XPRIZE otorga el "Moonshot Award (Premio Moonshot)" de 1 millón de USD al equipo SpaceIL

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 12, 2019 08:57 PM EDT
XPRIZE, líder mundial en diseño y operación de competencias de incentivo para cambiar el mundo, anunció que reconocerá el logro de SpaceIL con el premio Moonshot de 1 millón de USD por su exitosa entrada en la órbita lunar y por su intento de aterrizaje en la superficie de la luna. Ambas son “primeras veces” para una entidad con financiación privada que marcan una nueva era en la exploración espacial.
El módulo de aterrizaje robótico de SpaceIL, Beresheet, “Génesis” en hebreo, estuvo muy cerca de aterrizar en la luna ayer, pero finalmente no lo logró durante el descenso final. Mientras se preparaba para el aterrizaje, Beresheet experimentó una falla en su motor principal y perdió comunicación con el control de misión en Tel Aviv, lo que sugirió que el vehículo se estrelló contra la superficie.
“La misión de SpaceIL no solo tocó la luna, también tocó las vidas y los corazones del mundo entero que observaba”, declaró Peter H. Diamandis, presidente ejecutivo y fundador de XPRIZE. “El legado que SpaceIL dejará en el futuro de la industria espacial es significativo. La capacidad de este equipo para construir un módulo de aterrizaje lunar con 100 millones de USD y menos de 50 ingenieros es notable. Un gran paso adelante hacia la exploración espacial asequible y accesible. Felicitaciones a Morris Kahn, su principal benefactor y al equipo completo de SpaceIL por todos sus logros. Estamos muy orgullosos”.
SpaceIL fue fundada en 2011 por Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari y Yonatan Winetraub, para competir en el Google Lunar XPRIZE de 30 millones de USD. En 2015, SpaceIL se convirtió en el primer equipo en anunciar un contrato de lanzamiento, y realizaron el lanzamiento a la Luna en un SpaceX Falcon 9 el 21 de febrero de 2019.
“Como prueba de la pasión y la persistencia del equipo, presentaremos este premio Moonshot Award de 1 millón de USD al equipo de SpaceIL en nuestra Cumbre Anual de Visioneering en octubre de 2019, con la esperanza de que utilicen estos fondos como capital inicial para sus iniciativas de educación o Beresheet 2.0, un segundo intento de cumplir la misión”, manifestó Anousheh Ansari, director ejecutivo de XPRIZE. “Estamos muy orgullosos y honrados de haber servido como catalizador para esta misión, no solo para fomentar la exploración espacial privada, sino para aumentar el acceso a la educación, las oportunidades profesionales y los modelos a seguir en este campo, algo que está muy en línea con los valores de la XPRIZE Foundation”.
El premio Moonshot Award, inspirado por SpaceIL, fue creado para reconocer la hazaña tecnológica “fuera de este mundo” de un equipo de XPRIZE fuera de los parámetros y el marco temporal de una competencia de XPRIZE, con fondos procedentes directamente de la XPRIZE Foundation. Los futuros premios Moonshot Awards serán considerados en otros dominios para reconocer logros “fuera de este mundo”, tanto literal como figurativamente.
Acerca de XPRIZE
XPRIZE diseña y opera concursos globales, a fin de incentivar el desarrollo de avances tecnológicos que impulsen a la humanidad hacia un futuro mejor. Las competencias activas incluyen el NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE de 20 millones de USD, el Global Learning XPRIZE de 15 millones de USD, el ANA Avatar XPRIZE de 10 millones de USD, el Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE de 7 millones de USD y el IBM Watson AI XPRIZE de 5 millones de USD. Para obtener más información, visite www.xprize.org.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005503/es/
