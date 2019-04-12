XPRIZE entrega o prêmio “Moonshot Award” de US$ 1 milhão à equipe SpaceIL

|By Business Wire

April 12, 2019
A XPRIZE, líder global em desenvolvimento e realização de competições que incentivam a mudança do mundo, anunciou que reconhecerá o feito da SpaceIL com um Moonshot Award de US$ 1 milhão por sua entrada bem-sucedida na órbita lunar e tentativa de pousar em sua superfície, conquistas inéditas para uma entidade com financiamento privado e que marcam uma nova era na exploração espacial.
O módulo de aterrissagem robótico Beresheet (“Gênesis”, em hebraico) da SpaceIL chegou muito perto de pousar na superfície da Lua ontem, mas acabou não obtendo sucesso em sua descida final. Ao se preparar para a aterrissagem, o Beresheet teve uma falha no motor principal e perdeu a comunicação com o controle da missão em Tel Aviv, o que sugere que o módulo sofreu uma colisão com a superfície do satélite natural.
“A missão da SpaceIL não só tocou na Lua; ela tocou vidas e corações de pessoas do mundo todo que a estavam assistindo”, declarou Peter H. Diamandis, presidente executivo e fundador da XPRIZE. “O legado que a SpaceIL deixará para o futuro do setor espacial é enorme. A capacidade dessa equipe de construir um módulo de aterrissagem lunar com US$ 100 milhões e o trabalho de menos de 50 engenheiros é impressionante e um passo enorme para a exploração espacial acessível e economicamente viável. Parabenizamos Morris Kahn, seu principal benfeitor, e toda a equipe SpaceIL por suas grandes conquistas. Estamos todos muito orgulhosos.”
A SpaceIL foi fundada em 2011 por Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari e Yonatan Winetraub para competir na premiação Google Lunar XPRIZE de US$ 30 milhões. Em 2015, a SpaceIL se tornou a primeira equipe a anunciar um contrato de lançamento, e eles realizaram o lançamento de uma SpaceX Falcon 9 rumo à Lua em 21 de fevereiro de 2019.
“Como uma prova de sua paixão e persistência, estamos concedendo este Moonshot Award de US$ 1 milhão à equipe SpaceIL em nossa Cúpula Visioneering, que será realizada em outubro de 2019, com a esperança de que ela empregue esses recursos como um incentivo para promover sensibilização ou construir a Beresheet 2.0, uma segunda tentativa de cumprir sua missão”, afirmou Anousheh Ansari, diretor executivo da XPRIZE. “Estamos muito orgulhosos e lisonjeados por ter atuado como catalisadores dessa missão, não só promovendo avanços para a exploração espacial, mas também ampliando o acesso a educação, oportunidades de carreira e exemplos nesse campo, algo plenamente condizente com os valores da XPRIZE Foundation.”
O prêmio Moonshot Award, inspirado na SpaceIL, foi criado para reconhecer uma equipe XPRIZE que alcançasse uma façanha tecnológica de “voar à Lua” fora dos parâmetros ou do cronograma de uma competição XPRIZE, com recursos vindos diretamente da XPRIZE Foundation. Serão considerados novos prêmios Moonshot Awards em outras áreas para reconhecer voos à Lua, tanto em sentido literal como figurado.
Sobre a XPRIZE
A XPRIZE projeta e realiza competições globais para incentivar o desenvolvimento de avanços tecnológicos que acelerem o movimento da humanidade em direção a um futuro melhor. Entre as competições em andamento estão a NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE de US$ 20 milhões, a Global Learning XPRIZE de US$ 15 milhões, a ANA Avatar XPRIZE de US$ 10 milhões, a Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE de US$ 7 milhões e a IBM Watson AI XPRIZE de US$ 5 milhões. Para obter mais informações, acesse www.xprize.org.
