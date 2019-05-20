Nutanix Mine with Veeam Simplifies Secondary Storage | @CloudEXPO @Nutanix #Nutanix #DataCenter #Serverless #Storage

Nutanix, Inc., a leader in enterprise cloud computing, and Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced Nutanix Mine with Veeam. Currently in beta testing with select customers and partners, Nutanix Mine with Veeam combines the best of both companies’ innovation — Nutanix in enterprise cloud computing and Veeam in Cloud Data Management — for a full-stack solution enabling customers to quickly go from project planning to protection without the cost and overhead of standalone systems.

For companies looking to modernize their datacenter, managing separate silos of infrastructure for critical capabilities can be complex and time-consuming, taking away from business-driving initiatives. By fully integrating Veeam Backup & Replication™ with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, Nutanix Mine with Veeam makes it easy for customers to implement and manage their backup environment, helping ensure that business data is protected and IT can focus on delivering new capabilities.

“We worked closely with Veeam, our strategic partner, to develop Nutanix Mine with Veeam, ensuring that it can simplify the management and protection of data and applications that power our customers’ businesses,” said Sunil Potti, Chief Product and Development Officer, Nutanix. “We’re excited that our joint customers will be able to easily plan, purchase, and manage their secondary storage environment alongside their primary datacenter operations. Reducing complexity in the datacenter so IT organizations can focus on supporting overall business growth is the foundation of our business.”

Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.

“Veeam and Nutanix have a proven track record of collaboration and innovation. Bringing our individual, market-leading products together to deliver new, higher value solutions to our customers is an ideal move for our partners and customers,” said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Veeam. “Nutanix Mine with Veeam is the first Veeam alliance-delivered, turn-key secondary storage solution with Veeam Backup & Replication integrated to simplify each stage of the product lifecycle. Nutanix shares a common goal with Veeam to remove IT complexity and ensure application accessibility, making them an excellent partner for Veeam to go to market with for an integrated solution. Nutanix Mine with Veeam delivers a single, simple-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solution so our customers and partners can react more quickly to meet ever-changing data protection business demands.”

Nutanix Mine with Veeam Beta customers see performance, integration results

Nutanix and Veeam are currently beta testing the new product with select customers and partners.

“Our testing of Nutanix Mine with Veeam shows significant performance improvements over our current environment,” said Sean Gilliam, engineer at Ameritas, a life insurance, benefits, and financial services company with 3.2 million customers. “Proven scalability, and the flexibility to grow with our increasing business needs, is critical for us. This ensures we have the right backup and disaster recovery infrastructure in place protecting our data on a consistent and reliable basis.”

“Our customers depend on us for solutions that help them quickly scale up infrastructure to meet increasing availability demands, without the complexity and drain of additional IT overhead,” said Chris Hippensteel, System Administrator at New Resources Consulting, a management and information technology consulting company. “Nutanix Mine with Veeam runs like a champ. It brings everything together in a single simple HCI product that quickly deploys into any environment. We can go from proposal, to planning, and into production very quickly with the new comprehensive solution for integrated cloud data management.”

For more information, or to request participation in the current Nutanix Mine with Veeam beta program, visit https://www.nutanix.com/solutions/data-protection-disaster-recovery/veeam.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

Register Today and SAVE ▸ Here

Speaking Opportunities ▸ Here

Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities ▸ Here

Silicon Valley Faculty ▸ Here

Silicon Valley Schedule ▸ Here

CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies

CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.

Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:

» CloudEXPO

» DevOpsSUMMIT

» ServerlessSUMMIT

» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO

» FinTechEXPO Blockchain

» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation

» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence

» Big Data | Analytics

» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities

» Mobility | Security

» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Show Prospectus ▸ HERE

Prospectus At-a-Glance ▸ HERE

Attendee Profile ▸ HERE

Keynote Opportunities ▸ HERE

General Session Opportunities ▸ HERE

Diamond Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE

Platinum Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE

Gold and Silver Sponsorship Opportunities ▸ HERE

Bronze Sponsorship and Exhibitor Packages ▸ HERE

Benefits of Exhibiting at CloudEXPO 2019 ▸ HERE

CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through our following unique tools. For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities call us at 954 242-0444 or contact us ▸ Here

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 40-minute technical session

Online advertising on 4,5 million article pages in SYS-CON's leading i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Unmatched editorial coverage on Cloud Computing Journal



Tweetup to over 184,000 plus Twitter followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

FinTech and Blockchain Are Now Part of CloudEXPO 2019 Program

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.

ServerlessSUMMIT & Kubernetes at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley

As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.

Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.





As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.

There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.



So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.

DXWorldEXPO Showcases Cutting-Edge IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Digital Transformation

Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy.

DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.

DXWorldEXPO® has three major themes on its conference agenda:

Technology - The Revolution Continues

Economy - The 21st Century Emerges

Society - The Big Issues

Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT. Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives.

For the past 10 years CloudEXPO® helped drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security.

Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. DX is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.

About DXWorldEXPO LLC

DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.