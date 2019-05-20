Global & Chinese Laser Processing Equipment Industry (2019-2025): Market Size Expected to Jump by Approx 20% in 2019 Compared to 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 20, 2019 06:36 AM EDT
The "Global and China Laser Processing Equipment Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As new laser sources are used and laser technology gets popularized, China's laser processing industry has sustained steady growth. The industry took a spring in its step in 2017, booming by over 30% on the previous year, and continued the growth trend to the first half of 2018, but its growth took a dive in the second half, with a full-year rate of 16%.
Industrial laser, a key component for laser processing, developed by leaps and bounds in recent years. In particular, the fiber laser had a whopping 51.5% share in 2018 compared with 40.8% in 2015. Fiber laser has been increasingly localized in China. In 2018, more than 110,000 units of homemade fiber laser were sold, over 20 percent of which were medium and large power products. Large power fiber lasers, especially 12KW-above ones will be a tipping point of the market.
Ultrahigh power laser market has been on the rise as well. International players have quickened their pace of merger and acquisition, among which brands like Coherent, Trumpf, NKT and MKS have become global leaders. Chinese firms have been rushing to make deployments, too. In 2018, China made headway in the production of ultrafast lasers which could be mass-produced on a certain scale instead of just trial production in a small volume.
The laser processing equipment market size was in excess of RMB60 billion in China in 2018 and is expected to jump 20% or so in 2019. By application, the industrial market accounts for around 50%. It is predicted that revenue in the laser processing market will be approximately RMB90 billion in 2025.
Laser processing equipment includes laser cutting equipment, marking/engraving equipment, welding equipment, etc.. Laser cutting equipment is the one most widely-used, 80%-90% of which available on market are 3kW/6kW products, and the remaining 10% are high power products for special needs. Laser cutting tends to be high power and intelligent. Laser marking plays the second most important part behind laser cutting in industrial applications. Universalization of light source, galvanometer, and control software helps lower the technical threshold of standalone marking integration, which is a boon for the prosperity of the laser marking market. As the internet of things wins popularity, laser traceability marking will be a new driver for market growth.
As concerns companies, Germany's Trumpf and America's Coherent and IPG lead the world, and have put down roots in the Chinese market for many years among Chinese players, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group and Huagong Tech Co., Ltd., two first-echelon companies, boast annual sales of over RMB5 billion apiece. In 2018, Han's Laser Technology Industry Group's revenue from small power laser equipment encountered a decline, while its high power ones and display panel laser equipment grew. Most noticeably, the company rolled out a 20kW ultrahigh power optical fiber cutting machine and put it on sale in April 2019.
In China's laser market, Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Maxphotonics Co, Ltd. and Shenzhen JPT Opto-electronics Co, Ltd. stay ahead of other players. Wherein, Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co, Ltd, a high power fiber laser leader, saw its revenues from 2,000W and above high power continuous fiber lasers and 3,300W one's rocket by 190% and 259% from a year ago, respectively, and began to sell 12kW products in small volume, in 2018. There is a hope that Raycus will soon leave its American peer IPG behind in the high power fiber laser field. Raycus has also indicated acquisition of a stake in Gauss Lasers in 2019 to deploy ultrafast laser segment.
The report highlights the following:
- Global laser industry (laser and laser equipment market size and key vendors)
- China laser processing, laser, and laser processing equipment market (size, structure, regional pattern, key companies, import and export, and price trend)
- Chinese laser processing market segments (laser cutting, welding, marking, and engraving equipment) (size, key companies, development trend, etc.)
- China laser application industries (semiconductor, PCB, automobile, smartphone, OLED, power battery, 3D printing, etc.) (market size, key companies, and demand for laser processing equipment)
- 6 global and 28 Chinese laser processing (including laser) companies (operation, laser processing business, key projects, forecast, etc.).
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview of Laser Processing Equipment Industry
1.1 Industry Chain
1.2 Laser
1.3 Laser Equipment
1.4 Laser Processing
2. Global Laser Processing Market
2.1 Laser Equipment
2.2 Industrial Laser
2.3 Applications
2.4 Major Enterprises
3. Chinese Laser Equipment Market
3.1 Industrial Policy
3.2 Business Model
3.3 Market Size
3.4 Main Companies
3.5 Regional Distribution
3.6 Import and Export
3.7 Price Trend
4. China Laser Processing Equipment Market Segments
4.1 Laser Cutting Equipment
4.2 Laser Welding Equipment
4.3 Laser Marking Equipment
4.4 Laser Engraving Equipment
5. Downstream Market
5.1 Traditional Sectors
5.2 Emerging Industries
6. Foreign Companies
6.1 TRUMPF
6.2 Coherent
6.3 IPG
6.4 Prima Industrie
6.5 Novanta (GSI Group)
6.6 Bystronic
7. Chinese Laser Processing Equipment Enterprise
7.1 Han's Laser Technology Co, Ltd.
7.2 Wuhan Golden Laser Co, Ltd.
7.3 Huagong Tech Company Limited
7.4 Siasun Robot and Automation Co, Ltd.
7.5 Jiangsu Yawei Machine Tool Co, Ltd.
7.6 Suzhou Tianhong Laser Co, Ltd.
7.7 Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co, Ltd.
7.8 United Winners Laser Co, Ltd.
7.9 Jiatai Laser Technology Co, Ltd.
7.10 Chutian Laser Group
7.11 Wuhan Unity Laser Co, Ltd.
7.12 Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing Co, Ltd
7.13 Suzhou Delphi Laser Co, Ltd.
7.14 Beijing Daheng Laser Equipment Co, Ltd.
7.15 Wuhan Dahua Laser Technology Co, Ltd.
7.16 Jiangsu Shuguang Photoelectricity Co, Ltd.
7.17 BOYE Laser Co, Ltd.
7.18 Beijing Kaitian Tech. Co, Ltd.
7.19 Wuhan HE Laser Engineering Co, Ltd.
7.20 Suzhou Lead Laser Technology Co, Ltd.
7.21 Shenzhen GDlaser Technology Co, Ltd.
7.22 Shenzhen DNE Laser Technology Co, Ltd. (Bystronic DNE)
7.23 Foshan Beyond Laser Co, Ltd. (HSG Laser)
7.24 Dongguan Strong Laser Equipment Co, Ltd. (Strong Laser)
7.25 Suzhou Quick Laser Technology Co, Ltd.
8 Key Chinese Laser Vendors
8.1 Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co, Ltd.
8.2 Shenzhen Maxphotonics Co, Ltd.
8.3 Shenzhen JPT Opto-electronics Co, Ltd.
9. Summary and Forecast
9.1 Industry
9.2 Enterprise
9.3 Development Tendencies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl9qn7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005341/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225