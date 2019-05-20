NXT Factory Unveils Its High-Speed Quantum-Laser-Sintering QLS 350 at Rapid + TCT 2019

|By Business Wire
|
May 20, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
NXT Factory, a pioneer in the development of Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS™) that additively manufactures thermoplastics at convincing speed, today announced that it will reveal its first fully automated polyamide manufacturing system, the QLS 350, at Rapid + TCT 2019. NXT Factory plans to demonstrate its groundbreaking 3D printer at the XponentialWorks booth #2117 at the Cobb Center in Detroit, May 21-23.
NXT Factory invites industry practitioners, qualified resellers and strategic partners to see firsthand the power and potential of this new category of 3D printers. To reserve your private viewing of the QLS 350 at Rapid + TCT, please make your appointment today by clicking here. Availability is limited. The company is accepting orders with shipments to commence early in the second half of 2019.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring to market the first ever high-speed, high-temp, high-performance polymer system at comparable costs and performance of injection molding,” said Kuba Graczyk, Co-founder and CEO, NXT Factory. “Over the past three years, we have worked diligently to develop, test and perfect what we believe to be the only fully automated laser sintering production system featuring robotically guided exchangeable powder cart, integrated thermal management and multiple sensors. Our cloud-based production management system gives end users total control over their printing processes.”
Featuring the highest part throughput in its class, the QLS 350 delivers significant savings compared to traditional tooling costs and provides unprecedented production throughput and flexibility. The QLS 350 produces up to 4X the print speed of traditional laser sintering technologies and is on par with the print speed of multi-jet fusion printers thanks to its proprietary beam delivery system and overall autonomous powder management.
With its removable robotically guided print chamber, for independent cool down and autonomous depowering module, the QLS 350 delivers a polymer-based production alternative to traditional injection molding with full Industry 4.0 capabilities designed for fully automated lights-out 24/7 operation.
“We have been privileged to work with leading automotive suppliers to successfully validate our QLS 350 cost effectiveness and demonstrate how ownership of this unique system can increase productivity, expand margins and make low-to-medium size production runs of 8,000 to 12,000 parts per run more profitable,” said Avi Reichental, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, NXT Factory. “Together with our automotive partner, we are successfully improving the cost effectiveness of short production runs, including the elimination of expansive tooling, and the reduction of changeover times while printing with supply chain validated materials that are recognized by the injection molding industry.” Media kit available here.
In connection with the reveal of the QLS 350, NXT Factory announced the launch of its preferred materials partner program with qualified third-party suppliers. This program is designed to open NXT Factory’s higher throughput production platform to access by the world’s best material suppliers that share the company’s focus on accelerating the adoption of digital manufacturing into mainstream production applications. Suppliers who are interested in the details of NXT Factory’s Partner Program are invited to apply by visiting and clicking here and scheduling a private appointment at Rapid + TCT.
“At the heart of our technology is our proprietary beam delivery integration with deep-learning algorithms that make real-time predictive and prescriptive choices to enable intelligent high-speed printing and real time quality monitoring layer by layer,” said Tomasz Cieszyński, Co-Founder and CTO, NXT Factory. “We are focusing all of our development and manufacturing efforts around product quality and reliability to ensure that each and every one of our customers enjoys continuous and repeatable performance on their production floor.”
The QLS 350 comes equipped with a robotically guided removable print chamber, built in thermal management and automated docking. The system can also be ordered with a fully autonomous depowering system for continuous operations.
About NXT Factory
NXT Factory is pioneering the development of Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS™) technology that additively manufactures thermoplastics at convincing speed and scale. The company is leveraging this technology into its first industrial-grade high-speed additive manufacturing systems with a clear mandate to replace traditional injection molding of plastic parts at scale. NXT Factory believes that products currently manufactured using injection molding can be produced better, faster and cheaper with NXT Factory's proprietary QLS™ technology. Our purpose is to accelerate the transition of additive manufacturing from rapid prototyping to industrial strength. We stand on the shoulders of the greatest men and women whom have successfully pioneered additive manufacturing as we know it today and honor them by multiplexing their teachings into an exponential additive technology that is simply unstoppable. For more information, visit www.NXTFactory.com.
