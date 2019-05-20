XponentialWorks Brings Its Leading Generative and Additive Portfolio Companies to RAPID + TCT 2019

|By Business Wire
|May 20, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
XponentialWorks, a Ventura, Calif.-based venture, advisory and product development firm, today announced that three of its generative design and additive manufacturing portfolio companies plan to commercially launch their products at RAPID + TCT 2019. XponentialWorks specializes in seeding, scaling and transforming companies that are powered by exponential technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, 3D printing and robotics.
XponentialWorks plans to demonstrate the latest capabilities from Nexa3D, NXT Factory and ParaMatters, three leading companies that are commercially launching their products for the first time, at the XponentialWorks booth #2117 at the Cobb Center in Detroit, May 21-23. Media kit available here. See XponentialWorks in action here.
“It’s gratifying to come to Rapid+TCT with three impressive additive companies that we built from the ground up and are now able to reshape this space,” said Avi Reichental, Founder, Chairman and CEO of XponentialWorks. “More than just funding tomorrow’s category makers, at XponentialWorks we collide our portfolio companies with industry veterans in fundamental industries like automotive, aerospace, dental and footwear, all under a single roof in our Ventura, California, innovation labs, creating powerful partnerships and priceless coalitions that together are unlocking the full potential of generative design and additive manufacturing.”
XponentialWorks’ portfolio companies plan to showcase and launch the following products and capabilities:
Nexa3D will announce the availability of their NXE400 3D printer, the world’s fastest industrial 3D printer, and offer their first-ever public live printing demonstration at Rapid+TCT 2019.
- See first-hand how the NXE400 prints at 6X the speed of all other comparable systems, live at Rapid+TCT
- Witness the NXE400 breaking industry speed and size barriers by continuously printing up to 16 liters of parts at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute
- Experience the significant time compression to finished prototypes and production parts from hours to minutes at injection molding quality
- Join our Partner Program with other qualified and preferred third-party materials providers
- Opt-in! Nexa3D is accepting orders and adding qualified resellers with shipping availability in the second half of 2019
To learn more about Nexa3D, please visit www.nexa3d.com.
NXT Factory plans to unveil for the first time its high-speed quantum-laser-sintering QLS 350 at Rapid+TCT 2019.
- Experience how the QLS350 prints at 4X the speed of other laser-sintering systems and at comparable speed to multi-jet fusion live at Rapid+TCT
- See for the first time the power of a fully automated high temperature, performance polyamide additive manufacturing system with autonomous powder handling at injection molding scale, quality and cost effectiveness
- Join our preferred materials partner program with other qualified third-party providers, featuring material range inclusive of PA6, PA12 & PETG
- Reserve your QLS 350 system today! NXT Factory is accepting orders and adding qualified resellers for shipment during the second half of 2019
To learn more about NXT Factory’s new products, visit www.nxtfactory.com.
ParaMatters plans to give live demonstrations of its newest generative design and lightweighting software at RAPID + TCT 2019. The CogniCAD 2.1 topology optimizer for lightweighting, additive manufacturing and investment casting delivers a wider range of designs optionality.
- Delivers one-click design to manufacturing solution via clear user interface that is user intuitive and works autonomously and instantly
- Generates ready-to-manufacture design files for additive manufacturing and investment casting, automatically including stress, stiffness and deformation constraints
- Provides expanded range of loading conditions, including forces/moment w/o remote points, pressure, acceleration (g-forces) and thermal loads
- Optimizes 3D model orientation and support generation for effective and successful 3D printing every time
- CogniCAD is ready today! The company is accepting orders and expanding its qualified resellers network
To learn more about ParaMatters’ new products, visit www.paramatters.com.
“I am very grateful and proud to be part of such an incredible community of practitioners, entrepreneurs and investors that are all united by a single purpose: to bring additive manufacturing to manufacturing strength and scale,” said Reichental.
About XponentialWorks
XponentialWorks is a venture investment, corporate advisory and product development company, specializing in artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, 3D printing, robotics, and the digital transformation of traditional businesses. As a curator of leaders in Industry 4.0, the firm has built a unique ecosystem that unites the forces of early-stage companies with the experience and deep market knowledge of mature companies. XponentialWorks mentors and invests in the growth and success of promising early stage companies and acts as an edge organization for the benefit of larger, mid-market companies undertaking digital transformation. Learn more at www.xponentialworks.com.
About Nexa3D
Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers that are affordable to professionals and businesses of all sizes. Its printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z cm per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision parts from hours to minutes. Learn more at www.nexa3d.com.
About NXT Factory
NXT Factory is a leading additive manufacturing provider specializing in the development and commercialization of disruptive digital manufacturing production systems. The company’s proprietary Quantum Laser Sintering™ technology delivers manufacturing systems that are designed to exceed the productivity and performance of traditional injection molding systems. Learn more at www.nxtfactory.com.
About ParaMatters
ParaMatters is a team of world-class experts in topology optimization, computational mechanics, CAD and artificial intelligence. Technology developed by ParaMatters is revolutionizing design-to-manufacturing processes as we know them today. No longer constrained by traditional CAD/CAE/CAM tools, designers can now create innovative products and services that were previously impossible. Combined with state-of-the-art additive manufacturing, this new technology will enable a new wave of innovation in various industry sectors, from patient-specific implants to highly efficient aircraft parts. Learn more at www.paramatters.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005189/en/
