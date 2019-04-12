XPRIZE vergibt „Moonshot Award“ über 1 Million USD an das SpaceIL-Team

|By Business Wire
April 12, 2019
XPRIZE, der weltweit führende Anbieter von Anreizwettbewerben, kündigte an, dass er die Leistung von SpaceIL mit einem „Moonshot Award“ über 1 Million USD für seinen erfolgreichen Eintritt in die Mondumlaufbahn und für seinen Versuch, auf der Mondoberfläche zu landen, würdigen wird – beides sind erstmalige Errungenschaften für ein privat finanziertes Unternehmen, das eine neue Ära in der Weltraumforschung markiert.
SpaceILs Roboter-Lander Beresheet, hebräisch für „Genesis“, kam gestern einer Mondlandung sehr nahe, scheiterte aber schließlich bei der weichen Ladung während des letzten Abstiegs. Während der Landungsvorbereitung erlebte Beresheet einen Ausfall des Hauptmotors und verlor die Verbindung zur Einsatzkontrolle in Tel Aviv, was darauf hindeutet, dass der Lander auf die Oberfläche stürzte.
„Die Mission von SpaceIL hat nicht nur den Mond, sondern auch das Leben und die Herzen einer ganzen Welt, die zusah, berührt“, so Peter H. Diamandis, exekutiver Präsident und Gründer von XPRIZE. „Das Vermächtnis, das SpaceIL für die Zukunft der Raumfahrtindustrie haben wird, ist bedeutend. Die Fähigkeit dieses Teams, eine Mondlandefähre für 100 Millionen USD und mit weniger als 50 Ingenieuren zu bauen, ist bemerkenswert, ein Quantensprung in Richtung erschwinglicher und zugänglicher Weltraumforschung. Herzlichen Glückwunsch an Morris Kahn, ihren wichtigsten Wohltäter und das gesamte SpaceIL-Team für all ihre Leistungen – wir sind so stolz.“
SpaceIL wurde 2011 von Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari und Yonatan Winetraub gegründet, um beim Google Lunar XPRIZE um 30 Millionen USD anzutreten. Im Jahr 2015 war SpaceIL das erste Team, das einen Startvertrag melden konnte, und am 21. Februar 2019 startete ein SpaceX Falcon 9 in Richtung Mond.
„Als Beweis für die Leidenschaft und Beharrlichkeit des Teams verleihen wir dem SpaceIL-Team auf unserem jährlichen Visioneering Summit im Oktober 2019 diesen „Moonshot Award“ über 1 Millionen USD in der Hoffnung, dass sie diese Mittel als Startkapital für ihren Bildungseinsatz oder Beresheet 2.0, einen zweiten Versuch zur Erfüllung der Mission, verwenden werden“, so Anousheh Ansari, Geschäftsführer von XPRIZE. „Wir sind so stolz und demütig, dass wir als Katalysator dieser Mission gedient haben, nicht nur um die private Weltraumforschung voranzutreiben, sondern auch um den Zugang zu Bildung, Karrieremöglichkeiten und Vorbildern in diesem Bereich zu verbessern, was sehr im Einklang mit den Werten der XPRIZE Foundation steht.“
Der „Moonshot Award“, inspiriert von SpaceIL, wurde ins Leben gerufen, um ein XPRIZE-Team auszuzeichnen, das außerhalb der Parameter oder des Zeitrahmens eines XPRIZE-Wettbewerbs eine technologische Leistung vollbracht hat, wobei die Mittel direkt von der XPRIZE Foundation kommen. Zukünftige „Moonshot Awards“ werden in anderen Bereichen berücksichtigt, wobei sowohl tatsächliche als auch figurative Mondflüge anerkannt werden.
Über XPRIZE
XPRIZE konzipiert und leitet globale Wettbewerbe, um die Entwicklung technologischer Durchbrüche anzuregen, die eine Hinwendung der Menschheit zu einer besseren Zukunft beschleunigen. Zu den aktuell durchgeführten Wettbewerben gehören der mit 20 Millionen USD dotierte NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, der mit 15 Millionen USD dotierte Global Learning XPRIZE, der mit 10 Millionen USD dotierte ANA Avatar XPRIZE, der mit 7 Millionen USD dotierte Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE und der mit 5 Millionen USD dotierte IBM Watson AI XPRIZE. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.xprize.org.
