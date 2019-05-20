Nutanix Expands MultiCloud Solution Portfolio | @DevOpsSUMMIT @Nutanix #Nutanix #HybridCloud #AI #AIOps #Cloud #Serverless #DevOps

Nutanix, Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud computing, announced the continued evolution of its offerings across private and public clouds, further making multicloud computing a reality for its customers. With today’s news Nutanix is extending its Xi Frame desktop-as-a-service solution from the public cloud to the private cloud, enabling the delivery of apps and desktops in a true hybrid cloud environment. In addition, the company is announcing new functionality and additional planned availability zones for its cloud-based disaster recovery (DR) service, Xi Leap.

According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single application runs across clouds remains elusive to most organizations. As companies eagerly seek out ways to make the multi cloud environment a reality, these new updates from Nutanix provide additional capabilities to streamline the implementation of their cloud services deployments.

Introducing Nutanix Xi Frame for the Private Cloud

With Nutanix Xi Frame customers can already access applications and virtual desktops from popular public clouds like AWS and Azure, simply and easily, using any browser and any device. With the latest Xi Frame update running on the Nutanix AHV hypervisor, customers can now extend desktop delivery to their Nutanix private cloud, integrating virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) services with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud platform. Xi Frame desktops can be simultaneously delivered via multiple clouds and managed via a single console for seamless control and administration, providing a true hybrid experience.

In addition to being available to users on AWS and Azure, Xi Frame is now also available to customers worldwide for Nutanix private cloud deployments using AHV. Customers can provision 1000s of virtual desktops in minutes as opposed to weeks enabling them to improve the economics, speed and scale of desktop delivery. IT teams can now select the right cloud - public or private - for their VDI initiatives.

Extending the Reach of Cloud-based DR to More Regions with Nutanix Xi Leap

As enterprises continue to embrace cloud services, and enterprise infrastructures become more virtual, data and IT operations are rapidly migrating to the cloud. When done right, cloud-based disaster recovery is an attractive strategy for any size organization to protect their business-critical applications. Nutanix Xi Leap extends the enterprise datacenter to the cloud allowing IT teams to harmonize public and private clouds, and to deliver enhanced availability for critical data and applications. Customers get a natively-integrated DR cloud service, and single pane management, to protect critical workloads running in the datacenter and in a cloud, delivering improved business continuity.

Nutanix is adding new capabilities to its Xi Leap DR service, including:

New Availability Zones: Nutanix Xi Leap is expanding beyond its current availability zones in US West, US East and the U.K. In the coming months, additional Xi Leap availability zones are expected to be available in Italy, through Nutanix's partnership with Sparkle, the international services arm of Telecom Italia Group, as well as in Japan and Germany.

“With previous disaster recovery systems, we weren’t able to achieve the performance we expected for virtual machine restoration and managing DR as a separate silo made our infrastructure more complex,” said Patrick Sudderth, Director of Technical Services, Lexipol. “Nutanix Xi Leap allows us to configure policies that automate the DR workflow directly within the Prism Console and restoration happens in a matter of minutes. No other DRaaS vendor can come close to the simplicity of execution we experience with Xi Leap.”

Securing Cloud Applications

Fundamental to delivering applications in a multicloud architecture is ensuring that applications remain secure - independent of the cloud infrastructure chosen. Comprehensive and automated compliance assessments are necessary to ensure application mobility between clouds. Xi Beam, a Nutanix SaaS offering that provides cloud governance, will include a real-time security compliance module designed to identify critical cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities and recommend specific remediation. With new security and compliance functionality, IT architects will be enabled to fix security risks before they impact the business.

“The multicloud world is the new reality for IT - it’s no longer up for debate. Customers need solutions that can bring together the full mix of public, private, and edge clouds that will soon make up their critical infrastructure without drowning them in needless complexity and unchecked costs,” said Sunil Potti, Chief Product and Development Officer, Nutanix. “By continuing to add new capabilities to our portfolio, we’re giving customers the freedom to deliver their applications and data from the cloud that makes the most sense for their business.”

Additional information:

Learn more about Nutanix Xi Frame running AHV

Read more about expanded availability zones for Xi Leap

Find out more about Beam

Availability

Nutanix Xi Frame for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform deployments using AHV is available now. Xi Leap services are currently live in several availability zones including US West, US East and the U.K. Additional availability zones are planned for Italy, Germany and Japan in 2H CY’19. Nutanix Xi Beam is already generally available for cloud governance and optimization. The real time security compliance capabilities in Xi Beam are currently available to certain customers in early access, with general availability expected in CYQ2’19.

Nutanix for DevOps: Agility from Technology

Download session slides Here



In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundation of software-defined infrastructure, Nutanix has rapidly expanded into full application lifecycle management across any infrastructure or cloud .Join us as we delve into how the Nutanix Developer Stack makes it easy to build hybrid cloud applications by weaving DBaaS, micro segmentation, event driven lifecycle operations, and both financial and cloud governance together into a single unified stack.

Speaker Bio:

Chris Brown is a Technical Marketing Manager at Nutanix. He has 8 years of IT experience, with the majority of that time being spent in technical support. Currently he is focused on DevOps, Cloud usage and application automation. His goal is to help customers and partners better understand how the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS actually works, and how this can benefit companies, no matter where they are on their cloud journey. Prior to Nutanix Chris worked at Cisco, supporting the UCS and Nexus1000v.

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda.

ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks

This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.

ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.

The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!

Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.

Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies For More Than a Decade

CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.

