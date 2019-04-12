|By Business Wire
|
April 12, 2019 05:29 PM EDT
XPRIZE, le chef de file mondial de la conception et de l’exploitation de concours incitatifs révolutionnant le monde, a annoncé que, pour récompenser l’exploit de SpaceIL, elle comptait lui remettre un prix Moonshot Award d’un montant de 1 million USD pour sa mise en orbite lunaire réussie et sa tentative d’alunissage. Pour une entité financée par des fonds privés, ce sont là deux « premières » marquant le début d'une nouvelle ère dans l’exploration spatiale.
Lors de sa descente finale, l’atterrisseur robotique de SpaceIL, Beresheet, « Génèse » en hébreu, est arrivé très prês du sol lunaire hier, mais n’est finalement pas parvenu à alunir en douceur. Alors qu’il préparait son alunissage, Beresheet a été victime d’une défaillance du moteur principal et les communications avec le contrôle de la mission à Tel-Aviv ont été interrompues, suggérant que l’atterrisseur s’est écrasé à la surface.
« La mission de SpaceIL a touché, non seulement la lune, mais aussi les vies et les cœurs de ceux qui, dans le monde entier, regardaient », a déclaré Peter H. Diamandis, président exécutif et fondateur de XPRIZE. « L’héritage que SpaceIL aura sur le futur de l’industrie spatiale est considérable. La capacité de cette équipe à bâtir un atterrisseur lunaire pour 100 millions USD et avec moins de 50 ingénieurs est tout à fait remarquable. C’est un bond en avant vers une exploration spatiale abordable et accessible. Félicitations à Morris Kahn, leur principal mécène, et à toute l’équipe SpaceIL pour ce qu’ils ont accompli. Nous sommes très fiers de vous. »
La société SpaceIL a été créée en 2011 par Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari et Yonatan Winetraub, afin de participer au concours Google Lunar XPRIZE d’un montant de 30 millions USD. En 2015, SpaceIL est devenue la première équipe à annoncer un contrat de lancement, et ils ont lancé une fusée SpaceX Falcon 9 vers la lune, le 21 février 2019.
« En témoignage de la passion et de la persistance de l’équipe, nous présenterons ce prix Moonshot Award de 1 million USD à l’équipe SpaceIL lors de notre Sommet Visioneering annuel en octobre 2019. Nous espérons que ces fonds deviendront une mise initiale pour leur programme de sensibilisation ou pour Beresheet 2.0, une deuxième tentative de remplir la mission », a ajouté Anousheh Ansari, PDG de XPRIZE. « Nous sommes fiers et émus d’avoir servi de catalyseur pour cette mission, non seulement parce qu’elle encourage l’exploration spatiale privée, mais aussi parce qu’elle accroît l’accès à l’éducation, aux opportunités de carrière, et aux modèles de référence dans ce domaine, autant d’éléments qui sont tout à fait en ligne avec les valeurs de la Fondation XPRIZE. »
Le prix Moonshot Award, inspiré par SpaceIL, a été créé pour récompenser une équipe XPRIZE ayant accompli un exploit technologique de « tir lunaire (moonshot) » en dehors des paramètres ou des délais d’un concours XPRIZE, avec les fonds provenant directement de la Fondation XPRIZE. De futurs Moonshot Awards seront organisés dans d’autres domaines, qui récompenseront des « tirs lunaires » aussi bien au sens littéral que figuratif.
À propos de XPRIZE
XPRIZE élabore et organise des concours à l’échelle mondiale, visant à inciter le développement de découvertes technologiques qui mènent l’humanité vers un avenir meilleur. Les prix actuellement disputés incluent le NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE doté de 20 millions USD, le Global Learning XPRIZE doté de 15 millions USD, l’ANA Avatar XPRIZE doté de 10 millions USD, le Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE doté de 7 millions USD, et l’IBM Watson AI XPRIZE doté de 5 millions USD. Pour de plus amples informations, visitez www.xprize.org.
Apr. 12, 2019 11:15 AM EDT