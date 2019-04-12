CORRECTING and REPLACING Adaptavist positions itself as the largest independent Atlassian Solution Partner committed to digital transformation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 12, 2019 01:53 PM EDT
Please replace the release dated April 10, 2019 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The corrected release reads:
ADAPTAVIST POSITIONS ITSELF AS THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT ATLASSIAN SOLUTION PARTNER COMMITTED TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Announces partnerships with leading Atlassian Marketplace vendors to support democratising automation; unveils new disruptive products and services
Adaptavist, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner and Top Marketplace App Vendor, is strengthening its position as the digital transformation industry leader with its increased market footprint, unprecedented portfolio growth, and new partnerships and services. At the Atlassian Summit in Vegas, April 9-11 (booth 1131) Adaptavist will showcase its latest products, services, and partnerships with Atlassian ecosystem heavyweights ALM Works, Riada and Tempo.
“The past twelve months have been an incredibly exciting time for Adaptavist. In the past year, we’ve increased overall revenue 40+ per cent, our employee base by almost 50 per cent, and widened the breadth of our product and services to help our customers gain a competitive edge in the age of perpetual change,” explains Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. “As digital transformation becomes the new norm across borders, teams, and industries, Adaptavist has leveraged new technology, the concept of continuous integration and cultural disruption to meet the needs of enterprise customers.”
At Atlassian Summit, Adaptavist will be highlighting:
Automation power to the people: Introducing AutoBlocks for Jira
AutoBlocks for Jira is Adaptavist’s visual, low code tool, based on Google’s open-source Blockly technology, that allows all users of Atlassian tools (business or technical) to create complex automations and customisations to mold Jira to meet their needs.
"Automation is critical to modern IT success so we're thrilled AutoBlocks now makes it easy for both technical and non-technical users to tap into the power of automation and enable agile workflows across the entire company running on Atlassian," says Joff Redfern, VP of Product at Atlassian. "It's great to see top Marketplace vendors team up, think customer-first, and solve challenges together. This open and collaborative approach shows how Atlassian's culture transcends into its thriving ecosystem."
In the spirit of DevOps and continuous integration, Adaptavist has partnered with leading Atlassian Marketplace vendors, ALM Works, Tempo and Riada to enable the use of this powerful technology with other apps that have a presence across Atlassian’s customer base.
"We are happy to support our long-time partner, Adaptavist, in their effort to make automation simpler and accessible to a larger audience,” says Igor Sereda, CEO, ALM Works. "Our app, Structure for Jira, is perfectly fit for integration with AutoBlocks. The combination should provide greater flexibility for users and enable a wider range of solutions for our customers.”
"When it comes to providing better customer experience and remaining on the forefront of innovation, we at Tempo are glad to have Adaptavist as partners to spearhead that movement," adds Ingi Brown, Project Management Lead at Tempo.
"We are always aiming to make things easier for our customers and Autoblocks can provide an easier way for our customers to tailor the Insight automation framework. We’re therefore looking forward to work with Adaptavist to enable Autoblocks for Insight," says Tommy Nordahl, CEO at Riada.
Disruptive digital transformation offerings to be showcased at Atlassian Summit
VisualScript Studio launches to provide data visualisation for Jira and Confluence. Now development teams can track and create visual reports and dashboards to see complex relationships and create transparency across departments. And customers are already finding value. “We have always used a physical whiteboard to visualize Sprint dependencies, features and relevant milestones during our PI Planning. VisualScript Studio has provided us with a real-time dashboard in Jira to visualize this data. As a result, we have started to see improvement in collaboration and efficiency across globally distributed implementation teams” says Rob Negus, Director of IT Product Delivery, Agile and Delivery Management Office, Arm IT.
Introducing best practice-as-a-service to the Atlassian ecosystem
Assist is Adaptavist’s on-demand Atlassian administration offering, which brings ‘best practice-as-a-service’ to the Atlassian ecosystem. The service was designed in response to growing demand from customers looking to supplement existing in-house capability or fully outsource day-to-day Jira and Confluence administration.
Scaled Agile Framework for Enterprises implementation via the Atlassian toolset
Adaptavist is launching a new best practice solution for implementing SAFe with Atlassian tools. This out-of-the-box solution provides the framework for global enterprises to leverage SAFe methodologies and agile development practices.
Adaptavist hits many company milestones, experiences unprecedented growth and becomes the go-to solutions provider for digital transformation
- Scales global footprint to provide 24/7 support and enable securing the best talent in an era of remote working. 2019 will be the year of global expansion for Adaptavist as new offices are set to open in three new countries in the next quarter: Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Tartu and Tallinn (Estonia), and Madrid (Spain). This supports Adaptavist’s current growth trend of 50 per cent employee growth year on year.
- Hyper growth in cloud business. Adaptavist is seeing massive revenue growth from cloud alone. Revenue has increased 300% year on year and overall adoption (cloud licenses) has increased 70+ per cent.
- Award winning for scale and culture. Adaptavist recently won Deloitte 100 Fastest companies and The Sunday Times top 100 companies.
ENDS
About Adaptavist
Established in 2005, Adaptavist helps the world’s most complex enterprises optimise their application lifecycle using Atlassian software. Working in over 60 countries with more than half of the Fortune 500, Adaptavist is the leading Atlassian partner globally for professional services, managed services, training and Atlassian Apps. In addition, Adaptavist is an Atlassian Platinum Top Vendor, an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner for the Enterprise and an authorised Atlassian Training Partner.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005431/en/
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 12, 2019 02:15 PM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Apr. 12, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 12, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, discussed how to use Kubernetes to set up a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace. H...
Apr. 12, 2019 01:15 PM EDT Reads: 6,288
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 12, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
OpsRamp is an enterprise IT operation platform provided by US-based OpsRamp, Inc. It provides SaaS services through support for increasingly complex cloud and hybrid computing environments from system operation to service management. The OpsRamp platform is a SaaS-based, multi-tenant solution that enables enterprise IT organizations and cloud service providers like JBS the flexibility and control they need to manage and monitor today's hybrid, multi-cloud infrastructure, applications, and wor...
Apr. 12, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 12, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 12, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 12, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 12, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 12, 2019 10:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications. Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio a...
Apr. 12, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 12, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The current age of digital transformation means that IT organizations must adapt their toolset to cover all digital experiences, beyond just the end users’. Today’s businesses can no longer focus solely on the digital interactions they manage with employees or customers; they must now contend with non-traditional factors. Whether it's the power of brand to make or break a company, the need to monitor across all locations 24/7, or the ability to proactively resolve issues, companies must adapt to...
Apr. 12, 2019 08:30 AM EDT Reads: 5,918