Announcing @DataTheroem to Exhibit at @CloudEXPO Silicon Valley | #HybridCloud #AI #DevOps #AIOPs #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley Exhibitor Directory was published on May 1, 2019.

Ten Tips on How to Maximize Your @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo Sponsorship Benefits

@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago.

In this blog post, I provide 10 tips on how our sponsors and exhibitors can maximize their participation at our events. But before reading my top 10 tips for our sponsors and exhibitors, please take a moment and watch this brief Sandy Carter video.

"Cloud Expo was really the event to connect with thought leaders, innovators, business folks who are interested in what the cloud can bring to their business. You know really how it allows them to bring the transformation of the business process."

Sandy Carter

1) Sponsor and Exhibit in both New York and Silicon Valley

@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in multiple vertical markets. Our delegate profiles can be located in our show prospectus.

2) Send Your Sponsor/Exhibitor Contract Early to Maximize Your Pre-Show Promotions

Once you select the best sponsorship/exhibit package that fits your goals, return the signed contract as soon as possible so you don't miss any of your pre-show promotional activities.

3) Review and Approve Your Assets, Logo, Company Sescription, etc., Quickly

Please provide your official company logo and description for inclusion on all our event sites and conference newsletters.

4) Communicate Your Participation and Presence with Your Clients, Customer Base

Our 20 years of experience as the world's leading technology event company has shown us that the sponsors and exhibitors with the most successful return from our conferences are the companies that plan their show presence well in advance. Some of our sponsors even provide fleets of cars to drive their customers to and from the event.

5) Coordinate Your Announcements with Our Show Dates to Maximize Your Media Coverage

The best way to leverage your @CloudEXPO presence as a sponsor and exhibitor is to plan your news announcements around our events. The media covering @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX will have access to these releases and will amplify your news announcements. More than two dozen Cloud companies either set deals at our shows or have announced their mergers and acquisitions at @CloudEXPO. Product announcements during our show provide your company with the most reach through our targeted audiences.

6) Sign Up with Our Event Blog and Publish Technical Posts

@CloudEXPO, @ExpoDX, and @DevOpsSummit offer some of the most well-known and widely read, popular technology blogs. Contact us at [email protected] to set up your blog. Blog entries explaining tips, tricks, and techniques about the technologies you provide are an invaluable way to reach your buyers.

7) Use Twitter Frequently, add @CloudExpo and @ThingsExpo in Your Tweets

Your customers and our delegates are the most active professional Twitter users in any industry. We will re-tweet your posts to our 120,000+ followers.

8) Promote Your Session(s) Before the Event

If you have technical sessions at our events, promote them. Don't forget, every speaker is competing with sessions in nine other breakout tracks which takes place at the same time slot. Many delegates pick which sessions they plan to attend before they arrive, so you need to promote your session content to draw the maximum audience to your presentation.

9) Plan Your Activities at Your Booth, Don't Forget Live Demos

The Expo Floor is where business is conducted. Remember your competition in the next booth is trying to reach the same customers as you are. Providing demos of your solid product is the best way to utilize the activities at your booth. Giving out t-shirts and fun toys and conducting drawings will keep delegates interested, but at the end of the day you are there to sell your products and services, not t-shirts.

10) Take Advantage of the Post-Show Marketing Opportunities Included with Your Contract

@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX sponsor/exhibitor packages come with the most effective pre and post-show marketing opportunities. Don't miss any of these programs, which can be worth more than all your other marketing efforts combined.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies

CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.

Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:

» CloudEXPO

» DevOpsSUMMIT

» ServerlessSUMMIT

» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO

» FinTechEXPO Blockchain

» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation

» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence

» Big Data | Analytics

» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities

» Mobility | Security

» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics

CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities.

FinTech and Blockchain Are Now Part of CloudEXPO 2019 Program

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.

ServerlessSUMMIT & Kubernetes at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley

As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.

Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.





As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.

There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.



So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.

DXWorldEXPO Showcases Cutting-Edge IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Digital Transformation

Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy.

DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.

DXWorldEXPO® has three major themes on its conference agenda:

Technology - The Revolution Continues

Economy - The 21st Century Emerges

Society - The Big Issues

Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT. Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives.

For the past 10 years CloudEXPO® helped drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security.

Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. DX is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.

About DXWorldEXPO LLC

DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.