 11:42 AM EDT
The "Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fixed satellite services (FSS) market reached a value of US$ 20.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 25.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
On account of inflating income levels and rising sales of smartphones, high-speed internet has become one of the necessities for communication. As a result, the demand for broadband has increased significantly in recent years which, in turn, is impelling the growth of the global fixed satellite services market.
Owing to a rise in the adoption of HDTV channels and emerging DTH TV platforms, there has been an escalation in the overall demand for fixed satellite services across the globe.
Increasing expenditure on military satellite communication; telecom backhaul, content and broadcast delivery; and enterprise and broadband connectivity is anticipated to drive the demand for fixed satellite services during the forecast period.
There has been a rise in the demand for high-throughput connectivity and corporate enterprise networks in the oil and gas industry. This has provided several growth opportunities to the major players operating in the global FSS market.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global fixed satellite services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global fixed satellite services industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the services?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global fixed satellite services industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global fixed satellite services industry?
- What is the structure of the global fixed satellite services industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global fixed satellite services industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global fixed satellite services industry?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fixed Satellite Services Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Service
5.4 Market Breakup by Organization Size
5.5 Market Breakup by End-user
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Services
6.1 TV Channel Broadcast
6.2 Telecom Backhaul
6.3 Broadband Services
6.4 Content and Video Distribution
6.5 Military Satellite Communication
7 Market Breakup by Organization Size
7.1 Small Offices and Home Offices
7.2 Small and Medium Businesses
7.3 Large Enterprises
8 Market Breakup by End-user
8.1 Media and Entertainment
8.2 Education
8.3 Government
8.4 IT and Communications
8.5 Retail
8.6 Oil and Gas
8.7 Aerospace and Defense
8.8 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Satellite Manufacturers
13.3 Satellite Launch Services
13.4 Satellite Operators
13.5 Service Providers/Resellers
13.6 End Users
13.7 Ground Equipment Vendors
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Embratel Star One
16.3.2 Eutelsat Communications
16.3.3 Telesat Holdings
16.3.4 SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc.
16.3.5 Thaicom Public Company Ltd.
16.3.6 Nigerian Communications Satellites Ltd.
16.3.7 Telenor Satellite Broadcasting
16.3.8 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel)
16.3.9 SES S.A.
16.3.10 Arabsat
16.3.11 Hispasat
16.3.12 Intelsat S.A.
