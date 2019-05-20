The Global Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (Asset Tracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Regions: 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 20, 2019 06:18 AM EDT
The "Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (Asset Tracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Regions 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the smart buildings market including technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes smart buildings challenges and opportunities, assesses market potential, and provides accompanying smart buildings market sizing, globally as well as regionally, and by market segment for 2019-2024. The report includes an analysis of technologies supporting smart building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Smart building solution areas covered include 5G, AI, data analytics, and edge computing.
Select Report Findings
- IoT solutions will improve lifecycle cost management for facilities and equipment through more intelligence utilization, maintenance, and predictive replacement
- Enterprise will benefit in general, as will certain management services companies that operate large industrial facilities and equipment such as drives, pumps, cooling towers, and compressors, which are all expensive and utilize significant amounts of electricity
- Intelligent use of IoT technologies will be the key to continuous improvements in the areas of process automation for smart buildings and the overall smart workplace ecosystem
- IoT technologies are also anticipated to facilitate substantial positive revenue improvements within the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) sector, enabling CRE companies to charge higher rents to tenants of IoT-enabled intelligent buildings as well as leverage various capabilities to provide smart workplace solutions
The smart buildings market consists of warehouses, factories, office buildings and other enterprise, industrial, and government structures. Intelligent structures leverage a variety of interdependent technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), broadband wireless (including WAN and indoor wireless), cloud computing (including edge computing), and Internet of Things (IoT) networks to improve operational efficiency and enable a more safe and productive environment.
The smart buildings market is related to the smart workplace market, which includes some important enterprise and industrial automation systems and solutions such as integrated workplace management systems (IWMS), decision support systems utilizing advanced data analytics, and business asset management.
Leading companies within the commercial real estate sector are realizing tangible benefits by leveraging smart buildings market solutions as owners are able to charge higher fees for technology-enabled intelligent buildings. Accordingly, over 80% of new construction involves at least one facet of IoT and/or related smart buildings market-related technologies. However, it is important to note that roughly 90% of legacy buildings in developed economies have issues that will require substantial retrofitting.
What Makes a Building Smart?
The term smart or intelligent building refers to an enterprise structure that is supported by software and systems to ensure more efficient and effective operations. Additional goals are to enhance the health and well-being and protect enterprise assets. Intelligent buildings are also closely associated with the concept of the smart workplace, which extends beyond a centralized work zone to include distributed and remote employees and corporate assets.
Commercial real estate owners are able to charge higher lease fees for intelligent buildings for a variety of reasons including lower operational costs as well as support for improved safety, comfort, security, and productivity for workers. Smart workplace benefits facilitated by intelligent buildings include work process improvement, workflow improvement, internal and external supply chain management optimization.
Smarter Building Data Analytics
Many of the solutions that make buildings smarter involve IoT capabilities. However, data and information systems to enable better decision-making are also critically important. AI may be implemented in conjunction with big data tools to enable enhanced data analytics. Almost Analytics Solutions are good at looking for patterns and unstructured data, supplementing them with AI can provide an additional benefit of learning from experience.
Since enterprise verticals in many different industries rely on buildings for operation, many market segments can benefit. For example, AI algorithms in an office building can learn from the patterns of workers to determine the optimal time to adjust lighting and HVAC. In another example, AI support at healthcare facilities can help with critical care, ensuring that resources are available where they are needed the most based on historical patterns of occupancy and resource allocation.
Integrated Workplace Management Systems
The most efficient and effective smart buildings are those that include an Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS). An IWMS solution is leveraged to both support a more integrated building control system as well as optimizing the workplace. This includes orchestrating workflow in processes relative to building resources and the environment in terms of things like optimal lighting, heating, and ventilation for workers.
IWMS solutions rely heavily upon IoT technology and data processing for optimal operation. The integration of AI can make these systems more efficient. For example, AI I can assist IWMS solutions in determining the optimal allocation of building resources based on environmental factors, workflow, and the availability and location of personnel and organizational assets. This is particularly useful in a corporate campus environment or university where there are multiple buildings that are often multi-purpose and shared among departments.
Report Benefits
- Smart buildings market sizing from 2019 to 2024
- Market sizing for edge computing in the smart buildings market
- Identify smart buildings market challenges and opportunities
- Understand the smart buildings marketplace including players and solutions
- Identify how key technologies such as AI and IoT support intelligent structures
- Identify how integrated workplace management systems support smart buildings
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 What is a Smart Building?
2.2 Drivers for More Intelligent Buildings
2.2.1 Commercial Real Estate Benefits from Smart Buildings
2.2.2 Smart Buildings Support Smart City Initiatives
2.2.3 Smart Buildings Facilitate a Smarter Workplace
2.3 Smart Building Capabilities
2.3.1 Environmental Controls
2.3.2 Safety and Security
2.3.3 Space and Workflow Management
2.4 DAS, Small Cell, and In-Building Wireless Solution
2.5 Real-Time IoT Analytics
2.6 Smart Building Cost Analysis
2.7 Smart Building Benefits for Enterprise and Residential Building
2.8 5G will Accelerate Smart Building Adoption
3 Smart Building Challenges & Opportunities
3.1 Smart Building Challenges
3.1.1 Need to Retrofit Existing Buildings and Facilities
3.1.2 Barriers towards IoT integration with Smart Buildings
3.2 Smart Building Opportunities
3.2.1 Building Automation Systems Optimize Operations
3.2.2 Leverage Building Operational Data
3.2.3 Leverage Artificial Intelligence
3.2.4 Edge-to-Cloud Services in Smart Buildings
4 Smart Building Organizations & Initiatives
4.1 Building Efficiency Initiative
4.2 Building Smart Alliance
4.1 Build Up
4.2 Automated Buildings Association
4.3 Commercial Real Estate Development Association
4.4 CRE Finance Council
4.1 Intelligent Building Council
4.1 National Institute of Building Science
4.2 Project Haystack
5 Company Analysis
5.1 Abundant Power
5.2 Aeon Labs LLC
5.3 Affinegy, Inc.
5.4 Affinity Automation, LLC
5.5 American Auto-Matrix
5.6 American Digitals
5.7 American Energy Management
5.8 AMMAMSIC Technology Corp.
5.9 Appin Associates
5.10 Assodomotica
5.11 Athena Engineering, Inc.
5.12 Automated Control Inc.
5.13 Azbil
5.14 Be Home247
5.15 Belimo
5.16 Brandt Automation, Inc.
5.17 Building IQ
5.18 Building Robotics
5.19 Cadillac Fairview
5.20 Central Coast Environmental Controls
5.21 Copper Tree Analytics
5.22 Crestron
5.23 CSR
5.24 Current Analytics, Inc.
5.25 Cylon
5.26 Delta Controls
5.27 Distech Controls
5.28 E.M.S. Technologies
5.29 Eagle Energy, Inc.
5.30 EATON
5.31 Ecova
5.32 EFT Energy
5.33 Elemco Building Controls
5.34 Energent
5.35 Energy ETC, Inc.
5.36 EnergyCAP
5.37 EnerNOC
5.38 Enovity, Inc.
5.39 eSight Energy
5.40 Frazier Service Co.
5.41 Genesis Automation
5.42 GridPoint
5.43 Hawkeye Energy Solutions
5.44 HomeLink Technologies
5.45 Honda Smart Home
5.46 Horizon Controls
5.47 HTNG
5.48 Hubbell Building Automation
5.49 IBI Group
5.50 Ingersoll Rand
and more...
6 Smart Buildings Market Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2024
6.1 Global Smart Buildings Market Forecasts 2019-2024
6.2 Regional Smart Building Market Sizing 2019-2024
6.3 Indoor Wireless Smart Building Market 2019-2024
6.4 Real-Time IoT Analytics Market in Smart Building 2019-2024
6.5 Asset Tracking Smart Buildings Market 2019-2024
7 Conclusions & Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mt8kym
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005332/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225