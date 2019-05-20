Nexa3D Announces Availability of NXE400 3D Printer, the World’s Fastest Industrial 3D Printer, and Offers First Public Live Printing Demonstration at Rapid + TCT 2019

|By Business Wire
|
May 20, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today that it will publicly demonstrate for the first time the remarkable printing speed and scale of its NXE400 at Rapid + TCT 2019 and commence shipments of its printers during the second half of 2019.
Nexa3D plans to demonstrate its groundbreaking technology with live printing throughout the show at the XponentialWorks booth #2117 at the Cobb Center in Detroit, May 21-23. The company invites industry practitioners, qualified resellers and strategic materials partners to experience the speed and capacity of its category making printer and be amongst the first to join the Nexa3D community by upgrading their additive manufacturing capabilities with a NXE400 printer. To reserve your private demonstration at Rapid + TCT, please make your appointment today by emailing [email protected]. Availability is limited.
“This technology completely blows off the doors for what’s possible in terms of speed and size, and will unleash whole new levels of productivity and optionality for end-users,” said Avi Reichental, Nexa3D Co-founder, Executive Chairman and CEO. “Our NXE400 presents a significant upgrade for experienced stereolithography users with its ultra-fast printing speed, high volume precision ready to use parts, and expanded range of performance materials that come at the most economical cost of ownership available on the market today.”
Nexa3D’s production system is ready for complete factory automation and prints at up to 6 times the speed and 2.5 times the build volume of all other comparable products on the market today. The NXE400 is capable of continuously printing up to 16 liters of parts volume, at speeds of up to 1Z centimeter per minute by leveraging Nexa3D’s proprietary LSPc technology. This innovative printer can be ordered with Nexa3D’s washing and curing units that together automate and reduce the time to produce ready-to-use functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes.
As part of its plans to commence NXE400 shipment in the second half of 2019, Nexa3D also announced a partner program with qualified preferred third party materials suppliers. This program is another significant step in the company’s ambitious plan to democratize access to ultra-fast industrial stereolithography printers with the best production grade performance materials. Suppliers who are interested in the details of Nexa3D’s Partner Program are invited to apply by emailing [email protected] to schedule a private appointment and demonstration at Rapid.
Media kit available here.
The NXE400 is slated for customer deliveries during the second half of 2019. Priced $59,950 for a 16-liter printer, the printer is capable of printing at injection molding repeatability and tolerances, making it the fastest and most accurate production 3D printer in its category.
"The NXE400 is designed with user friendliness and automation readiness in mind including active resin management, easy to change materials, automation ready access and plug and play user interface,” said Izhar Medalsy, Chief Product Officer, Nexa3D. “Its cognitive capabilities facilitate optimized prints and offer complete automation from print to product.”
“Our NXE400 printer comes equipped with unique materials that are tailored for ultra-fast printing of functional prototyping, production tooling and full-scale manufacturing of end-use parts, casting patterns and dental restorations. We also worked diligently to develop cognitive software and integrated sensors technology, which together optimize manufacturing part performance, provide detailed predictive diagnostics and offer continuous monitoring,” added Medalsy. “Most notably, we designed the NXE400 for complete user self-reliance, ensuring that our customers can service every aspect of the printer in minutes based on prescriptive analytics and user replaceable modules.”
Nexa3D printers are powered by the company’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix that in combination are capable of reaching speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute.
“After several years of hard work by an exceptional team of deeply committed passionate people, we are very excited to begin to take orders and deliver our new NXE series of printers and materials. We are on track to deliver printers during the second half of 2019 through our own global reseller channel as well as through our channel partners: XYZprinting and Bego Dental. Our multi-prong go-to-market program is designed to successfully access the growing demand for industrial production and digital dentistry printers, both multi-billion-dollar categories,“ concluded Reichental.
About Nexa3D
Nexa3D is making ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers affordable to professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds of 1Z centimeter per minute, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190520005193/en/
