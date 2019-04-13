Clubspeed Acquired by Nadavon Capital Partners

|By Business Wire
Nadavon Capital Partners has increased its investment in Clubspeed, the leading global software solution for go karting tracks, race tracks, trampoline parks, and family entertainment centers, where it will acquire a majority stake. Nadavon’s Chief Executive Officer Romir Bosu will serve as Clubspeed’s CEO.
Clubspeed was the first to develop software serving a variety of family entertainment centers, offering an innovative gamification and automated marketing solution that drives increased sales with their customers. It has since expanded to serve adjacent businesses within the industry, helping business owners manage their operations more efficiently. Clubspeed’s online booking engine, secure payments, mobile app, jump tracker and customer management tools are examples of why it’s the leader in the industry.
Nadavon Capital Partners originally invested in Clubspeed in April 2017, and an opportunity recently arose to increase that investment. “Clubspeed is a thriving business with a solid foundation, and a great company with global reach,” says Bosu. “It made sense to invest more now, as we continue to add new customers and expand in the family entertainment industry.”
“I’ve spent 14 years building this company one customer at a time,” says Eric Novakovich, founder of Clubspeed, who will be taking over the role of Chief Strategy Officer. “Romir has a successful track record of growing and scaling software companies, most recently with Compushare and Paylease, and he provides expertise that will launch the next chapter of our growth plan.”
Bringing in his competence to take the lead of Clubspeed’s business strategy, Bosu’s focus will be to continue developing the company’s venue management products to deliver value to customers, with a clear vision to scale and expand in existing and new markets around the world.
He continues, “Clubspeed’s mission has always been to deliver innovation to customers to help grow their businesses, and I am excited for the opportunity to play a larger role in that innovation.”
About Clubspeed
Clubspeed has the world's leading cloud-based software for activity centers, revolutionizing the way venue owners and managers run their businesses every day. Serving karting facilities, trampoline parks, and family entertainment centers, its features include kart timing, trampoline gamification, point-of-sale, marketing automation and more. For more information, visit Clubspeed’s website at www.clubspeed.com.
About Nadavon Capital Partners
Based in Newport Beach, California, Nadavon Capital Partners is a specialty investment firm focusing on high-growth software and financial technology companies. A team of entrepreneurs themselves with years of experience, Nadavon understands the critical elements that starting and growing a business requires and serves as a financial partner that provides advice, direction and value. For more information, visit Nadavon’s website at www.nadavon.com.
