ams, Ibeo and ZF Partner to Deliver Industry-First Solid-State LiDAR Systems for the Automotive Industry

May 20, 2019
ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces today that it has signed an agreement to team with Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, the German specialist for automotive LiDAR sensor technology, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG, one of the leading technology companies for mobility worldwide to advance solid-state LiDAR technology for use in autonomous driving and other applications. The three companies will partner on joint R&D efforts to ensure that this exciting technology can be quickly and safely adopted by 2021.
LiDAR is an optical sensing technology that measures distance and direction of the surrounding objects by illuminating them with a laser beam and detecting the reflection of the object. Its unique range and resolution properties complement radar and camera solutions to enable the ‘Holy Grail’ of the self-driving car industry – SAE level 5* or fully autonomous driving.
ams will provide automotive-grade VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser) arrays and drivers which provide superior reliability and stability compared to competing light sources, such as edge emitters and LED. ams is the first to market with solid-state LiDAR illumination solutions, meaning no mechanical parts are needed to steer the light beam direction, improving reliability while reducing complexity, size, weight, and cost. Due to the high reliability and small form factor, solid-state LiDAR paves the way for massive LiDAR deployment in the automotive segment.
“LiDAR is already a key technology in the automotive sector, and to date our leading products are used with automotive companies in Europe and worldwide. The combination of our solution know-how with ams’ VCSEL technology will create a tipping point for solid-state LiDAR in the automotive sector,” said Dr. Ulrich Lages, CEO, Ibeo Automotive Systems.
“As a world leader in electric mobility and autonomous driving solutions for the automotive industry, our global capabilities and deep knowledge of integrated safety, motion control and digitalization bring a unique aspect in taking LiDAR to the next level on a global scale. This joint activity will help make autonomous driving a safe and secure reality globally,” said Aine Denari, Senior Vice President, Global Electronics ADAS, ZF.
“Being the first to market with solid-state LiDAR means ams brings a unique capability to Ibeo and ZF,” said Alexander Everke, CEO, ams. “Together with Ibeo’s leading solutions and integration capability, coupled with its deep experience in LiDAR we will provide an unmatched solution for automotive manufacturers in their quest to create the mission-critical reliability required for autonomous driving.”
About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams’ high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com. For more information about ams solid-state LiDAR illumination solutions, go to https://ams.com/LiDAR.
ams is a registered trademark of ams AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.
Join ams social media channels:
>Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube
About Ibeo
Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH is a worldwide technology leader in the field of LiDAR sensors (acronym for Light Detection and Ranging), associated products, and software tools. The technology is applied in cars as safety assistance systems, or in the field of autonomous driving. It is Ibeo’s goal to reinvent mobility by enabling cars to become cooperative partners in the driving process, thus making transportation safer. Ibeo employs a total of over 350 employees in Hamburg, Germany, and Eindhoven, Netherlands. Since 2016, the Zukunft Ventures GmbH, which is a 100-percent subsidiary of the German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG, holds a 40-percent share in Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH. In 2018, the company celebrated its 20th anniversary.
For more information, visit: www.ibeo-as.com
About ZF Friedrichshafen
ZF is a global technology company and supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. With its comprehensive technology portfolio, the company offers integrated solutions for established vehicle manufacturers, mobility providers and start-up companies in the fields of transportation and mobility. ZF continually enhances its systems in the areas of digital connectivity and automation in order to allow vehicles to see, think and act.
In 2018, ZF achieved sales of €36.9 billion. The company has a global workforce of 149,000 with approximately 230 locations in 40 countries. ZF invests over six percent of its sales in research and development annually.
For further press information and photos please visit: www.zf.com
