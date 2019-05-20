La Bourse de Londres accueille Finablr PLC sur le marché principal

|By Business Wire
|
|May 20, 2019 02:27 AM EDT
La Bourse de Londres accueille Finablr PLC ("Finablr"), une société mondiale de paiements et de conversion de devises, pour ouvrir les marchés londoniens à la négociation et célébrer la cotation des actions de la Société sur le segment premium dans le Marché principal de la Bourse.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190519005057/fr/
Dr. B R Shetty, Binay Shetty & Promoth Manghat and team in the London Stock Exchange (Photo: AETOSWire)
Finablr est la plateforme mondiale de solutions de paiements et de conversion de devises qui repose sur une technologie propriétaire moderne. Grâce à un savoir-faire profond en matière de réglementation, une concentration persistante sur l'innovation et des partenariats pionniers dans le secteur, les sociétés du groupe Finablr offrent un large éventail de solutions financières adaptées dignes de confiance aux consommateurs et aux entreprises.
La Société est prête pour la croissance puisqu'elle profite de certains incitateurs structurels, tels que la mondialisation du commerce motivée par la migration et la mobilité, le commerce transfrontalier, la croissance du commerce électronique et la création de communautés connectées. Parmi les marques renommées telles que UAE Exchange, Travelex, Xpress-Money, Unimoni, Remit2India, Ditto et Swych, Finablr qui se tient au centre de ces tendances chevauchées, disposée à servir le consommateur final et les entreprises mondiales à la fois.
Finablr est présente sur l'ensemble de la chaîne de paiements et de valeur de conversion de devises, depuis la création, passant par le traitement jusqu'à la distribution complète. La société adopte, par son offre, une plateforme intégrée qui soutient sa stratégie omnicanale avec des capacités d’exploitation et une connectivité optimale aux réseaux de paiement mondiaux. Cela permet à la société de mieux comprendre la demande de ses clients et de leur proposer une gamme de solutions adaptées à leurs besoins et à leur style de vie.
En 2018, Finablr a géré plus de 150 000 000 transactions, transférant l'équivalent d’un montant de 114,5 milliards de dollars à ses clients. Elle a une large portée mondiale dans plus de 170 pays et entretient des relations avec plus de 100 régulateurs. La portée mondiale véritable de Finablr, sa technologie sophistiquée et les économies d’échelle de sa plateforme ont fait de la société un partenaire de choix pour les banques mondiales pionnières, les institutions financières, les détaillants, les fournisseurs de portefeuilles mobiles et les sociétés de paiement et de technologie.
Dr. B R Shetty, Fondateur et Président de Finablr, a déclaré : "Cette journée marque un jalon important pour Finablr et le début d'une nouvelle ère destinée à répondre aux besoins en évolution constante des clients du monde entier. Permettez-moi de saisir cette occasion pour remercier nos clients mondiaux pour leur confiance et leur foi en notre engagement".
Dr Shetty, l'actionnaire principal à Finablr reconnu par les investisseurs pour son bilan remarquable en création de valeur globale, a acheté en 2015 la société Travelex basée au Royaume-Uni contre 1,1 milliard de dollars.
Finablr, en tant que groupe, est présent dans plus de 170 pays et gère un volume annuel de 114,5 milliards de dollars en 2018. Le groupe cherche à collecter 200 dollars de la part l'introduction en bourse.
Pour sa part, Promoth Manghat, PDG du Groupe Finablr, a dit : "Nous sommes ravis que Finablr ait rejoint la Bourse de Londres, offrant ainsi une nouvelle plateforme prévue de croître dans les années à venir. Nous avons grande confiance en les perspectives des solutions de paiement et de conversion de devises à long terme et en la présence prédominante de la technologie dans de telles transactions. Nous sommes toujours déterminés à générer la plus grande valeur possible pour tous nos actionnaires".
"Au milieu des circonstances mondiales instables englobant le marché macro et micro, et provoquant une incertitude au niveau des conditions socio-économiques élargies, la révision rationnelle des prix à 175 pence par action, en baisse par rapport à une gamme initialement prévue supérieure à 200 pence, a accordé à Finablr une valeur de marché implicite d'environ 1,59 milliard de dollars", a déclaré le teneur de livre.
Les livres ont été couverts par la valeur complète de la transaction qui vaut 192,5 millions d'actions, ce qui a fait augmenter l'offre d'actions à environ 337 millions de livres. La taille de la transaction devrait comprendre la taille de base révisée de 175 millions d’actions et les 17,5 millions d'actions comme option d’attribution excédentaire.
Le groupe affirme avoir profité de sa plateforme de technologie robuste pour offrir des expériences de paiement inégalées aux consommateurs et aux entreprises. Le groupe confirme en outre être très bien positionné pour saisir des opportunités dans l'avenir.
Dr Shetty a conclu : "Nous avons évolué en adoptant le principal thème du Service à la Clientèle comme devise et notre objectif serait toujours de servir la dernière personne dans la file d'attente avec un zèle et un soin égal aux autres".
Barclays, Goldman Sachs et J.P. Morgan Cazenove ont agi en tant que coordinateurs internationaux conjoints et teneurs de livre conjoints. EFG-Hermes, BofA Merrill Lynch et Numis ont également agi en tant que teneurs de livre conjoints au listage des actions. Evercore a agi en tant que conseiller financier de Finablr.
Le texte du communiqué d'une traduction ne doit pas être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui est celle de ce communiqué dans une langue d'origine. La traduction doit toujours être confrontée à la source du texte, qui fera jurisprudence
*Source : AETOSWire
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190519005057/fr/
